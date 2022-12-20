National Emo Day: How To Celebrate, Activities To Do

Are you someone who wore skinny jeans, fitted t-shirts, and a studded belt? Then how about long bangs and pitch-black hair? Many people think of a depressed adolescent who dresses in a deliberate way when they hear the word “emo.” However, the emo subculture is not a recent phenomenon; its roots can be traced all the way back to the 1980s, and its influence can be felt even now. In honour of National Emo Day, let’s take a moment to reflect on the multifaceted history of the emo scene and its impact on modern music. Could I interest you in some Weezer?

History Of National EMO Day

The post-hardcore, alternative rock, indie rock, and punk rock music genres all contributed to the development of the emo subculture and music genre, which had its beginnings in the 1980s. Lyrics that are especially emotive in tone are an essential component of emo music and are considered its defining characteristic. Some of the most well-known emo bands that made it into the mainstream include Jimmy Eat World, Fallout Boy, and Weezer. Other bands that made it into the mainstream include Fall Out Boy.

Emo bands and followers frequently have a signature manner that they dress, which typically include wearing a lot of black clothing, having pale skin with heavy eye makeup, studded belts and jewellery, band tees, and facial or body piercings. Emo bands and followers are also known as “emo kids.”

National Emo Day is recognized as a day for individuals to express their gratitude and understanding toward those who are a part of the emo subculture, which encompasses a wide variety of musical styles and pop cultural subgenres.

National Emo Day is set to be honored, so whether today is the day to get a mohawk, wear a spiky haircut, or don that thick eyeliner or black lipstick, be ready to embrace your inner emo!

Also Read: FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried arrested in Bahamas: On What Charges? Know More

How to Celebrate National Emo Day

Participate in National Emo Day but make an effort to keep your cool and avoid displaying an excessive amount of enthusiasm. Think about having a celebration using some of these ideas:

Listen to Emo Music

On National Emo Day, the first thing to do is get into the spirit by listening to some old school emo music. This will help set the tone for the rest of the day. Create a playlist on Spotify or collect some songs from Apple Music, and then get started with some of the following:

Jimmy Eat World’s “The Middle” album (2001). This band has issued at least ten studio albums since it was formed in 1993 in Mesa, Arizona; this song is one of the most popular of the band’s career and is featured on at least one of those albums.

Weezer’s rendition of “Say It Ain’t So” (1994). Weezer was one of the first Emo bands and formed in Los Angeles in 1992. Say it Ain’t So was a single off of the band’s self-titled debut album that was released in 1993.

Rites of Spring’s For Want Of was written by (1985). The members of this hardcore punk band vehemently objected to being classified as emo, although their fans would disagree. In the summer of 1985, Washington, District of Columbia was ground zero for the emergence of the emo music scene, and this was one of the songs that helped launch it.

Presented by Sunny Day Real Estate in Circles (1994). Another band that was instrumental in the beginning of the emo trend was Sunny Day Real Estate. Naturally, by the end of the next year, two of the band members of this Seattle band had quit and joined the Foo Fighters. They had done so by that point.

Keep Your Cool While You Show Your Emo Side

Despite the fact that it is inextricably linked to particular styles of dress and music, the Emo culture is predominately defined by the feeling conveyed by its associated art. In recognition of National Emo Day, you can either set aside some time to view and admire some art or maybe try your hand at creating some art of your own. In honour of the occasion, you would like to create a song, draw a picture, or write a poem.

Also Read: Redemption Reapers Official Reveal Trailer: Know More

Popular Trends EMO Started

Ear gauges

You probably guessed correctly that the emo community was the one that pioneered the default piercing option for millennials.

Social media

Back in the day, when getting a Facebook page didn’t seem to have much of a purpose, emo kids were decorating their Myspace pages with glitter and animations and setting their favourite music to play automatically.

Selfies

Emos were the first people to perfect the art of self-photography, long before smartphones even had a camera for taking selfies.

Skinny jeans

The emo subculture was the first to adopt the officially recognised pants style of the 2000s for both men and women.

Final Words

Had you ever donned jeweled belts, tiny pants, and snug T-shirts? What about lengthy eyelashes and jet-black hair? For many people, the term “emo” conjures up images of a depressed adolescent who dresses with purpose. The emo subculture, on the other hand, has a lengthy and illustrious history that dates back to the 1980s and still resonates today.

During National Emo Day, we celebrate the emo culture’s deep complexity and obtain a better understanding of its role in mainstream music. Anybody up for- Weezer, aye? National Emo Day is every day to many of us, and it doesn’t matter wherein you stand on this. This is a day to honor the emo culture for what it was and how it continues to thrive now!