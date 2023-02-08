Every year on the second Tuesday of January—this year, January 9—we celebrate National Shop for Travel Day by going into full-on leisure mode, researching the best vacation places and taking advantage of the best travel offers.

It was established in 2018 by the Travel Technology Association to recognize the ways in which technology has improved travel.

Thanks to today’s improved technology, arranging a trip, whether for pleasure or business, may be done with little more than a few keystrokes.

The Origins Of National Plan Your Vacation Day

Although people have been forced to travel for thousands of years, the term “travel” probably didn’t appear until the 14th century. The Romans, without a doubt, were the first to build highways that greatly facilitated travel. While most people couldn’t afford to leave their homes, poorer people often made sacrifices to go on pilgrimages for their faith.

Rich people in the 17th and 18th centuries often took educational trips known as Grand Tours, during which they visited multiple European countries. Something like this was especially common in and around the major cities of Europe.

With the advent of railroads in the 19th century, transportation across Europe became even more convenient.

More recent improvements in transportation, such as airplanes, have made travel easier for the common person. Travel has grown more and more accessible to billions of people all over the world, whether they want to take a short car journey to meet relatives or fly to faraway lands.

The Travel Technology Association, which “advocates for public legislation that encourages transparency and competition in the industry,” initiated the concept of National Shop for Travel Day. One of the group’s significant accomplishments was establishing this day, the objective of which is to foster innovation and improve consumers’ ability to select when purchasing travel.

After its first year of 2018, the second Tuesday of every year has been designated as National Shop for Travel Day. The early weeks of January are an ideal time to shop for travel because many companies offer special bargains and discounts. This is why the event is timed to occur then.

Check Out Some Of The Well-Known Travel Sites On The Web

Expedia. This is a famous travel website that lets you look up everything from cheap flights to luxury cruises, as well as vacation rentals, car services, and hotels. And there are no blackout dates in their rewards program, so members may earn points and benefits no matter when they make a reservation.

Booking.com. This site originally focused on hotel reservations, but it has since expanded to offer airfare and auto rental booking as well. It has a fantastic rewards program and a wide variety of hotel selections.

Travelocity. Hotel, cruise, airline, rental car, and activity bookings may all be of interest to families. Also, it simplifies the process of reserving vacation packages.

Kayak. Kayak is a great option for those who are short on time yet still want consolidated results. This convenient booking platform allows for extensive filtering, saving time and effort for its consumers. This is not a booking platform, but rather a resource for learning where to find the greatest deals.

Let’s Take Advantage Of Everything This Day Has To Offer

Planning A Party For The National Day To Shop For Vacations

As a day dedicated to celebrating and preparing for travel, National Shop for Travel Day provides a wealth of options for doing just that. Take heed of the day as you prepare for your next trip by considering the following ideas:

Picture Your Ideal Vacation

Vacations can mean different things to different people; for some, it may be a few days of doing nothing but lying on a beach and listening to the waves; for others, it may be a whirlwind tour of Europe’s greatest cities. If you’re planning a trip, now is the time to do it, because April 10 is National Shop for Travel Day.

Buying Vacation Essentials

It’s the perfect time to plan your trip, whether it’s simply a weekend getaway or a month-long cruise, since today is National Shop for Travel Day!

Talk To A Travel Agent

Although some revel in the challenge of organizing their own trips, many others find that using a travel agency is a huge time-saver. When the travel agent has expertise in a specific region and can provide extensive information and resources, it makes organizing a trip much simpler.

A travel agent can help those who aren’t sure what kind of vacation they would want by listening to their interests, considering their budget, and making practical recommendations based on their knowledge of what each client wants from their trip. Additionally, they are usually able to provide special packages that make travel easier and cheaper.

On National Shop for Travel Day, it can be useful to do more than just browse the internet in search of travel information; you might also sign up for email newsletters about various destinations. In this way, you can get updates on upcoming deals and discounts, as well as stay up-to-date on the latest information about the company.

One such service is Scott’s Cheap Flights, which allows its subscribers to specify their preferred airport(s) and thereafter sends them prior notification of airfare sales. Their members can supposedly save as much as 90% on plane tickets. Both free and paid premium subscriptions are offered.