New York City Police Are Looking For A Couple Suspected In The Deadly Shooting Of A Bronx Resident.

According to statements made by police on Wednesday, they are looking to question a couple in relation to the shooting death of a man in the Bronx earlier this week. The victim was 29 years old.

According to the police, Terrence Williams was walking with a friend in the Van Nest neighbourhood shortly after 9 p.m. on Monday when he and the unidentified pair, a man and woman in their 20s, got into an argument.

Before Williams and his companion could get away, the assailant pulled out a revolver and shot him in the chest. Williams and his companion got away.

Near the intersection of Melville Street and Van Nest Avenue is where Williams was discovered. He was sent to Jacobi Medical Center immediately, but it was too late to save him.

NYPD publishes images of suspect in fatal Bronx shooting

Williams had a home in Castle Hill, which was approximately three kilometres away from the location where he was killed.

It is believed that both the man and the woman are in their mid-20s, and the police are seeking for the public’s assistance in locating them.

The suspect was last spotted wearing a grey jacket, green sweatshirt, green trousers, and green sneakers. He was also carrying a green handgun.

The companion woman was dressed in a white jacket, black-and-white slacks, and red UGG boots.

Please contact Crime Stoppers at the following number: (800) 577-TIPS if you have any information.

The police have put up CCTV photographs of the couple taken from within what looks to be a deli and have requested for the assistance of the general public in identifying them.

The man can be seen donning a black face mask, a green sweatshirt, grey jeans, green sneakers, and a white cap on top of his black jacket and black hoodie. A white jacket, black and white slacks, and red UGG boots were what his female companion was wearing.

Police said on Tuesday that they had detained two persons in connection with the deadly shooting of a Bronx man on Thanksgiving.

According to the police, Jermaine Johnson, 49, and Tamula Cheatam, 39, were arrested and charged with murder, manslaughter, and criminal possession of a weapon in connection with the killing of Michael Roberts on November 24. The charges stem from Johnson and Cheatam’s alleged involvement in the murder of Roberts.

Cheatam rushed up to Roberts, 33, as he was leaving a barber shop in Crotona Park and began attacking him, according to the statement that Roberts’ devastated brother gave to the Daily News after his death.

She pursued Roberts as he walked away and yelled to Johnson for assistance during the confrontation.

Cheatam hit Roberts in the face during their argument that took place at the intersection of Hoe Avenue and E. 174th Street.

Johnson produced a firearm and shot Roberts in the face before retreating.

The sufferer was transported in a hurry to St. Barnabas Hospital, but it was too late to save his life.

Roberts’ home was only a few short blocks away from the location where he was shot. He was a father to a girl who was 18 years old.

According to the authorities, Johnson and Cheatam both lived on the same block that Roberts was killed on.

Late on Tuesday night, the Bronx Criminal Court was hearing arguments regarding their arraignments.