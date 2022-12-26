My Singing Monsters: How To Breed Punkleton With Best Combination Of Monsters

In the game My Singing Monsters, you play the role of a monster trainer tasked with bringing up an adorable cast of creatures that are passionate about singing. There is a diverse array of monstrous species, each of which possesses a distinctive roar or utterance that is entirely their own. There are also specific seasonal breeds that are difficult to obtain, and because of this, we are going to demonstrate how to breed a Punkleton in today’s episode of My Singing Monsters!

What Is A Punkleton?

The Punkleton is a monster of the Seasonal class that possesses the Spooktacle element. Due to the fact that it is a seasonal monster, you will only come across it during certain periods of the year. It can be found on Plant Island, however if it reaches level 15, it has the ability to be teleported to Seasonal Shanty.

The amount of coins produced by the Punkleton is modest. It is well known that the Shrubb, the Beeyoot Tree, and the Smunkin Patch are some of its favourite places to hang out in.

How To Breed A Punkleton

On Plant Island, the most successful way for players to breed a Punkleton is to combine a Bowgart and a T-Rox together. You can also produce it on Seasonal Shanty by breeding a Punkleton with either another Seasonal monster or with a Rare Punkleton. This must be done in conjunction with another Seasonal monster.

The default amount of time needed to breed a Punkleton is 18 hours. If it is increased, the breeding process only takes 13 hours and 30 minutes. You can purchase it on Seasonal Shanty for the price of 500 diamonds or on Plant Island for the price of 225 diamonds. On the other hand, breeding and purchasing can only take place within the designated times of certain events.

The following is a list of some of the conceivable combinations resulting from breeding:

Plant Island: Bowgart + T-Rox

Seasonal Shanty: Punkleton + Monculus

Seasonal Shanty: Punkleton + Gobbleygourd

Seasonal Shanty: Punkleton + Clavavera

Seasonal Shanty: Punkleton + Jam Boree

Seasonal Shanty: Punkleton + Spurrit

Seasonal Shanty: Punkleton + Viveine

Seasonal Shanty: Punkleton + Carillon

Seasonal Shanty: Punkleton + Whiz-bang

Seasonal Shanty: Punkleton + Ffidyll

Seasonal Shanty: Punkleton + Boo’qwurm

Seasonal Shanty: Punkleton + Rare Punkleton

Once you’ve acquired a Punkleton, make sure to place it near its favorite decorations and monsters, which include:

Shrubb

Spooktacle Path

Tree Forte Tower

Smunkin Patch

Beeyoot Tree

At maximum happiness, Punkleton produces quite a lot of coins, so it’s very much worth it to make it as happy as possible.

How To Breed A Rare Punkleton

On Plant Island, players that breed a Bowgart and a T-Rox together are able to produce a Rare Punkleton. It is possible to produce a Rare Punkleton on Seasonal Shanty by breeding a regular Punkleton with any other monster. In addition, it is possible to produce an additional Rare Punkleton by breeding a Punkleton with an existing Rare Punkleton.

The process of breeding a Rare Punkleton takes exactly 1 day, 7 hours, and 45 minutes. The time required is now 23 hours, 48 minutes, and 45 seconds after the enhancement. You may also purchase it on Seasonal Shanty for 625 diamonds or Plant Island for 500 diamonds. Both of these locations have the same inventory. It is only possible to breed animals and make purchases during events.

The head of the Rare Punkleton has been covered with a paper bag. In place of white, its body is green and blue, and it possesses a giant pink heart that is embedded in its chest.

How To Breed An Epic Punkleton

Plant Island is the location where players can breed an Epic Punkleton by merging an Entbrat with a Drumpler. On Seasonal Shanty, you can obtain an Epic Punkleton by combining a Schmoocle and a Blabbit. This is the other method. On the other hand, an Ffidyll might result from this combination instead.

The process of breeding an Epic Punkleton requires one full day, seven hours, and ten minutes to complete. The time required is 23 hours, 22 minutes, and 30 seconds if it is improved. On Plant Island, it can be purchased for 1,000 diamonds, while on Seasonal Shanty, it can be purchased for 1,225 diamonds. Buying and selling animals can only take place during designated special events.

The Epic Punkleton has a green head and is otherwise all yellow. It has black shoes on, along with a top hat, white gloves, and a pair of black gloves. Its neck is adorned with a white collar with ruffles, and it has a carved face.

Final Thoughts

The Punkleton, which is said to be the offspring of two monsters that are composed of three different elements, lies dormant for the most of the year until October, when it awakens and begins singing in an effort to frighten other monsters. This guide on breeding My Singing Monsters monsters has provided information on how to breed the Punkleton in My Singing Monsters by utilising the most effective combination of monsters.