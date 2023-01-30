Nadia Ferreira Net Worth: Miss Universe runner-up Fortune

Nadia Tamara Ferreira, a Paraguayan fashion model and former winner of beauty pageants, was born on May 10, 1999, in Villarrica, Paraguay.

She obtained her Bachelor’s degree from Universidad Americana (American University in Spanish), a private university in Paraguay, after graduating from high school.

Ferreira initially attracted attention as a fashion model in 2018, when she was chosen to walk in the Custo Barcelona F/W 2018 show during New York Fashion Week. She eventually made appearances in publications like Harper’s Bazaar, Cosmopolitan, L’Officiel, and Robb Report Singapore.

Prior to being named Miss Universe Paraguay in 2021, she won the title of Miss Teen Universe Paraguay in 2015 and finished as the third runner-up in Miss Teen Universe 2015.

Following her reign as Miss Universe Paraguay in 2015, she competed as Miss Universe Paraguay in Miss Universe that same year, where she finished as first runner-up.

Marc Anthony and Ferreira have been wed since January 28, 2023.

Nadia Ferreira Net Worth

Nadia Ferreira has a huge following due to her success as a model. According to our most recent study, Nadia Ferreira has a net worth of $1 million USD. The sum of Nadia Ferreira’s earnings from modelling and other extracurricular activities makes up her net worth.

Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira got engaged in 2022

Last year, Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira made their love known on social media by posting a photo of themselves aboard a plane.

The couple made their engagement public in a Miami restaurant in May 2022. Later, Nadia shared an Instagram photo of her engagement ring.

Three times before, Dayanara Torres, Jennifer Lopez, and Shannon De Lima were the brides of Marc. With Debbie Rosado, a policewoman, he had a son. He had two additional sons, Cristian and Ryan, after becoming married to Torres. Emme and Maximilian, twins, are born to him and Jennifer.

In his musical career, Marc Anthony has released 13 albums and 49 singles. His most recent album, Pa’lla Voy, was published in March 2022. Nadia Ferreira was crowned Miss Universe Paraguay in 2021, and she has been on the covers of numerous publications.

Specifications Details Name Nadia Ferreira Date Of Birth 10 May 1999 Age 22 years old Birth Place Villarrica, Paraguay Profession Modeling Net Worth $1Million USD Height 5′ 7″ Weight 22 Parents (Father) Mr. Ferreira and (Mother) Ludy Ferreira Nationality Paraguay-American Ethnicity Paraguay

Nadia Career

Nadia since started her career as a model had her first debut in her commercial in Patrol Jeans and followed working in various other advertising campaigns. She has done Cat walk for various international fashion shows like Santiago, Paris, Milan, Paraguay, Uruguay and others.

She Got engaged in a controversy when she walked on a ramp on Asuncion Fashion show and her dress slipped and garnered media attention. Nadia has also appeared in New York Fashion Week from which she created many local and international career opportunities.

Who is Nadia Ferreira?

Nadia is a model who hails from Paraguay and is also a past first runner-up at the Miss Universe competition in 2021. She made her debut in a commercial for Patrol Jeans in addition to numerous advertising campaigns.

The model, who was 23 years old, had walked the runway for a number of shows, one of which was held during New York Fashion Week. Additionally, the model competed for and won the title of Miss Teen Universe Paraguay in the year 2015.

Nevertheless, she went on to compete in the Miss Teen Universe 2015 pageant, where she finished as the third runner-up. While this was going on, Nadia was photographed for publications including Harper’s Bazaar and Cosmopolitan as well as L’Officiel.

In addition to that, she is the CEO of a firm known as NF, which helps women who have been the victims of domestic violence and those who are interested in pursuing sustainable growth.

According to Hola, the bride, who was 23 years old and wore a lovely wedding dress designed by Galia Lahav, looked absolutely stunning, while the groom looked very dapper in his Christian Dior suit.

In the meantime, she was given a diagnosis of Susac syndrome when she was 10 years old. She suffered from a rare condition known as this syndrome, which caused her to lose her eyesight, hearing, and mobility on the left side of her body for approximately 18 months.

She declared this while competing for the title of Miss Universe: “I was destined to die. Literally to die, yet here I am, which not only demonstrates my resilience but also teaches me to never give up on my dreams,” according to SCMP.

She also gained notoriety after a wardrobe mishap that took place while she was being photographed at the Asunción Fashion Week.

During the session, one of her dresses slipped off of her shoulder. She is quoted as saying, “I realised immediately quickly what had happened, but it’s unprofessional to dress yourself on the catwalk.” This is according to SCMP.

