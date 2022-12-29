‘My husband was dumped.’ Monticello Lady Investigates Husband’s NYC death.

Tanisha Pakanayeva, Ilya Pakanayev’s wife, is extremely motivated to figure out what caused her husband’s death. Three years ago, when he was 32 years old, the man left to spend Hanukkah with family in New York City, but he never made it there.

Pakanayeva said that the body of Ilya had been discovered on the sidewalk in Southside Jamaica, Queens.

He took the bus from Monticello, and when he arrived at Port Authority, he was meant to be on his way to his parent’s home in Rego Park, which is located in the borough of Queens.

A wife from Monticello is looking into her husband’s mysterious death in New York City.

According to the NYPD, the man from Sullivan County was discovered dead many miles away from his destination in the driveway of someone he did not know.

Pakanayev’s widow claims that two men can be seen on home surveillance camera dumping her husband’s body. She also provided News 12 with a copy of her husband’s autopsy, which reveals that he suffered blunt force injuries, wounds, and bruises all over his body.

Pakanayeva stated that the individual “did not leave home with all of those injuries.” “I have a strong suspicion that someone seduced or set up my spouse in some way.”



Tanisha claims that her husband was robbed of $1,800 in cash that he was carrying in envelopes for Hanukkah gifts. Tanisha’s husband was carrying the cash for Hanukkah gifts.

Tanisha claims that the police identified the individuals and told her that the men said they were paid to dispose of her husband’s remains. According to the allegations, the police identified the men. According to the victim’s wife, the men were never brought to justice for their actions.

The conclusive autopsy on Pakanayev revealed that he died from an overdose of fentanyl and alcohol, and the New York Police Department has stated that his death was not suspicious.

Final Words:

I hope that those who know the truth will share it with me. Pakanayeva pleaded with authorities to reconsider their decision to close Ilya’s case. “I feel awful about how my spouse was treated; he was thrown out like rubbish.”

After his death, Pakanayev and his small children left Monticello for North Carolina.

News 12 has reached out to DCPI for comment on his wife’s worries, but a spokesman has said the issue is concluded.