New ICC Training And Education Programmes 2022

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has introduced groundbreaking training and instructional programs to enhance the cricketing experience in associate nations.

Since the launch of the initiative in October of last year, more than 9,500 students have enrolled. ICC is dedicated to providing its 108 member countries with convenient access to world-class participation activities. As part of its Global Growth Strategy, which was also unveiled last year.

More than 3,200 students have completed the introductory ICC Coaching Foundation Certificate course since it was made available. The online, self-paced education is offered for free and is accessible in nine languages. The Following are: Arabic, English, French, German, Indonesian Bahasa, Portuguese, Sinhalese, Spanish, and Tamil.

The ICC Coaching Foundation Certificate has been so successful. The organization has decided to offer a more comprehensive coaching education. By making the ICC Coaching Course Level 1 available to anyone interested in becoming a coach.

The course was launched in March of this year. It provides participants with the knowledge and tools they need to independently offer coaching sessions to novice players.

ICC’s Educational And Training Initiatives

This open online course (MOOC) is taught in nine languages and may be taken at your own pace. And in bite-sized chunks via any computer or mobile device. With the success of the ICC Coaching Foundation Certificate, ICC has made Level ! of its curriculum available to anyone interested in becoming a coach.

Level-1 Coaching Course

In March of this year, the International Cricket Council released its Level 1 Coaching Course, which provides participants with the knowledge and tools to independently provide coaching sessions to novice players and provides them with more in-depth technical information on key aspects of the game.

More than 200 people have been certified in the first six months since the course’s introduction thanks to its blended learning method, which combines online and face-to-face training.

William Glenwright, general manager of development at the ICC, is overjoyed with the early results of the programs and hopeful that more ICC Member countries will take advantage of the opportunity to enroll in the training.

One of the top concerns for the development of the game, as stated by ICC members, is expanding opportunities for training for coaches, umpires, and pitch curators, as pointed out by Glenwright:

“As a result, we have spent the past two years collaborating with some of the world’s foremost authorities in sports education to develop the ICC’s first-ever comprehensive Training and Education Programme, and the response in such a short period has been truly motivating. Recruiting more and better coaches, umpires, and pitch curators in all Member countries is essential if we are to realize our goal of elevating the playing experience for players at all skill levels. Although we are just starting to roll out the program, early feedback from members and participants indicates that we are heading in the right direction.”

By the end of the year, it is expected that over a thousand persons will have graduated from the course with the support of the sixteen ICC Master Educators and the more than one hundred seventy ICC Tutors who are authorized to teach and certify the program in the ICC’s Member nations.

ICC Foundation Coaching Certificate

The International Coaching Certificate (ICC) was the first available curriculum for anyone interested in becoming a coach. The course is designed to introduce students to cricket’s fundamentals. So that they can help qualified coaches lead fun and informative sessions for novice players.

This groundbreaking method of online education delivery, known as “micro-learning,” allows students to study at their own pace and finish courses in bite-sized chunks of content while using a desktop computer, laptop, tablet, or smartphone. It also includes translations into nine different languages, including Arabic, English, French, German, Indonesian Bahasa, Portuguese, Sinhalese, Spanish, and Tamil.

New ICC-recognized instructors have been accredited in multiple countries. Like the United States of America, Bahrain, Indonesia, Jersey, Mongolia, the Netherlands, Qatar, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar.

This course’s success is due in large part to the efforts of the sixteen ICC Master Educators. More than 170 ICC Tutors from all five regions are qualified to teach the courses in ICC Member countries.

Other Programs

Students will be able to independently teach novice participants and gain a deeper understanding of the technical aspects of the game. Like batting, bowling, and fielding, thanks to the course’s blended delivery format combining online and in-person training.

Courses for future match officials, including the Umpiring Foundation Certificate, Level 1, and Level 2 certificates. ICC Coaching Courses are now being finalized to aid in the development of cricket communities around the world. All of these approved classes should be available by 2023.

Available now online is the ICC Pitch Curator Foundation Course, designed to provide groundskeepers with introductory knowledge of the field. To those who dream of building and maintaining cricket pitches on grass all over the world. This is the first step in a long and difficult journey.

