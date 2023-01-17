Facts And Tips For Celebrating “Museum Selfie Day” 2023

Every year, on the third Wednesday of January, individuals from all over the world are invited to go to museums and take selfies at those museums. This day is set aside to educate members of the general public about the significance of museums and the treasures they house.

In many museums, taking photographs is not permitted. On the other hand, there is one day on which they do not adhere to the rule. On the designated day, Museum Selfie Day, patrons of the participating establishments are invited to take a picture of themselves in front of a piece of art that they consider to be their own favorite. There are a lot of other things to do at a museum besides going there to take a selfie, so you should definitely check one out.

History Of The Day

On “Selfie Day,” we celebrate the world’s long and illustrious history, as well as the quirky and now-classic practise of taking self-portraits. Mar Dixon, an avid museumgoer and the initiative’s project coordinator, created the programme in 2015.

She is said to have gotten the idea for the concept after visiting a number of museums with her daughter and thinking about how she could highlight the people who work at museums as well as the experiences that are associated with them in a CNN piece.

The campaign has gained traction on social media websites such as Twitter and Instagram, and organisations from all around the world have started participating in it. Since that time, Dixon has established a broad variety of other programmes, such as Teens in Museums, MuseumCamp, and CultureThemes, amongst others.

She is a supporter of museums and the arts despite the fact that she has no formal training in these areas, and Museum Selfie Day is one of the ongoing efforts that encourages people to have fun and be creative while using their selfie-taking abilities. Despite her lack of formal training in these areas, she is a supporter of museums and the arts.

In the museum, guests are permitted to do something that is generally frowned upon: take pictures of themselves in close proximity to well-known works of art. In addition to highlighting the need for engaging in such activities for one’s own well-being and that of others, it encourages people to take pleasure in museums and the various forms of art, archaeology, and scientific collections that they house.

How To Celebrate The Day

Visit A Museum You’ve Never Been To Before

We love the famous museums that everyone has visited, but don’t discount the other 35,000 museums in the United States! This is far higher than the 1990s number of 17,500 museums, when this number was at its highest. It’s a tribute to the curators and hardworking staff members across the country who keep museums open. Discover something truly new at a museum you haven’t visited before.

Participate In A Group Selfie In A Gallery

This is an unusual way to observe National Museum Selfie Day, but we’re going with it nonetheless. Don’t forget the lights. Think outside the box. Keep your best side in mind, honey. Get your selfie online, tagged with the day’s name, because it’s not a selfie if no one else can see it. Obviously, this is a philosophical issue. My dear, you will realise this in time.

View The Most Popular Selfies Taken At Museums Around The World

Since its inception, Museum Selfie Day has been closely followed by major media outlets; if you take a really impressive selfie, it may even end up on CNN’s website. You can take a selfie inside the museum and post it online, creating a museum of museum selfies.This is a philosophical question once again. But the point of visiting museums is to expand our horizons.

Museum Selfie Day Facts

Taking a picture of oneself and posting it online is an example of a “selfie,” as defined by the Oxford English Dictionary. While the origin of the term “selfie” is up for question, the first time it was really used was in 2002, when Australian Nathan Hope uploaded a photo of himself to a message board and used the term “selfie.”

By the year 2022, the museum industry in the United States will employ around 726,000 people at an hourly wage of $24.09 on average.

The Louvre, which is located in Paris, France, had more visitors than all of the other museums in the world combined in the year 2021. It is anticipated that 9.6 million people went to the event.

The educational significance of a community’s museums cannot be overstated. An overwhelming majority of respondents to a study that was carried out in 2017 by the American Alliance of Museums were in agreement that museums play an important role in the communities that they are located in. This percentage was 97%.

