National Poinsettia Day 2022: Interesting Facts To Know

Now that it’s December, we can look forward to Christmas festivities, a drop in temperature, and, of course, National Poinsettia Day! Learn more about poinsettias, and ways to celebrate this national day.

The poinsettia is a traditional Christmas flower. Poinsettias represent Christmas in the same way as preparing festive dinners, exchanging gifts with loved ones, sending letters to Santa (or even dialling his phone number), and putting up holiday decorations do.

So, wrap yourself in a warm blanket and sip some cocoa as you read on to find out more about National Poinsettia Day and the history of the poinsettia’s transformation into a Christmastime staple.

History Of Poinsettia Day

This national holiday was established by Congress in 2002 in recognition of the contributions made by Paul Ecke Jr. to the growth of the poinsettia business, particularly in the areas of marketing and grafting techniques. He had an influence not only in the market for poinsettias in the United States, but also in markets all over the world!

The passing of Joel Roberts Poinsett is commemorated annually on December 6, the day that is designated as National Poinsettia Day in the United States. Poinsett observed the lovely plant’s development in Mexico, where he was serving as the first United States Minister, in the year 1828. He brought a specimen of the plant back with him to his home in South Carolina.

It was Joel Roberts Poinsett who brought poinsettias to the United States. Paul Ecke Jr. and his father, Paul Ecke Sr., are responsible for the popularity of poinsettias during the winter holiday season.

National Poinsettia Day Celebrations

Make a Poinsettia Punch

There is such a thing as Poinsettia Punch, and not only does it exist, but it is also incredibly delectable and simple to prepare. Combine 14 ounces of cranberry juice with 20 ounces of ginger ale in a blender and mix well. Include a very small amount of lemon juice for a hint of citrus flavour. Then, we raise our glasses to one another and cheers to the beginning of National Poinsettia Day.

Poinsettias can serve as a source of inspiration for seasonal designs around your home, so unleash your inner do-it-yourselfer and get to work! Gather your children and their friends to help you create unique cutouts with a poinsettia theme to decorate your Christmas tree. Create unique poinsettias with sand dollars, stained glass, or any other strange material you can think of. Your imagination is the only thing that can hold you back.

To celebrate National Poinsettia Day in such a charming manner is really wonderful. Not only will you be blown away by the incredible variety of your favourite holiday flower, but the calm atmosphere will also do wonders for lowering your blood pressure. During the holiday season, you should let poinsettias do the talking for you.

Colours Of Poinsettia

During the Christmas season, poinsettias are a common sight on front porches and tucked in among other seasonal decorations for their vibrant red colour.

For Christmas, here’s a close-up of two different coloured poinsettias: red and white.

Though red poinsettias are common, they are far from the only colour option. In fact, poinsettias come in more than a hundred different types.

The colours red, white, pink, orange, salmon, yellow, and green are all represented by poinsettias. Poinsettias come in a variety of solid hues, as well as marbled and speckled varieties.

Interesting Poinsettia Facts

Montezuma the Great was completely enamoured with them.

Caravans brought poinsettia flowers to the fabled Aztec monarch in what is now Mexico City because he believed the flower’s sap lowered fevers.

Even though red poinsettias are the most sought after, you might be shocked to learn that Gold Rush and Christmas Beauty Marble are two of the newest and most sought after poinsettia hues from the current crop of 100 varieties.

Though not toxic, poinsettias should be kept out of reach of pets lest they experience nausea, vomiting, or other gastrointestinal distress.

The poinsettia business is overjoyed by the success of their product, since poinsettias are the top-selling houseplant in both the United States and Canada.

To get poinsettias to bloom again after the holidays, you’ll need to put in a lot of effort in the spring and summer.

Why We Love Poinsettia Day

The origin of poinsettias is steeped in folklore.

In Mexico, the holiday known in the United States as “National Poinsettia Day” is known as “La Flor de la Nochebuena,” which translates to “Flower of the Holy Night.” The fable of a poor girl who hoped beyond hope that she would not be able to afford a present for Jesus’ birthday is the inspiration for the widespread veneration of poinsettias in the region. An angel appears and tells the child that what matters most is the thought behind their present, so the youngster goes and collects weeds from the side of the road to put in the baby’s manger. Somehow the weeds turned into beautiful red star blooms.

The first American ambassador to Mexico was a man named Joel Roberts Poinsett. Poinsett was also a dedicated botanist; in 1828, he brought cuttings of a poinsettia back to his hometown of Charleston, South Carolina. Early botanists viewed the plant as a weed when it first appeared. In memory of Joel Roberts Poinsett, whose passion for the poinsettia inspired the creation of National Poinsettia Day, the December 12 holiday is named after him.

Paul Ecke, Jr., a farmer in California, became the father of the modern-day poinsettia industry. Because of his groundbreaking grafting procedure, the seedlings grew several branches. The blossom developed into one of the most successful companies in American history. Poinsettias now add nearly $250 million to the U.S. economy every year.

Final Words

Everybody’s homes have that splash of flower colour, signalling that the holidays are almost here. National Poinsettia Day on December 12 also forms a cultural bridge between the U.S. and Mexico. Poinsettias, or Euphorbia Pulcherrima, are available in a dizzying array of hues. If you’re short on funds this Christmas season, don’t fret; a few well-placed poinsettias may do wonders for your home’s aesthetic value. To sum up, a beautiful poinsettia plant on the mantle is a must for any Christmas gathering