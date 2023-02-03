The fifth of February annually serves as National Pork Rind Day. Fry up some tasty pig skin and celebrate one of America’s favorite foods on this special day. The rinds of a pig are a delicacy that are rarely cooked at home but instead purchased from a vendor.

These crunchy, high-protein, low-carb, gluten-free snacks are produced by a wide variety of manufacturers.

A small amount of salt is typically sprinkled over pork rinds before serving. For those watching their weight, pig rinds are a great alternative to chips and other deep-fried appetizers. It’s also possible to find pork rinds in a wide range of seasonings and sauces. Crushed pig rinds can be found in numerous dishes.

Pork Ring Day: A Lock In Time

National Pork Rind Day is an annual celebration honoring the timeless pairing of sports and snacks and is observed on the same day as the Big Game, the most important day in football.

National Pig Rind Day was established in 2011 by Rudolph Foods, the world’s largest producer of pork rinds and one of the top producers of private-label and branded snack goods in the world.

The holiday is appropriately observed on Super Bowl Sunday, the first Sunday of February, as pig rinds are widely recognized as a unique and memorable game-day snack.

Rudolph Foods of Lima, Ohio, created the annual food festival so that people may get together to honor pork rinds, a snack that the company produces. The food manufacturing behemoth offered not only to launch the national food day but also to make charitable contributions in exchange for online support of the event from its fans.

Since then, proceeds from the company’s food sales have gone to the Gridiron Greats Assistance Fund, a charity that helps former National Football League (NFL) players and their families with things like medical bills and financial stability.

Ohio Governor John Kasich, who also signed a letter of support for the day in 2012, was among the many who backed Rudolph Foods’ request due to their love of pork rinds.

Pig skins are known as what? Crispy chips made from deep-fried pigskin are known as pork rinds. Because of their versatility and inclusion in popular diets like the paleo and ketogenic ones, pork rinds have recently seen a surge in popularity.

Fun Things To Do On National Pork Rind Day

Get Your Snack On With Some Pig Skins

Enjoy some pig rinds in honor of National Pork Rind Day. Visit a local supermarket to see what options you have to choose from. It’s time to restock your go-to tastes and experiment with some new ones.

Throw A Bash

A more grandiose celebration of National Pork Rind Day seems warranted. Invite your friends over for a pig rind party and have them bring their favorite tastes. Set up a taste test and indulge in an array of delectable foods!

To Prepare A Meal From Scratch

Add some flavor to your pork rinds by dipping them in cheese dip, guacamole, or salsa. Make your own spreads to enjoy with the pig rinds in advance of the big day. Try it out and see for yourself how the flavors have been enhanced.

Titbits For Entertaining Pork Rinds

Their fat content is small. Despite their reputation, pork rinds are actually very low in fat (0.32 ounces, to be exact).

Not just in the United States; they've got international renown as well. In Thai, pork skin is called khaep mu.

Ideal for those following a ketogenic diet. Due to the fact that pork rinds have almost no carbohydrates, this is the case.

Crispy pork skins come in a variety of flavors.

You might hear these referred to as “pig cracklings” if you’re in the south.

Absence of any carbs. When analyzing the nutritional value of pig rinds, we find that they have 0.6 ounces of protein, 0.3 ounces of fat, and 0 grams of carbs.

All the same snack foods, under different labels Distinct nations have different names for pig rinds. In Brazil, they are called torresmo; in Thailand, they are called khaep mu; and in Mexico, they are called chicharrones.

World Headquarters for Pork Cracklings Westminster, Ohio, is known as the “Pork Rind Capital of the World,” despite having a population of only 300.