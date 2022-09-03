Murder Among The Mormons Release Date: The True Story Behind The 1985 Salt Lake City Pipe Bombings

Murder Among the Mormons, which follows one of the most infamous forgers in modern history, Mark Hofmann, marks the beginning of the month of March and continues Netflix’s love affair with the true-crime genre.

According to Netflix’s description of the short-lived docuseries, it follows a string of bombs in which “high-stakes adventures turn fatal, and shock a global church to its core.”

The multiple fake documents and artefacts that Hofmann sold to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, also known as the Mormon Church, are what made him most famous.

The story begins in 1980 with his falsification of the “Anthon transcript,” a page of “reformed Egyptian” inscriptions that, in accordance with Mormon Church doctrines, Joseph Smith Jr. had copied from golden tablets and utilized as the inspiration for the Book of Mormon.

Later, Hoffman also sold more disputed forgeries. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and Utah culture are also discussed in the series, in addition to the handwriting expert.

Murder Among the Mormons Release on Netflix

The Murder Among the Mormons will be released on March 3, 2021. According to Pacific Time, Netflix typically broadcasts all of its programming at midnight.

This indicates that the Murder Among the Mormons release timing should remain the same, i.e., at midnight on March 3, 2021. On March 3, Wednesday at 1.30 pm, Netflix subscribers in India can watch Murder Among the Mormons.

On Wednesday, fans in the UK may start watching the Murder Among the Mormons series at 8 am, while those in Australia can start watching the series at 7 pm. On March 3, 2021, at 9 am, Murder Among the Mormons will be broadcast in Spain time.

The series can be viewed at 5 am, according to Brazil Time. In order to receive updates on the release date of the Netflix series Murder Among the Mormons, one can also enable notifications.

Who is Mark Hofmann?

In 1954, Hofmann was born in Salt Lake City and was brought up in the LDS Church. However, several others interviewed for the film hold that Hofmann was actually a lifelong atheist who first began to doubt the veracity of the Church’s doctrines while serving a mission in Manchester, England, as a young man.

On a pre-med track, Hofmann enrolled at Utah State University. His first successful fake, reportedly written on a Bible page by Joseph Smith in hieroglyphics, caused him to drop out.

This document’s sale boosted Hofmann’s reputation among collectors. For many years after that, he would mysteriously keep discovering new historical papers, many of which were written in the early days of the Mormon Church.

Murder Among the Mormons Details

Murder Among the Mormons on Netflix details the convoluted story of document forgery that led to the three bombings in Salt Lake City in October 1985, one of which killed document collector Steven Christensen and another of which killed Kathleen Sheets on her doorstep after being delivered to Gary Sheets’ house and intended for the former.

The third blast was a car bombing that injured but did not kill document dealer Mark Hofmann. A thorough piece of reconstructive journalism, the documentary is Close to 20 persons, including document dealers, collectors, reporters, historians, prosecutors, and examiners, were questioned on camera by filmmakers Jared Hess and Tyler Measom.

The three episodes of the documentary also examine large-scale religious dogma as well as even more profound epistemological issues regarding the nature of truth, even as it digs its heels into the true crime genre.

The Church of Jesus Christ Latter-Day Saints (LDS) is a distinctive example of accepted dogma, and Mormonism serves as the medium for these talks.

According to Brent Metclalfe, a specialist in rare documents, “The [Mormon] Church is in a kind of humorous situation.” They wish to preserve documents, but on the other side, they are motivated by history.

Murder Among the Mormons Plot

The Jared Hess-directed documentary Murder Among the Mormons is a three-part series. Napoleon Dynamite is his most well-known work. This new US criminal docuseries features Jared Hess as well as Tyler Measom, who most recently directed An Honest Liar.

The series’ storyline explores the 1985 Salt Lake City bombing that left two people dead. The destruction of certain early Mormon letters and diaries, including the infamous White Salamander Letter, as a result of the Mormon community’s murder sent shockwaves through the city.

The letter was deemed to be an artefact because its contents endangered Mormonism. In an effort to learn the truth, the investigative series takes viewers step-by-step through the entire incident.

Murder Among the Mormons Storyline

Executive producer of Murder Among the Mormons was Joe Berlinger, the director of Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes and Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich.

Berlinger is a very busy man; his recent Netflix release, Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel, which examined Elisa Lam’s death, proved just how busy he is. Netflix and BBC Studios worked together to create the show. Second on the list of the Top 10 Most-Watched Shows on the streaming service right now is Murder Among the Mormons.

