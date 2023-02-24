My Hero Academia, one of the modern era’s most popular anime franchises, is presently in its sixth season. MHA has already released more than one hundred episodes, not to add movies and other forms of media.

Even said, the manga is pretty long and will undoubtedly continue to grow, so there will be enough of material for the anime to adapt.

It leads us to the current projects being worked on. The Paranormal Liberation War arc was introduced at the end of the fifth season, which had previously covered events from several other arcs.

Following in the footsteps of its predecessor, the sixth season intends to carry on the hero-villian battle that manga fans consider to be one of the best arcs in the whole series.

Check out this episode guide for My Hero Academia: Season 6 if you want to stay up to date on the adaptation and find out when and when each new episode will air.

25 episodes are anticipated for the sixth season, which is scheduled to air from October 2022 to March 2023. Depending on where you are in the world, a new episode is expected to release on either Saturday or Saturday every week.

Here is the name of each episode, along with its air date:

Episode 1: A Quiet Beginning – Sunday, October 1st, 2022

Episode 2: Mirko, the No. 5 Hero – Saturday, October 8th, 2022

Episode 3: One’s Justice – Saturday, October 15th, 2022

Episode 4: Inheritance – Saturday, October 22nd, 2022

Episode 5: The Thrill of Destruction – Saturday, October 29th, 2022

Episode 6: Encounter, Part 2 – Saturday, November 5th, 2022

Episode 7: Disaster Walker – Saturday, November 12th, 2022

Episode 8: League of Villains vs. U.A. Students – Saturday, November 19th, 2022

Episode 9: Katsuki Bakugo: Rising – Saturday, November 26th, 2022

Episode 10: The Ones Within Us – Saturday, December 3rd, 2022

Episode 11: Dabi’s Dance – Saturday, December 10th, 2022

Episode 12: Threads of Hope – Saturday, December 17th, 2022

Episode 13: Final Performance – Saturday, December 24th, 2022

Episode 14: Hellish Hell – Saturday, January 7th, 2023

Episode 15: Tartarus – Saturday, January 14th, 2023

Episode 16: The Hellish Todoroki Family, Part 2 – Saturday, January 21st, 2023

Episode 17: The Wrong Way To Put Out A Fire – Saturday, January 28th, 2023

Episode 18: Izuku Midoriya and Tomura Shigaraki – Saturday, February 4th, 2023

Episode 19: Full Power!! – Saturday, February 11th, 2023

Episode 20: Hired Gun – Saturday, February 18th, 2023

Episode 21: The Lovely Lady Nagant – Saturday, February 25th, 2023

Episode 22: Saturday, March 4th, 2023

Episode 23: Saturday, March 11th, 2023

Episode 24: Saturday, March 18th, 2023

Episode 24: Saturday, March 25th, 2023

Keep in mind that many of these release dates are tentative because Bones hasn’t officially announced them. But given that most people anticipate this My Hero Academia: Season 6 release timetable, it’s very likely that Bones will adhere to it.

My Hero Academia: Season 6 Episode Release Times

New My Hero Academia: Season 6 episodes are coming out each Saturday at the following times:

JST – 5:30 PM

ACDT – 8 PM

PT – 2:30 AM

CT – 4:30 AM

ET – 5:30 AM

BST – 10:30 AM

ET – 11:30 PM

IST – 3 PM

Make sure to look up the time zones in your area.

The release timings are also subject to change, just as the release dates, but they’re just as likely to stay the same as this list.

Read More:

What characters will be featured in the anime’s sixth season?

Like every season before it, “My Hero Academia” Season 6 will be centred on the lead character Izuku, who is now a skilled warrior who collaborates with many other heroes.

Ochaco Uraraka, a gifted hero who has romantic feelings for Izuku but hasn’t expressed them, as well as other friends and teammates of Izuku like Tenya Ida, Shoto Todoroki, and Eijiro Kirishima are some of the other main characters.

Katsuki Bakugo, a fellow hero who grew up with Izuku as his childhood friend turned bully before learning to respect and work with him.

The teenage heroes have a variety of intriguing quirks, such as Katsuki’s power to summon explosives at whim and Ochaco’s capacity to use touch to instantly reverse the effects of gravity on both living and non-living objects.

Shota Aizawa, popularly known as Eraser Head, is one of the students’ favourite mentors, and “My Hero Academia” spends a lot of time on teachers like All Might and her.

Additional instructors at the school include Nemuri Kayama, commonly known as Midnight, and Hizashi Yamada, often known as Present Mic, Nezu, or Mr. Principal.

Of course, there are also the antagonists in “My Hero Academia,” who are commanded by the formidable Tomura Shigaraki and include prominently Dabi, Himiko Toga, Atsuhiro Sako, and others.

