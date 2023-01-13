National Gluten-Free Day: Benefits And Avoidance

On January 13th, people all over the country celebrate being gluten-free. On National Gluten-Free Day, people who have to avoid gluten because of health problems are recognised and given advice on how to improve their diet. If you are considering going on a gluten-free diet, you should talk to your doctor or gastroenterologist first.

Because of the prevalence of food allergies and celiac disease in today’s society, adhering to a particular diet that is devoid of gluten can be a tough way to live that has an effect on each and every day and meal.

Gluten And Celiac Disease

Gluten is a protein that is present in grains like wheat, barley, rye, and triticale. It is a material that many individuals have difficulty digesting, which can cause allergies in some people as well as potentially life-threatening health issues in others.

Celiac disease is a major complication that is an autoimmune problem that hinders the absorption of nutrients in the body. Because of this, a person diagnosed with celiac disease needs to entirely exclude gluten from their diet.

Cassy Joy Garcia, owner of Fed + Fit, is credited with being the founder of National Gluten-Free Day. Garcia did so with the intention of bringing attention to the benefits of a gluten-free diet. The first celebration of this day took place in 2014, and it has since been reestablished as an annual event falling on the second Monday of January.

National Gluten Free Day was established with the sole purpose of raising awareness about how difficult it can be to follow a gluten-free diet and demonstrating empathy and concern for people suffering from celiac disease or gluten intolerance. The day is celebrated on the first Saturday in May.

What Happens To Our Bodies When We Eat Gluten?

When it comes to how gluten makes us feel, we’re all different. People can develop serious health problems when exposed to gluten. Because of this, celiac disease is probably the most well-known autoimmune disorder. In most cases, consuming gluten will set off an immunological reaction in a person with celiac disease. They endure inflammation in the intestines and other regions of the body if they consume gluten.

People who are allergic to or intolerant of gluten are another group. People who do not have celiac disease but experience symptoms like bloating, diarrhoea, an itchy rash, or abdominal pain after consuming foods containing gluten are considered to have gluten sensitivity. Having an allergy to wheat is one possible cause, but there may be others.

How To Avoid Gluten

Consult your physician if you are unsure whether or not you should follow a gluten-free diet or if you know for certain that you have an intolerance to gluten. In either case, it is important that you do so.

You also have the option of maintaining a food journal. If you keep a journal and record the foods you consume throughout the day as well as the times when you experience certain symptoms, you will be able to establish some sort of correlation between the two, such as “Okay, when I’m eating this food, I’m experiencing these symptoms,” and other phrases of a similar nature. and then discussing it with your health coaches and your primary care physicians.

Benefits Of Eating Gluten-Free

Though gluten intolerance is extremely common in the present day, celiac disease, which makes eating gluten harmful, is rather uncommon. In light of these findings, a gluten-free diet may be more helpful for a wider range of people.

Get Rid Of The Bloat

It’s common for people with a gluten allergy to feel uncomfortable after consuming meals containing gluten, due to the buildup of gas and bloating. Eliminating gluten from your diet can greatly improve your digestion and alleviate these symptoms.

Boost Your Vitality.

Extreme exhaustion, if not chronic fatigue, is a common complaint among those who are gluten intolerant. A gluten-free diet can restore vitality and correct nutritional imbalances.

Lessen Suffering

Inflammation of the joints and migraines are two symptoms that may indicate gluten sensitivity or celiac disease. Gluten-free diets may reduce or eliminate the need for pain relievers for those who suffer from celiac disease.

Celebrating Gluten-Free Day

Examining the reasons behind the gluten-free diet’s meteoric rise to the status of a fad diet, which is defined as a diet that is seen to be fashionable and risky but does not produce sustainable outcomes

Inviting those who are experiencing gastrointestinal (GI) problems that have not yet been recognised to seek medical attention from a gastroenterologist

Collecting data from reputable sources regarding diets that are high in fibre, low in FODMAPs (carbohydrates that are poorly digested), and low in fat

Increasing awareness of celiac disease testing in asymptotic people who have a genetic risk in order to confirm a diagnosis and avoid the condition.

