My Girlfriend Is an Alien Season 2 Release Date: Know All About The Show

The first season of My Girlfriend is an Alien debuted on August 19, 2019, and its final episode aired on September 24, 2019. The Chinese drama was well-liked throughout the world and particularly well-liked among Tamil viewers in India.

It was dubbed in regional tongues, making it the only C-drama available on WeTV that was dubbed in Hindi. On MX player or YouTube, you can view the Hindi dub. The four distinct genres represented by the series are romance, comedy, drama, and fantasy.

My Girlfriend Is an Alien Season 2

Release Time and Date for My Girlfriend Is an Alien

One of the most well-known fantasy sitcom series in China, My Girlfriend Is Alien, debuted on August 19, 2019. This show gained enormous popularity within the first few episodes of its premiere, and it now has its second season. The fans of My Girlfriend Is Alien Season 2 are very enthusiastic about the upcoming season and are looking forward to its release. The release date for My Girlfriend Is Alien Season 2 is currently unknown. Once it is formally announced, we will update.

Read More: House of Dragons Release Date: House of the Dragon, The Game Of Thrones Prequel, Will Have An HBO Release Date

My Girlfriend Is an Alien Season 2 release time

The cast of season 2 of My Girlfriend Is an Alien?

Although there haven’t been any official announcements, it’s likely that the cast will remain the same for season 2. Along with the returning cast members from season one, My Girlfriend is An Alien season 2 will feature some fresh faces. A number of official posters from season 2 have been shared on the fan pages of actor Bie Hsu Thassapak.

My Girlfriend Is an Alien Season 2 cast

Season 2 of My Girlfriend Is an Alien: Synopsis

The second season of My Girlfriend is an Alien will continue to examine the interplanetary relationship between the attractive alien girl and the mortal president, according to the posters. However, the slog is quite intriguing: Love doesn’t give a damn where you come from! What do you think about the question: Would you date a Jupiterian?

ALSO READ Beastars Season 3 Premiere In 2022, And We’ve Got Everything You Want To Know Here

Overlord Season 4 Dub Release Date: Will Overlord Season 4 Be Dubbed?

The official trailer for season 2 of My Girlfriend Is an Alien



Both the teaser and the official trailer for My Girlfriend is an Alien season 2 are still unavailable. We’ll update this page as soon as the trailer or marketing teaser is available. Remain tuned! The first season trailer can be found HERE.

FAQs

Will, there be a season 2 of My Girlfriend Is an Alien?



THE TRAILER FOR SEASON TWO OF MY GIRLFRIEND IS ALIEN | MX PLAYER | MY GIRLFRIEND IS ALIEN | YouTube

Where can I watch the second season of My Girlfriend Is an Alien?

On MX Player and WeTV, viewers can watch My Girlfriend Is Alien.

Where can I find the Hindi dub of My Girlfriend Is Alien?

On MX Player, you can watch My Girlfriend is an Alien Chinese Drama 2019 Full Episodes as well as My Girlfriend is an Alien Series Dubbed in Hindi!