Turn on some great music and take it easy on January 9, which is National Carter Day. If you’re searching for something to do in honor of the holiday, here’s an easy suggestion: put on some great music.

This is something that we say due to the fact that two of the most famous hip hop performers in the world both share the surname Carter. Jay-Z, whose given name is Shawn Corey Carter, and Lil Wayne, whose given name is Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., both go by the name Carter.

There is no question that these are both last names, but that does not make either of them any less legitimate. Today, we recognize and pay our respects to all those whose names or surnames are Carter.

The Origin And Development Of National Carter Day

Originally a surname, the name Carter has become a popular option for parents naming their children, especially boys. This English name, which meaning “bearer of commodities,” is used by people of both sexes.

The former U.S. president helped popularize the English occupational surname in the 1970s. Its proximity to its French luxury sibling, Cartier, has also given it a reputation for glitz and glamour. The name Carter has both endearing qualities and deep cultural roots.

This is an Irish abbreviation of the Scottish and English surname McCarter, which both mean “son of.” The Anglicized form of the surname, Carter, is derived from the Irish Mac Artir. McCarter is also a surname in Scotland and England.

The Latin word for “cart,” “carettarius,” which in turn stems from the Gaelic word for “cart,” “cairt,” gives this animal its name. Additionally, the word cairtear, which can be translated as “tourist” or “sojourner” in Gaelic, is related.

People with this surname almost certainly have ancestors who originally lived in either Ireland, England, or Scotland in Europe. Since emancipation and the passage of the Thirteenth Amendment, as well as through the customary mixing of Irish immigrants and free African Americans, the Carter surname has been frequently adopted by African Americans who took it from their slave-masters.

On the list of the most common surnames in the United States, it is ranked at number 44; in England, it is ranked at number 56; in Ireland, it is ranked at number 428; in County Laois, it is ranked at number 70; and in Scotland, it is ranked at number 274.

World-Renouned Carters

On this day in 1926, the Father of Black History, Carter G. Woodson, initiated the First National Negro Week on this day. In 1972, it was renamed Black History Week and in 1976 it became Black History Month. pic.twitter.com/AXgCizt5F8 — KVJ (@PBEKVJ) February 8, 2023

For Carter Blackburn

CBS Sports has hired American sportscaster Brent Blackburn away from ESPN.

For Carter Braxton

His political career took him to the state of Virginia, where he eventually signed the Declaration of Independence.

Camper, Carter

Camper plays ice hockey professionally for the Swedish Hockey League.

Newspaper publisher and former mayor of Chicago for the Democratic Party, Carter Harrison Jr.

Magruder, Carter B.

General Magruder of the United States Army was a famous figure who held the position of Chief of Staff.

Celebrations Of National Jimmy Carter Day

Take In “Carol”

The main character of this movie is a young woman named Therese Belivet, and she is employed at a department store and resides in Manhattan. When Carol, a lovely middle-aged married woman, comes into her life, she is completely taken aback.

When Therese recognizes that she has feelings for Carol, things take an unexpected turn for the better. Even so, if you want to commemorate National Carter Day in a manner befitting of the occasion, you should watch “Carol” for the breathtaking score composed by Carter Burwell.

Listen To The Dave Matthews Band

The Dave Matthews Band is an excellent band to listen to; although “Crash Into Me” is their most well-known song, they have a great deal of other content that can be discovered by their listeners.

Put on some tunes from the band, prepare some delicious food, and invite some people over to hang out. There will be recognition given to Carter Beauford, who is a member of the band, as well as any other Carters who are there.

In Honor Of Black History Month

Carter G. Woodson, the person responsible for the conception of Black History Month, is honored every year during the month of February. On the other hand, this does not imply that your ability to see historical happenings is restricted to the month of February.

You can also start spreading the word about Woodson’s legacy on National Carter Day by notifying your friends and family about him and blogging about him on your preferred social networking sites. Both of these activities can be done in celebration of National Carter Day.