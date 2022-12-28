Newark Police Department Seeks Public’s Help in Identifying Pocketbook Thief

At the beginning of this month, the police are making an appeal to the general public for assistance in identifying two individuals who stole a pocketbook and wallet from a customer at the Acme located in Suburban Plaza.

The Newark Police Department’s Lt. Andrew Rubin, who serves as the department’s spokesman, referred to the scheme as a “distraction theft.”

According to what Rubin said, a woman approached the shopper shortly after 2:00 p.m. on December 8 and started a chat with her. The second burglar took the woman’s handbag out of her shopping cart while the customer was preoccupied with something else.



According to Rubin, the two individuals are suspected of committing crimes of a similar nature in other parts of New Castle County. He gave a description of the suspects as a white male with a white beard and a white woman who was wearing a sweatshirt with the Dallas Cowboys logo on it. They commuted in a sleek silver automobile.

Read More: Xi Jinping China Coup: Latest News About This

Newark Police Look for Ironbound Purse Thief

The Newark, New Jersey, Police Department is appealing to the general public for assistance in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with a robbery that took place on December 30, 2021.

At approximately 10:19 p.m., authorities said officers were called to Bruen Street in response to a report of a robbery.

A female victim who was there when the officers arrived reported that the suspect had taken her pocketbook and ran in the direction of Lafayette Street farther to the south.

The suspect is described as being a black male and standing 6 feet tall with a medium build and having a light complexion.

The police described him as having on a black winter coat, a black winter hat, black sneakers, blue pants, and a black backpack.

Director O’Hara strongly encourages anybody who may have information regarding the suspect to contact the Police Division’s Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS, which is available 24 hours a day (1-877-695-8477).

Newark Police Searching for Female Suspect in Pocketbook Theft Incident

NEWARK, NJ — The theft of a pocketbook in Newark is currently being investigated by detectives with the Newark Police Department. the crime took place on Friday. It has been determined that the suspect is a woman of African descent.

In the vicinity of Bloomfield Avenue and Bloomfield Place, the suspect allegedly stole a pocketbook from a woman and handed it over to the police. The victim was knocked to the ground as a result of the violent attempt to steal her pocketbook.

The suspect was seen running away on Broadway in the direction of northbound traffic. She is described as being a black woman who is dressed in all black and is wearing grey and white sneakers.

Read More: Valeria Ortega, 64-Year-Old New York Women, Tragically Killed by Stray Gunshot

Multiple Customers Targeted in String of Thefts at Marysville Grocery Outlet and Smokey Point Target Store

According to Stepheny Schackman, who was a victim of the crime, “it was a matter of seconds, and I think she was probably waiting for that opportunity.”

It occurred to her about a month ago while she was shopping at the Marysville Grocery Outlet.

She explained, “I parked my cart on the other side, turned around for a second, then continued on.” “That’s all there was to it.”

There are others with Schackman. The investigation has led the detectives to believe that the same guy is responsible for the assaults on at least three customers in the region, including one at the Target store located in Smokey Point.

Investigators are of the opinion that there may be further victims.

According to Sergeant James Maples, “They are going to the gyms and leaving their wallets and handbags in there while they are working out.” “Even at the shopping stores, they turn their backs for a single instant and keep their purses open rather than keeping it on their person, and others are taking it.”

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for the crime. Callers to the 1-800-222-TIPS hotline have the option of remaining anonymous.

Investigators have suggested that a protective measure for women would be to wear their purses around their bodies rather than leaving them in shopping carts.

Also Read:

Is It True That Fox News Is Planning To Cancel ‘The Five’?

Final Words:

The Newark Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a person who stole a pocketbook. As written by Charlie Dwyer December 27, 2022 1 min read The Director of Public Safety in Newark, Fritz G. Fragé, has asked for the public’s assistance in identifying the female suspect seen below in connection with a robbery that took place on Friday, December 23, 2022. The robbery occurred on a Friday.