NFL Odds Conference Championship: When Is This Event Going To Take Place

The divisional round of the 2022 NFL playoffs featured four games, probably the best week of postseason activity in NFL history, and it helped make up for a weak wild-card weekend. A score on the final play decided each of the four games. Patrick Mahomes’ 13-second miracle drive for the Chiefs, who were the only team with a chance to win and move on, was all it took to tie the game. AFC and NFC Championship Games will feature a few intriguing matchups because three underdogs won their games by a wide margin.

On the AFC side of the bracket, bettors will now be treated to a duel between two of the finest, young quarterbacks, while the NFC side will feature a divisional rivalry between two of the greatest, young offensive linemen. in the league as coaches.

What are players to make of these games, though they are supposed to be competitive? This round may be just as surprising as the last because every squad, with the exception of the Chiefs, lacks essential experience in at least one area. As a result, it will be necessary to keep an eye on each game’s point spreads as the odds and betting lines fluctuate in response to the most recent news and injury reports.

At this point in the season, every NFL club has injuries, but some have more than others. For instance, left tackle Trent Williams and receiver Deebo Samuel, the 49ers’ two finest offensive players, are both injured. If either cannot dress, it will affect the spread. The COVID threat is still present elsewhere, but under the NFL’s postseason COVID protocol, players who are asymptomatic and not immunised won’t need to be tested.

The conference championship teams for the 2021 NFL season are the Bengals, 49ers, Chiefs, and Los Angeles Rams. Each team is attempting to establish its own legacy with a victory this weekend. Cincinnati needs two victories to win the Super Bowl for the first time as a franchise. San Francisco has been without the Lombardi Trophy for 27 years and is attempting to capture their sixth one. Avenging their Super Bowl LIII defeat to the Patriots by a score of 13-3, Los Angeles is seeking revenge. Kansas City is attempting to become just the third club to play in three straight Super Bowls, led by Andy Reid and company.

Bengals vs. Chiefs in the AFC Championship

When: Week 17 saw Cincinnati overcome the visiting Chiefs 34-31 after falling behind 14-0. The Bengals were victorious on a last-second 20-yard field goal by rookie kicker Evan McPherson, foreshadowing their divisional round triumph over the Titans.

Joe Burrow outperformed Mahomes by completing 30 of 39 passes for 446 yards and four touchdowns. Ja’Marr Chase, a rookie sensation who amassed 266 yards and three touchdowns on 11 receptions, had a field day receiving the ball thanks to him. The Chiefs sacked Burrow four times, and they’ll undoubtedly want to put additional pressure on the quarterback after the Titans sacked him nine times last Saturday.

After observing Josh Allen and the Bills’ offence put up points, Burrow had to feel good. On Sunday night, the Chiefs’ defence was outscored by 36 points. However, as they get ready to play a Bengals defence that gave up only 35 points overall in victories over the Raiders and Titans in the playoffs, Mahomes and the Chiefs offence will have their work cut out for them. On Saturday, Cincinnati intercepted Ryan Tannehill three times, with Logan Wilson’s pick resulting in McPherson’s game-winning kick.

The Chief’s offence, which features Mahomes, Kelce, receivers Tyreek Hill, Mecole Hardman, and Byron Pringle as well as running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, will present the Bengals defence with its toughest test on Sunday. A potential shootout is undoubtedly in the cards considering that both teams were among the worst in the NFL in passing yards allowed during the regular season.

My prediction is that this game will lose. the Bengals’ ability to force turnovers and Cincinnati’s ability to keep Burrow safe. I believe the Bengals can successfully execute both to pull off the surprise and secure the team’s first Super Bowl berth since the 1988 campaign. Running back Joe Mixon, who had a spectacular touchdown run in Saturday’s victory in Nashville, is another benefit for Cincinnati.

The NFC Championship Match

It is appropriate that the NFC championship game will feature two groups from what is possibly the NFL’s most contested division. In Week 18, the 49ers’ 27-24 overtime victory at SoFi Stadium sealed their postseason berth as part of San Francisco’s season sweep of the Rams.

a lot of teams both of their regular-season encounters this year, the Rams were helpless against Deebo Samuel. Samuel contributed to the 49ers’ 31-10 victory over the Rams in Week 10 with eight touches for 133 yards and two touchdowns. Samuel had 12 touches for 140 total yards and a touchdown in San Francisco’s victory over Los Angeles in Week 18. Elijah Mitchell, a running back, supported him in both contests, contributing a total of 176 yards on 48 carries. Both times, the 49er’s offensive line prevented Aaron Donald from taking down Jimmy Garoppolo, who played both games with consistency.

Matthew Stafford, the Rams’ quarterback, had a 64.4 per cent completion rate, four touchdown passes, and four interceptions in those two games. games. Back in Week 10, his pick-six to Jimmie Ward helped the Rams go behind 14-0 and lose by 21 points. Additionally, Stafford took seven sacks in those contests, including five in Week 18. In Week 18, the 49ers won by three points in overtime thanks in large part to 2.5 sacks from Arik Armstead.

Cooper Kupp, who won the triple crown in the NFL this year, was uncontested by the 49ers. Throughout the regular season, Kupp caught 18 of 20 targets for a total of 240 yards and a touchdown versus San Francisco. In contrast, the Rams’ rushing assault was easily stopped by the 49ers, as Los Angeles only gained 3.12 yards per run during both contests.

Prediction: Los Angeles’ offence is already in full swing thanks to the inclusion of Odell Beckham Jr. and Cam Akers’ comeback. But in both meetings during the regular season, the 49ers had the Rams’ number, and I don’t see that changing on Sunday. The 49ers have the talent to pull off yet another upset while making it to their ninth Super Bowl if they stay healthy. The 49ers’ attack must once more be led by Samuel, Mitchell, and George Kittle while San Francisco’s defence must maintain its superiority.

Schedule date of NFL conference

Even though the NFL hasn’t yet released the schedule for the 2022–23 regular season, we already know the dates and kickoff timings for every single playoff game. The Wild Card Round for the upcoming season will start on Saturday, January 14, and will feature a total of six games over the course of three days. Our first-ever Monday Night Football playoff game took place last year, and the league will have another one the following season.

The 57th Super Bowl will take place on Sunday, February 12 at 6:30 ET in Glendale, Arizona. Joe Buck and Troy Aikman won’t be in the broadcast booth, but Fox will air the game. Buck will be replaced on play-by-play by Kevin Burkhart, Fox said after the illustrious pair left for ESPN this offseason. the 57th Super Bowl. Fox is allegedly exploring Greg Olsen and Drew Brees as candidates to take Aikman’s place as the game’s analyst.

