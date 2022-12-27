National Chocolate Candy Day: How To Celebrate?

National Chocolate Candy Day is observed every year on December 28. This holiday pays tribute to chocolate candies that come in a variety of flavours and combinations, from almonds and caramel to raisins and pretzels. Do you find yourself in a difficult situation where you have to choose between Candy and Chocolate? What about a little bit of each?!

History Of Chocolate

The word “xocoatl” or “chocolatl” is where the English word “chocolate” originates from. The word “school” in Mayan translates to “hot” or “bitter,” and the word “atl” in Aztec means “water.” The seed of the tropical Theobroma cacao tree is where chocolate gets its flavour and aroma. Cacao has been grown for at least three millennia, and it may be found naturally growing in Mexico, Central America, and the northern parts of South America. Around the year 1100 B.C. is when we first see written evidence of people consuming cacao seeds.

When exactly is the National Chocolate Day celebrated?

However, before it was ever processed into a delicious candy, it was first ground up and put into a drink. In the society dominated by the ruling class, the beverage was used for therapeutic reasons.

Coenraad Van Houten, a Dutch inventor and chemist, devised a method in 1828 for making chocolate in a solid form. The cocoa butter could be extracted from the cacao using his hydraulic press, which made this process practical. His discovery ultimately results in the production of a powder, which paves the way for the very first chocolate candies. Van Houten is responsible for the wide variety of chocolates that are available to consumers today.

How Can We Observe National Chocolate Candy Day?

Participate in a Chocolate Candy Hunt with Your Friends!

We are all aware that there are a lot of different kinds of chocolate candies; therefore, why don’t you choose your favourite and see if your friends and family enjoy it as much as you do by sending it to them?

Host a gathering for people of all ages centred around chocolate and candy!

You can expect a large number of visitors, so make sure you are well-prepared for their arrival by purchasing a wide variety of chocolate candies. You also have the option of exchanging the items that you do not prefer for ones that you do. You should get some for your coworkers and share this great delicacy with a concept that everyone can appreciate.

You should get some for your coworkers and share this great delicacy with a concept that everyone can appreciate. Today is the day to spread your love of chocolate and candy on social media.

Send some chocolate candy bars to someone you care about and enjoy this momentous occasion with them by using the hashtags #NationalChocolateCandyDay and #ChocolateCandyDay on your social media accounts. This is undoubtedly one of the best methods to communicate with people from other parts of the world.

Watch Some Movies About the Chocolate and Candy Making Process On National Chocolate Candy Day, having fun doesn’t have to be limited to simply eating chocolate and candies. If you want to get into the holiday mood, try watching one of these movies:

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is a children’s novel (2005). This one-of-a-kind version of Roald Dahl’s fun novel from 1964 stars Johnny Depp as the title character.

Chocolat (2000). (2000). Another film starring Johnny Depp and Juliette Binoche, this one follows the story of a woman who moves into a French village to operate a chocolate shop just as the season of Lent is beginning. Juliette Binoche also stars in this film.

Forrest Gump (1994). Even though the movie as a whole isn’t actually about chocolate candies, there is a scene in which a box of chocolates is featured, and the line “Life is like a box of chocolates” is a famous quotation that comes from this groundbreaking movie.

Some Facts About Chocolate Candy Day

In honour of Chocolate Candy Day, here are some fun facts about chocolate and sweets that you may share with your guests.

Cocoa was a commodity that was extremely scarce and costly.

At the beginning of the 1600s, Spain was the first country in Central Europe to introduce cocoa to the region. However, the first chocolate factory in the United States did not open its doors until the year 1965.

The first ever 3 Musketeers bar, which was created in the 1930s, consisted of chocolate, vanilla, and strawberry sections.

During world war two, troops who were commissioned by the United States government to serve used chocolate.

The chocolate industry in the United States consumes 1.5 billion pounds of milk annually, making it the third largest consumer of milk after the cheese and ice cream sectors.

The first known instance of someone passing away from chocolate-related causes occurred in the 17th century.

In 1847, the British chocolate company J.S. Fry & Sons created the first edible chocolate bar by combining cocoa butter, cocoa powder, and sugar to make a chocolate mixture.

Final thoughts

Deal with it. We are huge fans of chocolate. If we don’t already have a bag of fun-sized chocolates in the cart, many of us can’t resist adding a bar or two to our grocery store purchase while we’re at the register. This is, of course, assuming that we don’t already have a bag of chocolates in the cart.

On December 28, in honour of National Chocolate Candy Day, indulge in as many sweet treats as your heart desires. Spend some quality time with chocolate candies if you didn’t get enough sweets on Halloween or if you need one more sugar rush before the new year — either way, you won’t regret it!