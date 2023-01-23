National Compliment Day 2023: Let’s Make Someone’s Day

The 24th of January is designated as “National Compliment Day” in recognition of the fact that we may all benefit from an occasional lift to our sense of self-worth. On this very important day, each of us ought to do what we can to cheer up people who are in our immediate vicinity.

On the occasion of National Compliment Day, you should make it a point to compliment everyone you come in contact with, since it has been demonstrated via scientific research that doing so will make the recipient feel good and will set the tone for the remainder of their day. You’ll find that you have a more positive opinion of yourself if you contribute to the happiness of another person. Win-win!

The Origins Of National Compliment Day

It’s so ingrained in human nature to congratulate others on a job well done or applaud someone we like for their efforts that we rarely give it much thought. That’s why we think it’s essential to acknowledge and appreciate genuine compliments. Without further ado, here are three of the greatest compliments ever paid to us:

A Fan Letter From George R. R. Martin

Martin, before he became a best-selling novelist, was a comic book nerd who lived and breathed the medium as a teenager. His letter to Stan Lee and Don Heck from 1964 reads as follows: He wrote that he’d “finally come to the conclusion to have both mounted in bronze and installed on a pedestal in the center of my living room” after reading the most recent issues of The Avengers and Fantastic Four.

The Artwork Of Maurice Sendak Is Fantastic!

Where the Wild Things Are author Maurice Sendak told NPR in 2011 that a young fan of his work had devoured his books. The youngster had sent Sendak a lovely card featuring a cute sketch, which Maurice found to be absolutely endearing. For his reply, he sketched a picture of a wild thing and said, “Dear Jim: Your card was so thoughtful and lovely. Soon after, Sendak heard back from Jim’s mom, who explained that her son adored Sendak’s card so much that he ate it.

Henry Ford To Clyde Barrow

Notable criminals According to legend, Bonnie and Clyde picked the Ford Model B, which was equipped with a powerful V-8 engine, for their escape. In fact, they all perished in one blast after law enforcement officials pounded their stolen Ford with more than 130 rounds of steel-jacketed bullets. Clyde was not a skilled writer, but in between robberies he managed to send Henry Ford a letter in which he exclaimed, “What a dandy car you build.”

Activities To Do National Compliment Day

Praise An Absolute Stranger

It goes without saying that you should compliment your loved ones and colleagues on National Compliment Day, but you should also try complimenting strangers. Everyone from the clerk at the gas station to the barista at Starbucks to the teller at the bank to the grouches at the DMV deserves a compliment.

Share The Joy On Your Various Social Media Platforms

An in-person compliment may have more impact, but the goal should always be to boost someone’s confidence. If you want to reach more people on National Compliment Day, use the hashtag #NationalComplimentDay.

You Should Challenge Your Loved Ones, Neighbors, And Coworkers

Try to get everyone in the group to give one person a positive comment. The joy you spread will rub off on others.

The Adage That “What Goes Around, Comes Around” Holds True

Compliments are a great way to increase the happiness of others and strengthen relationships. Science has demonstrated that in both private and professional situations, people are drawn to those who exude optimism. When you show real appreciation for another person, you foster an environment where people naturally want to reciprocate the feeling.

To sum up, not only will the recipient of your compliment appreciate it, but you may also experience feelings of joy, increased confidence, and new friendships as a result.

Some Famous Compliments

Compliments are so appreciated and enjoyed that some of the most iconic quotes that people remember from their favorite movies are compliments. Here are a few for you to take some inspiration from:

Juno (2007) “You’re the coolest person I’ve ever met, and you don’t even have to try.”

Elf (2003) “You have such a pretty face, you should be on a Christmas card!”

Groundhog Day (1993): “You’re very generous.” You’re kind to strangers and children. “And when you stand in the snow, you look like an angel.”

The Help (2011): “You are kind, smart, and important.”

Anchorman (2004) “You’re so wise. “You’re like a miniature Buddha, covered in hair.”

