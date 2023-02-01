National Women’s Heart Day 2023: Information And Tips For A Healthy Heart

Stroke, heart attack, and death are all possible outcomes of heart disease in women. It is the leading cause of death for American women.

The goal of establishing February 9 as National Woman’s Heart Day was to increase efforts to eliminate risk factors for heart disease in women and to promote regular heart-health examinations.

It’s a day when “fairs” are set up to help women get started on the road to a heart-healthy lifestyle by raising awareness of the issues women face and answering any questions they may have about heart disease. When first celebrated in 2001, National Woman’s Health Day coincided with American Heart Month.

The History Of The Women’s Heart Day

Between 2009 and 2019, the percentage of women who were aware of the importance of cardiovascular health declined from 65% to 44%, as reported by the American Heart Association National Survey. Additionally, researchers found that cardiovascular disease accounts for 20% of female mortality.

Men, more commonly than women, are thought to be the ones who suffer from cardiovascular ailments. This contributes to the fact that women’s poor heart health often remains unrecognized.

Also Read: When Will “Expedition Bigfoot” Season 4 Be Released?

Heart disease symptoms are not always the same for men and women. For instance, chest pain is the prominent symptom of a heart attack in men, but in women, the pain may extend to the jaw, neck, and back, accompanied by a predominant feeling of disquiet or that something is not right.

Because a heart attack in a woman is so uncommon, many women ignore the warning signs. Women of color, particularly those of Hispanic descent, have shown the greatest decline in cardiovascular disease awareness.

The American Heart Association established National Woman’s Heart Day to increase conversation around women’s heart health. The purpose of Go Red for Women is to raise awareness of heart disease in women. Go Red for Women is an American program that has been licensed in 42 other countries.

It’s hardly rocket science to practice heart health. Especially for women over the age of 40, it is important to maintain a healthy lifestyle by adhering to a heart-healthy diet, engaging in regular physical activity, controlling stress, obtaining plenty of quality sleep, and getting regular heart screenings.

Three Tips For Women’s Heart Health

Men And Women May Experience Different Symptoms

A heart attack can cause different symptoms in men and women. Rekha Mankad, M.D., director of the Mayo Clinic Women’s Heart Clinic, says that while chest pain is still the most common sign of heart disease in both men and women, it may not be the only or main symptom in women.

“There’s discomfort in the chest, but it might not be enough to have you double over in anguish.” The discomfort could originate in the jaw and spread to the shoulders and neck.

Some symptoms a woman could have include difficulty breathing, nausea, and sweating, to paraphrase Dr. Mankad. Heart attack victims in the female gender “may be tired and often experience an overpowering feeling of discomfort—that something is not right.”

Also Read: National Wedding Ring Day

However, women often do so because they don’t think they could be having a heart attack, despite the fact that they should not disregard such symptoms. A reduction from 65% in 2009 to 44% in 2019 in the general public’s recognition of heart disease as the top cause of mortality for women was discovered in a recent survey by the American Heart Association.

Hispanic and non-Hispanic Black women, as well as younger women, experienced the greatest drops in awareness; these are the very people who might gain the most from prevention efforts.

Be Aware Of The Dangers

Illustration of a woman’s heart.

Age, gender, hypertension, diabetes, abnormal cholesterol levels, and tobacco use are among the classic risk factors for cardiovascular disease and stroke. Dr. Mankad explains that while aging is a problem that cannot be avoided, there are many others that can be mitigated.

As women age, their chance of developing high blood pressure increases, and it is crucial that they monitor any fluctuations in their blood pressure that could damage their organs. When compared to men, women have a greater chance of developing cardiovascular disease if they have diabetes or are regular smokers.

High levels of blood lipids called triglycerides and low-density lipoproteins, generally known as “bad cholesterol,” raise the risk of cardiovascular disease in both sexes. Fatty deposits in blood vessels caused by high cholesterol can obstruct blood flow through the arteries or break off and form a clot, both of which can lead to a heart attack or stroke.

Dr. Mankad also recommends that expectant mothers keep an eye out for signs of heart disease, such as gestational diabetes, high blood pressure, or a premature birth. You should tell your doctor if you have any of these risk factors.

To Avoid Developing Heart Disease

Work and caregiving responsibilities in the modern world can leave women feeling like they have no time for anything else. However, taking care of oneself first has a domino effect. Dr. Mankad has seen that when women improve their health and prioritize their personal needs, the entire family benefits.

The American Heart Association recommends following the “Life’s Simple 7” guidelines to maintain a healthy lifestyle, even if people are unable to control all of the risk factors for cardiovascular disease. Controlling blood pressure, cholesterol, and blood sugar, as well as engaging in regular physical activity, consuming a balanced diet, dropping excess weight, and giving up smoking, are all part of this process.

Author Taqwa Manzoor Hello, I'm Taqwa Manzoor. I'm in my final semester as an English major. Additionally, I am a fashion fanatic and a content writer for Whistler news.