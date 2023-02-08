Cassoulet is a hearty wintertime dish that is traditionally made with pork and beans that have been cooked over a low heat for the entirety of the day. This means that National Cassoulet Day arrives at a terrific time for those of you who suffer cold in January, giving you the perfect excuse to indulge in this warm and comforting dish.

The meal is said to have been created for the first time in the town of Castelnaudary, which is located in France.

The majority of people may agree that cassoulet was first created in France, but that is about the only thing on which there is widespread agreement.

National Cassoulet Day History

Now that the weather has returned to more typical lows for the season, with gusty winds and fewer sunny days than we’d like, it’s the perfect time to indulge in that wintertime vice: comfort food.

Originally from the Languedoc region of France, cassoulet is a hearty casserole dish. White beans, sausage, and duck or goose confit are common ingredients in numerous dishes.

White beans were brought to France by Christopher Columbus after they had been discovered in the New World. When Catherine de Medici was French queen, she ordered the importation of white beans, which sparked a boom in bean farming in the region now known as the Southwest of France.

Cassoulet is a fusion of Spanish and Middle Eastern cuisine with influences from the Americas.

It is said that cassoulet originated in Castelnaudary, which was besieged by the British during the Hundred Years War. Castelnaudary is commonly credited as being the birthplace of cassoulet. Residents of the besieged town gathered whatever food they could find and made a big pot of stew in order to provide sustenance and fortification for the town’s defenders.

Competitions for producing cassoulet are held in both the United States and France; these events are comparable to the chili cook-offs that are so prevalent in the state of Texas.

Cassoulet was originally cooked using the leftover heat from a fireplace or bread oven. The beans were able to soften and soak up the meat’s taste and fat thanks to cooking them over a low heat. We honor the centuries-long tradition of this hearty casserole by observing National Cassoulet Day.

You can join in the festivities today by either preparing one at home or going out to a restaurant of your choice.

The Best Way To Honor The National Day Honoring Cassoulet

Celebrate National Cassoulet Day with a bang by trying one (or all) of these activities:

The French Cassoulet Is Delicious!

On National Cassoulet Day, the first order of business is, of course, eating a lot of the meal. Many French cuisine establishments will include cassoulet on their menus for the day. There is no doubt that the trip will be well worth it, regardless of whether or not there is a well regarded French restaurant in the immediate area, or if instead a short excursion to a nearby city is required.

Make Your Own Cassoulet!

One may make a tasty cassoulet at home with just a few simple ingredients, including a boneless pork shoulder, duck confit legs, salt pork, pork skin, and chicken stock.

A typical cassoulet recipe may seem overly complicated and time-consuming to some. Luckily, there are many updated recipes for cassoulet available on the internet, which allow for convenient shortcuts and cheats without sacrificing flavor.

Visit France On Your Next Vacation

The truest way to celebrate National Cassoulet Day is, of course, to pack your bags and head to the country of love, art, and Ooh La La! Traveling to Paris by plane to view the iconic sights like the Eiffel Tower and Notre Dame Cathedral is enjoyable, but you shouldn’t limit your exploration to those two landmarks alone.

The southwest French area of Languedoc is where you want to be if you want to experience true cassoulet. Find a restaurant serving cassoulet while you’re there, then wash it down with a bottle of the region’s best wine. Try a Marcillac, Madiran, Minervois, or Corbières, all of which are red wines with medium body and crisp acidity.

National Cassoulet Day is a perfect excuse to celebrate this hearty dish, whether you’re at home or in France.

Facts About France

Translational loss. Contrary to popular belief, French fries did not originate in France but in Belgium.

That There Is No Butter Is Beyond My Comprehension. The French generally prefer their bread without butter.

France has a vast cheese selection, with over 1,500 varieties available. The Eyes Are The Gateway To The Stomach

The French have a strong cultural emphasis on presentation in the dining experience.

Title To A Name. French dishes are typically referred to by the name of the city or region where they were first prepared.