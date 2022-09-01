Having The Potential To Significantly Lower The Price Of Bitcoin, Mt. Gox Will Liberate Locked Bitcoins From The Last 7 Years

A well-known cryptocurrency analyst is shedding light on the potential effects of the impending Mt.Gox bankruptcy payments on the price of Bitcoin (BTC). As a result of the 2011 Mt. Gox breach, which resulted in the loss of 850,000 BTC worth around $17.8 billion at the current price, 137,000 BTC, or roughly $2.8 billion, will soon be released into the market.

Mt. Gox announced in 2014 that it had discovered 200,000 BTC, but those coins have remained imprisoned in litigation up to this point. Concerns that BTC would flood the cryptocurrency market were sparked after Mt. Gox’s trustee revealed in July that the shutdown exchange planned to soon make reimbursements to former customers in accordance with its bankruptcy rehabilitation plan.

However, the host of the pseudonymous YouTube programme Coin Bureau claims that he does not anticipate that the repayments will have a significant effect on Bitcoin’s price. Numerous cryptocurrency specialists contend that the release of bitcoin by Gox in the current market environment will only cause its price to fall even further. Many predict that the release of the bitcoins will reduce their value to below $10,000 and pose a risk of wiping out the whole cryptocurrency sector.

What is Mt. Gox?

In order to create a website for users of the then-famous fantasy-based card game Magic: The Gathering Online, programmer Jed McCaleb first bought the domain name mtgox.com in 2007. The project’s goal was to provide a platform that would enable community-wide trading of game cards, but Jed determined it wasn’t worthwhile. However, Jed’s attention was aroused in 2010 when he read a Bitcoin article. This inspired him to start a trading platform for Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

Thus, the mtgox.com domain name he had already bought became the Mt. Gox Bitcoin exchange. After only four years of operation, the exchange surpassed all others as the best place to trade Bitcoin. At its height, the platform handled more than 70% of all Bitcoin trade volume on all exchanges. The Shibuya-based company has a daily line of thousands of users and access to some of the biggest early adopters in the blockchain industry.

When Mt. Gox Repayment?

The Rehabilitation Plan describes the restricted period’s length and states that it would be followed by the first full repayment to creditors. The Rehabilitation Plan was approved by approximately 99% of the eligible users who were impacted by the case. The documentation also mentioned that if notification of transfer is given during the restricted period, the trustee might not be allowed to choose whom to reimburse.

23/ The rehabilitation trustee is responsible for issuing payments to the creditors (in this case Nobuaki Kobayashi), who's overseeing the rehabilitation process.



As per the balance sheet, they currently hold 137,000 $BTC. That's valued at ~$3,000,000,000 at current prices. pic.twitter.com/IQK6QOSLMj — Miles Deutscher (@milesdeutscher) July 9, 2022

Twitter rumours about a 137,000 BTC dump earlier this week put pressure on the cryptocurrency markets. Later, the rumours that appeared on social media were refuted by creditors. One of them declared that they had no intention of selling bitcoin and cautioned against believing in Twitter “influencers.” Creditor Eric Wall utilized Twitter to dispel the unfounded claims and to explain why Bitcoin owners should ignore this myth and block anyone who is propagating it there: Mt. Gox, one of the original cryptocurrency exchanges, once allowed for more than 70% of all transactions made within the blockchain ecosystem.

PSA: MtGox is *NOT* distributing any coins this week, or the next week, or the week after that.



Source: I’m a MtGox creditor. The repayment system is not live yet.



Next step: Go and block @TheAltcoinHub for spreading this misinfo. — Eric Wall X 🏴 (@ercwl) August 27, 2022

The website supposedly went bankrupt and was shut down in 2014 after a significant attack in 2011. The impact cost 850,000 BTC and had a negative impact on almost 24,000 debtors. The repair proposal was pending before a Japanese court, according to a declaration made by the exchange’s trustee in November 2021. It is one of the final steps in a drawn-out process that began in 2018 with a petition to pay creditors.

Current Updates About Mt. Gox

Since the platform’s demise, Nobuaki Kobayashi, the trustee chosen to oversee the rehabilitation of Mt. Gox exchange users, has handled all legal matters. Investors had been waiting for several years, but there wasn’t much hope until last year, when it was revealed that customers would receive 90% of the Bitcoin involved in bankruptcy formalities. Additionally, Kobayashi claimed to have found 150,000 of the lost Bitcoins and guaranteed that they, too, would be given to the impacted people.

Investors can choose to get their money in the form of currency, Bitcoin, or Bitcoin Cash, and payments will either be sent in one lump sum or over time. Dates and the precise sum that should be reimbursed are still to be announced by Kobayashi. The business has recommended the approximately 99% of affected individuals to just register their bank account data and accept the compensation plans.

A Potential Black Swan Event?

In the world of finance, a black swan event is a series of unanticipated market occurrences that have a significant impact or are exceptionally rare, such a severe crash. Mt. Gox is thought to currently have access to the 150,000 Bitcoins that were recovered. Although the sum was relatively little at the time, the price of Bitcoin has increased by more than 2000% since the attack. This means the assets that shall potentially be allocated amongst the investors will be worth roughly $3 billion.

And given that the impacted investors have been waiting for a while, there is a great likelihood that a significant selloff will occur once they obtain access to their previously lost cash. Such an event might have a domino effect, leading to a significant selloff from regular investors and greater panic or confusion in an already crippled market environment.

