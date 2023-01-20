MTV called off the premiere party for “Siesta Key”: After The show And Its Star Received Criticism?

A television program may occasionally benefit from a branding. However, the fifth season of Siesta Key, now titled Siesta Key: Miami Moves, didn’t exactly signal a turning point for the MTV reality series. Fans worried that two of its stars, Amanda Miller and Juliette Porter, who posted on Instagram about the season finale, may have been hinting at Siesta Key’s demise.

So, after Season 5, is Siesta Key really coming to an end? Outside of Jersey Shore Family Vacation and the Teen Mom series, MTV doesn’t have many other reality shows with a consistent cast. Despite being on the network since 2017, Siesta Key may lose its future if the viewership declines.

After one of its stars got death threats, MTV cancelled Monday’s premiere party for their new show “Siesta Key,” according to the Tampa Bay Times.

According to the publication, Sarasota, Florida residents Alex Kompothecras and his father Dr. Gary Kompothecras received death threats before to the event. According to Gary Kompothecras, the celebration on Monday was cancelled as a result.

Social media users learned that the younger Kompothecras was supposedly friends with one or more of the males featured in a viral video that showed a shark being severely dragged through the sea behind a boat, prompting the creation of the “Boycott Siesta Key MTV” Facebook page. The males were charged with animal abuse after the shark was torn to pieces.

Is ‘Siesta Key’ ending?

Beyond Season 5, which concludes on January 19, MTV has not yet made any announcements on a renewal of Siesta Key. However, the program hasn’t been formally terminated either as of yet. Fans are concerned that’s where the show is going, though.

On January 18, Amanda posted photos to Instagram from the first day the cast of the reality program began filming.

Amanda stated in the caption, “The memories we all created together while working on this show have been an honor, and I will always keep those memories with me. Despite the tension, tomorrow’s conclusion features a lot of our favorite memories.”

Although she didn’t mention it, some fans are currently worried that the Season 5 finale will also be the series conclusion. Juliette posted a video and a selection of images from an earlier season as her own Instagram post on her Stories. Juliette addressed the rumour that Siesta Key was coming to an end in the video.

Just to be clear, nobody here knows whether the show will finish, Juliette stated in her Stories. “My producers don’t know, and neither do I. I’m sure someone at the top knows what they want to do, but everything depends on the ratings, the story, and, to some extent, where each of us is in our lives.”

The question of whether or whether the Season 5 finale heralds the end of the season alone or the entire series hasn’t had a “clear cut” resolution, she continued.

Some fans aren’t wild about ‘Siesta Key: Miami Moves.’

Many supporters of Siesta Key have remained for the program with the new name. By the time of the rebrand, however, several people found themselves leaving. A fan stated on Twitter that Season 5 is “mid,” and they wouldn’t be shocked if the show is actually coming to an end. Another person said the season was mostly “boring.”

Fortunately, a large number of Siesta Key supporters are still positioned behind the performance. But as Juliette pointed out, it all boils down to ratings. We won’t know for sure how Siesta Key will fare in the future until MTV runs the figures.

On Thursdays at 8 p.m. EST, watch Siesta Key: Miami Moves on MTV.

Juliette Porter Reveals Siesta Key Cast Feels Nostalgic

It’s JMP. The cast is feeling sentimental about how far they’ve come, according to the Label designer, even if they don’t know for sure what Siesta Key’s future holds. When Juliette appeared in the series’ pilot, she was 17 years old. She claimed that since they began filming on Siesta Key, a lot has changed for the cast. They were inspired to share retro pictures on social media by that nostalgia.

Before the cast posted about the early stages of production, there was speculation about Siesta Key perhaps coming to an end. In fact, it appears like Siesta Key may have been idling for some time.

Like many reality shows, the series struggled to find its foothold as the cast members grew older and their priorities changed. It was a commendable effort to stay faithful to their life to follow the cast to Miami and concentrate on their professional choices. However, the drama in Siesta Key’s most recent season seemed more manufactured than ever.

As Juliette noted, a reality show’s potential for dramatic storylines and the cast’s current stage in life have a significant role in whether it is renewed. The cast of Siesta Key is primarily becoming settled. Brandon has a child, Maddison and Chloe are married, and Juliette is in a serious relationship. Even though Siesta Key may not be finished, it is safe to assume that if it is renewed, the series won’t be the same.

