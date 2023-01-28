National Inane Answering Message Day 2023: Take A Day Off From Hoax Texts

People in every region of the country get together to have a good time and celebrate National Inane Answering Message Day on January 30. We are all forced to deal with this obnoxious message that does not contribute anything of value but nonetheless consumes our time. Leaving messages on an answering machine on a consistent basis may get monotonous after some time has passed.

On a particular day of the year, you are not required to reply to hoax texts. You are free to take the day off. We were wondering if there was such a thing as a day that would help you relax and unwind from your busy life. You won’t have to trouble yourself with those devices today since it’s National Inane Answering Machine Message Day.

Origins Of “National Inane Answering Message Day”

As early as 2001, Thomas and Ruth Roy, the owners of Wellcat, proclaimed National Inane Answering Message Day to be a part of their series of Funky Holidays. Over the course of more than eighty days, the Roys have served as their masters and have bestowed exceptional accolades upon them.

The purpose of the day is to attract attention to those who, for whatever reason, leave lengthy, pointless, and usually condescending answering machine messages for other people to listen to. The day is intended to bring awareness to the problem.

The practice of exchanging meaningless greetings is as traditional in America as apple pie. This conventional method of greeting is going to have as much of a personal touch from us as it possibly can. It’s possible that you remember how Ross, Chandler, and Joey all wanted him to record a cover of “We will rock you” by the band Queen as his shared answering machine message.

In spite of this, it is possible to demonstrate individuality without resorting to ridicule. It is one thing to be told “we will call you back” after leaving a message, but it would be intolerable to hear such words on a daily basis, especially before leaving a message that is really important or urgent.

In today’s fast-paced world, where every minute counts, the last thing you need to hear to start an important conversation is a stupid message. This is the last thing you need to hear. Do not send the receiver communications that are devoid of content in order to avoid leaving them hanging.

On this day, which is known as National Inane Answering Message Day, you need to go through your messages and delete everything that is silly or irrelevant. Those individuals who are found to be in compliance with the requirements may also be admonished by you, your friends, and your family.

National Inane Answering Day Activities

Organize Your Phone Book’s Contacts

When was the last time that you gave your contact book a thorough examination? Archived phone numbers from over a decade ago, conversation logs from groups to which you no longer belong Since we are going to be reviewing how we handle incoming communications on January 30, it is about time that we cleaned up our contact list and removed any unnecessary entries.

Maintain An Up-To-Date Status On Your WhatsApp Account

Because the vast majority of our interactions take place on WhatsApp, we need to devise a status that, in the shortest amount of space possible, captures the essence of who we are. If you have your WhatsApp defaulted to the “available” status, National Inane Answering Message Day is a nice day to remind you to update it to the latest version.

Make Contact With An Old Friend

Why not give an old acquaintance a call or, even better, send them a message while you are reminiscing about the good old days on this day filled with so much excitement? Remember when people used to talk on the phone, and reminisce about simpler times.

Statistics About American Cell Phone Conduct That Will Make You Feel Uneasy

Good Morning, Mobile

Eighty percent of people in the United States look at their phones within the first ten minutes after waking up.

It Is Time To Use The Restroom

Seventy percent of people in the United States use their phones while they are using the restroom.

Greater Viscosity Than Blood

52% of Americans had not been away from their phones for more than 24 hours at any point in the past week.

Phone? Avoid Calling

When compared to the amount of time spent playing games or browsing social media sites on their phones, the average American only spends a half hour conversing with their phones.

It’s A Serious Case Of Overindulgence

In a recent survey, 23% of Americans admitted that a cell phone purchase caused them to go into debt.

