National Free Shipping Day 2022:Know The History,Celebration,Facts

The middle of December is traditionally when businesses hold their annual “Free Shipping Day” campaign. In 2022, this “holiday” will have existed for 14 years.

Thousands of websites, both big and small, promise delivery of your purchases by Christmas Eve and offer free shipping on this day. Wednesday, December 14th, 2022 will be the annual “Free Shipping Day.”

Ever since its inception in 2008, this shopping event has grown in popularity, surpassing Black Friday in sales by a wide margin in 2010. In order to encourage customers to complete their holiday shopping with them, several of the stores involved will not impose any minimum order requirements.

National Free Shipping Day History

Free Shipping Day is not only a nationwide shopping holiday but also a coupon website that is active all year long. The holiday was first celebrated in 2008, while the coupon section of the website did not go live until 2017. The coupon section serves as a resource for shoppers looking to save money online by providing them with coupons and free shipping codes from top retail partners as well as specialised e-commerce stores.

Luke Knowles, an internet entrepreneur, was the brain behind the idea of National Free Shipping Day. While he was operating his own business with a focus on free delivery, he came across an odd pattern among his users: around December 10, the amount of online shopping tended to decrease.

Even while many businesses were able to ship purchases in time for the holidays, customers were concerned that they would not receive their items on time and that they would have to pay exorbitant holiday shipping rates. It dawned on him that the holiday season desperately needed an event that promoted free shipping and guaranteed on-time delivery. He reasoned that such an event would be ideal.



Luke and his sole employee worked diligently for two weeks to organise the first event. 250 different retailers participated in the event, including Target, JCPenney, and Pottery Barn. The first-ever Free Shipping Day was launched by Knowles the morning after a hectic and restless night on December 17, 2008, marking the event’s beginning. One of the top 10 highest-earning days in e-commerce history during that year’s holiday season, the event generated $764 million in online sales, making it one of the top 10 highest-earning days overall.



The phrase “National Free Shipping Day” has now established itself as a standard part of the holiday shopping vernacular. Free Shipping Day is becoming increasingly popular among businesses as they seek to capitalise on purchases from customers who are anxious to complete their Christmas shopping lists during the middle and end of December.



Activities To Do On National free Shipping day

Schedule some extravagance in your internet purchasing

The typical guidelines for holiday purchasing haven’t changed. You devise a plan and make every effort to adhere to it. On November 3, consumers may take advantage of free shipping on any orders placed online, making it the perfect time to finally order those must-have items they’ve been eyeing all year. Simply pulling out your credit card and making the purchase is the simplest step (without a shipping fee, of course).

Chat with your pals on Skype while you window shop

How fortunate we are to live in an era where advances in technology actually simplify daily tasks. In honour of National Free Shipping Day, get together with a few pals and do online shopping through video chat. In search of a second opinion on your latest getup? Create a standard method of internet purchasing with a group of friends.

Make dinner while you’re out grocery shopping

On National Free Shipping Day, you can spend all day browsing the internet for the best deals on the products you’ve been eyeing. However, you are not confined; thus, multitask well. Make a batch of your favourite cookies, or a fancy meal from scratch. While that’s cooking, hop online and stock up without paying delivery costs. Don’t let your attention wander and end yourself burning dinner.

Interesting Facts About National free Shipping day

Here are a few of the most important and intriguing details about that time:

The holiday event lasts for no more than four days in December, and the discounts offered by stores typically become public knowledge by the 16th of the month.

Because free shipping has been shown to increase sales by nearly 90%, this unique holiday was born from that research.

Only two weeks were available for planning and executing the inaugural #Freeshippingday.

Nearly a tenfold increase in merchants taking part over the course of the first three Free Shipping Days.

In terms of income, the day has also surpassed Black Friday year over year.

In 2011, the holiday brought in $1 billion more than the previous year.

In just 24 months, the holiday climbed to the #3 spot as eCommerce’s busiest online buying holiday of the year.

Conclusion

National Free Shipping Day comes on December 14th, and it’s hard to think of a reason why anyone wouldn’t want to take advantage of With the convenience of internet shopping, you can buy until you drop without worrying about paying exorbitant delivery fees. Don’t overpay for things you don’t need to, and let someone else take care of the rest. Keep an eye on the calendar around the middle of December because the holiday’s date moves about every year.