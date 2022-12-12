National Energy Conservation Day:Its Importance To The Mankind

Each year on December 14th, people all across the world celebrate. In 2001, India’s government passed the Energy Conservation Act, which was enforced by the BEE, or Bureau, of Energy Efficiency. From December 8-14, 2021, the Ministry of Power will hold Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, also known as Energy Conservation Week. Power CPSUs have organised a variety of events to mark the occasion.

The Energy Efficiency Bureau (BEE) is a government agency in India charged with creating energy conservation policies and programmes. The Indian Energy Conservation Act’s stated goal is the appointment of managers and auditors with experience in energy policy development, financial management, and the actual implementation of energy-related projects.

History Of National Energy Conservation Day

The purpose of India’s National Energy Conservation Day is to raise public consciousness about the need to reduce energy use across the country. People are also updated as new plans and strategies are developed. Energy efficiency and citizen participation in resource conservation are discussed. The day’s main focus is on encouraging people to use less energy and doing it more effectively.

Since 1991, the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), which operates under the Union Ministry of Power, has been in charge of planning and executing the nation-wide commemoration of National Energy Conservation Day on December 14. The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) is a government agency in India charged with assisting in the creation and implementation of plans to cut down on energy waste. In addition to enacting “The Energy Conservation Act,” the committee did so in 2001.

Awards are given out in 56 different industries around the country on this day every year to honour those who have made strides toward greater energy efficiency as part of this awareness programme. Industries, organisations, and businesses as diverse as power plants, hotels, and shopping malls are all recognised for their efforts to conserve energy under the National Energy Conservation Awards Programme. In addition, the BEE sponsors a national painting competition with prizes for the best entries that focus on the topic of energy efficiency.

The growth of India’s industrial and service sectors has increased the country’s need for power. By the year 2030, it is predicted that India’s need for resources will have increased by a factor of two. The BEE plans and executes policies that promote the use of energy-efficient practises in an effort to reduce this demand.

What is Energy Conservation?

The essence of energy conservation is minimising one’s energy consumption in order to save available energy sources for later usage. Every person should adopt energy-efficient habits to maximise the effectiveness of energy-saving initiatives.

In What Ways Might Energy Be Saved?

Everyone can help preserve the planet’s limited energy resources by reducing their use of appliances like fans, lights, and heaters while they are not in use. The extra energy saved in this way can play a significant part in the National Energy Conservation Campaign and is the easiest and most effective way to do so.

The energy we get from fossil fuels like crude oil, coal, natural gas, etc. is more than enough for our daily needs, but the rate at which we consume them is on the rise, and this raises concerns about a potential shortage of these resources. This means that renewable energy sources, such as solar and wind power, should be prioritised over nonrenewable sources of energy in the interest of energy conservation.

To encourage people to use less energy, governments in many countries impose a tax on electricity or on carbon emissions. This fee has reduced energy usage and raised awareness about the importance of conserving this finite resource.

How To Celebrate National Energy Conservation Day

Just change the light bulbs already.

Indeed, you have read correctly! The initial investment in energy-saving light bulbs may seem steep, but in the long run, you will save money.

Make sure a kid understands it.

Children are our future, therefore teaching them energy efficiency now can help them greatly in the future. Remember to practise the “3 R’s”: reduction, reuse, and recycling.

Participate as a volunteer in your local community.

In India, they make a big deal of National Energy Conservation Day. Get involved in the movement to preserve natural resources.

Why National Energy Conservation Day Is Important

All individuals are accountable for their actions.

The goal of National Energy Conservation Day is to educate people of all ages about the value of energy efficiency.

In this context, India plays a significant role.

Having a population of over 1.3 billion makes India a massive country. Because they are home to a sizable number of the world’s inhabitants, they must also shoulder a disproportionate share of the blame for global warming.

An example of a chain reaction

It helps even if you only turn off the water while brushing your teeth. Conferences, talks, and workshops devoted to promoting best practises have a tangible impact.

Objectives Of National Energy Conservation Day

Each year, a new subject is chosen for National Energy Conservation Day in an effort to raise awareness and encourage people to take action toward a certain set of goals.

People all across the world observe this day to spread awareness about the value of reducing energy consumption whenever possible.

To raise awareness about the importance of reducing energy consumption, we will hold events across the country such as workshops, conferences, debates, and competitions.

Rather than encouraging excessive and lavish energy use, stress the importance of cutting back.

Inspire people to use less energy overall by demonstrating the benefits of doing so.

Final Words

It is fair to say that our scientists are actively seeking out and creating novel and sustainable energy sources. However, it is our responsibility to learn about the value of energy and the need to practise energy efficiency. To avoid unnecessary costs, we must continually strive to conserve energy.