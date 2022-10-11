NFS Unbound Release Date: Focus On A Story-Driven, Single-Player Game That Centres On Illegal Street Racing

Criterion Games, the studio behind Burnout and the electronic arts Need for Speed (NFS) series, is currently working on it. While avoiding the local law enforcement in police pursuits, the players are charged with competing in a variety of races, with the series’ primary focus being on illicit street racing.
One of EA’s longest-running series that isn’t associated with EA Sports is this one. The Need for Speed, the series’ debut game, was released in 1994.
In a brand-new teaser, EA officially unveiled Need for Speed Unbound and provided a December release date. The game appears to feature anime elements, which unquestionably distinguishes it from the previous iteration.
NFS Unbound Release Date
It would appear that the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X|S will be the only consoles to receive Need for Speed Unbound at launch, with a release for the PC following not too much behind. There has been some discussion over the possible release date of December 2, 2022.
Therefore, we will have to hold tight for a while longer. Fans who pre-order Need for Speed Unbound on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, or PC will be able to start playing the game four days earlier than everyone else.
Early access will also be available for those who have an EA Play Pro membership on November 29 for those who wish to have a head start. Additionally, Need For Speed Unbound will be available in two different editions: the Standard Edition and the Palace Edition.
According to Grubb’s podcast, the highly anticipated racing video game Need for Speed Unbound will reportedly be shown off the week after next and will be made available in 2018. (December). The impatient fans of Need For Speed have been teased on the newly renamed official Need For Speed Twitter account, which Electronic Arts has been using as a way to toy with them.
NFS Unbound Gameplay
It would appear that Need for Speed Unbound has a lot to offer, including the possibility to compete in a style competition with A$AP Rocky. The latest instalment in the series features an appearance that stands out from previous entries due to its innovative incorporation of real-world vehicles and street art.
The following is an excerpt from the official announcement for the Need for Speed Unbound story: “Step into the world of Lakeshore City when a heist at a family auto-shop tears two friends apart and marks the ascent from novice to top racer on a drive to win the ultimate street race and return the precious car that was stolen.”
Once again, a significant focus of the action in Need for Speed Unbound will be on unauthorised street racing. The player will begin the game in the imaginary city of Lakeshore, which is based on the real-world city of Lakeshore, at a place called The Grand, which is the largest and most dangerous illicit racing competition in the city.
The player will begin their journey as an inexperienced race car driver and will have to complete a number of different competitions and challenges in order to earn enough fame to advance.
NFS Unbound Cars
The confirmed car list for NFS Unbound has been published by EA in a blog entry on their website. 143 automobiles are available for fans to purchase, personalize, and race in the brand-new open world at launch. Racing fans will be spoiled for choice with over 30+ brands to pick from:
- Acura NSX 2017
- Acura RSX-S 2004
- Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio 2016
- Aston Martin DB5 1964
- Aston Martin DB11 Volante 2018
- Aston Martin DB11 2017
- Aston Martin Vulcan 2016
- BMW M3 2006
- BMW M3 Evolution II 1988
- BMW X6 M 2016
- BMW M3 2010
- BMW M5 2018
- BMW Z4 M40i 2019
- BMW M4 Coupe 2018
- BMW M2 Competition 2019
- BMW M1 1981
- BMW i8 Coupe 2018
- BMW M4 GTS 2016
- BMW M3 Convertible 2010
- BMW M4 Convertible 2017
- BMW i8 Roadster 2018
- Bugatti Chiron Sport 2017
- Buick Grand National GNX 1987
- Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 2020
- Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Convertible 2020
- Chevrolet C10 Stepside Pickup 1965
- Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport 2017
- Chevrolet Camaro Z28 2014
- Chevrolet Corvette Z06 2013
- Chevrolet Camaro SS 1967
- Chevrolet Bel Air 1955
- Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 2019
- Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 2017
- Dodge Challenger SRT8 2014
- Dodge Charger R/T 1969
- Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat 2019
- Ferrari LaFerrari 2016
- Ferrari Testarossa Coupé 1984
- Ferrari 488 GTB 2016
- Ferrari F40 1988
- Ferrari 458 Italia 2009
- Ferrari 488 Pista 2019
- Ferrari FXX-K Evo 2018
- Ferrari 458 Spider 2011
- Ford F-150 Raptor 2017
- Ford Mustang GT 2015
- Ford GT 2017
- Ford Mustang BOSS 302 1969
- Ford Mustang 1965
- Ford Mustang Foxbody 1990
- Ford Crown Victoria 2008
- Ford Focus RS 2016
- Ford Mustang GT Convertible 2019
- Honda Civic Type-R 2000
- Honda Civic Type-R 2015
- Honda NSX Type-R 1992
- Honda S2000 Ultimate Edition 2009
- Infiniti Q60S 2017
- Jaguar F-Type R Coupe 2016
- Jaguar F-Type R Convertible 2019
- Koenigsegg Regera 2016
- Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 2021
- Lamborghini Huracán LP580-2 2018
- Lamborghini Aventador S 2018
- Lamborghini Countach 25th Anniversary 1989
- Lamborghini Murciélago SV 2010
- Lamborghini Urus 2018
- Lamborghini Huracán Performante 2018
- Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Coupe 2019
- Lamborghini Diablo SV 1995
- Lamborghini Huracán LP580-2 Spyder 2018
- Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster 2018
- Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster 2019
- Lamborghini Aventador LP750-4 SV Roadster 2018
- Lamborghini Huracán Performante Spyder 2018
- Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR 2015
- Land Rover Defender 110 Double Cab Pickup 2015
- Lotus Exige S 2006
- Lotus Emira 2021
- Mazda RX-7 Spirit R 2002
- Mazda MX5 1996
- Mazda RX-8 Spirit R (R3) 2011
- Mazda MX5 2015
- McLaren P1 2014
- McLaren F1 1993
- McLaren 570S 2015
- McLaren 570S Spider 2018
- McLaren 600LT 2018
- McLaren P1 GTR 2015
- Mercedes-Benz 190E 2.5-16 1988
- Mercedes-AMG C 63 Coupe 2018
- Mercedes-AMG G 63 2017
- Mercedes-AMG GT S 2019
- Mercedes-AMG A 45 2016
- Mercedes-AMG GT R 2017
- Mercedes-AMG GT S Roadster 2019
- Mercedes-AMG C 63 Cabriolet 2018
- Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series 2021
- Mercury Cougar 1967
- MINI John Cooper Works Countryman 2017
- Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution IX 2007
- Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X 2008
- Mitsubishi Eclipse GSX 1999
- NISSAN GT-R Premium 2017
- NISSAN Skyline GT-R V·Spec 1999
- NISSAN 370Z Heritage Edition 2019
- NISSAN Silvia K’s 1998
- NISSAN Z Prototype 2022
- NISSAN Silvia Spec-R Aero 2002
- NISSAN Skyline GT-R V·Spec 1993
- NISSAN 350Z 2008
- NISSAN Skyline 2000 GT-R 1971
- NISSAN Fairlady 240ZG 1971
- NISSAN 180SX Type X 1996
- NISSAN 370Z Nismo 2015
- NISSAN GT-R Nismo 2017
- Pagani Huayra BC 2017
- Plymouth Cuda 1970
- Polestar Polestar 1 2020
- Pontiac Firebird 1977
- Porsche 911 GT3 RS 2019
- Porsche 911 Carrera RSR 2.8 1973
- Porsche 918 Spyder 2015
- Porsche 718 Cayman GTS 2018
- Porsche 911 Carrera S 1997
- Porsche 911 GT2 RS 2018
- Porsche Panamera Turbo 2017
- Porsche 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series 2018
- Porsche Boxster 718 Spyder 2020
- Porsche 911 Carrera GTS 2018
- Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet Exclusive 2018
- Porsche 911 Targa 4 GTS 2018
- Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Convertible 2018
- Porsche Cayman GT4 2015
- SRT Viper GTS 2014
- SUBARU Impreza WRX STI 2006
- SUBARU BRZ Premium 2014
- SUBARU Impreza WRX STI 2010
- Volkswagen Beetle 1963
- Volkswagen Golf GTI 1976
- Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport 2016
- Volvo 242DL 1975
- Volvo Amazon P130 1970
NFS Unbound Leaks
Need for Speed Unbound’s logo and gameplay videos have both been made available. The Need For Speed logo in this logo, which we won’t link to, has a green “Unbound” tag next to it.
This blends seamlessly with what we’ve seen in the game, notably the animated, cartoon-like effects on vehicles. A more gritty, organic atmosphere is suggested by the game’s focus on grimy urban settings as opposed to the glossy, futuristic skyscrapers of Need for Speed Heat.
Additionally, through a retail listing, the game’s first gameplay images that reveal how it affects automobiles were leaked (via Gematsu). A controversial design decision is the highly stylized character art, which is also shown to us.
While some may not, some people will find it enjoyable. The Grand, the ultimate street racing competition, will be the subject of the game’s weekly qualifying rounds, which will take place in Lakeshore, according to the game’s official description.
A toolkit of “energetic images and sound effects” will also be made available, as will meetups where you can show off your possessions, limited edition gear, and more. This will help you understand the rules of the game better.
But this is all just speculation until we see the finished article. With this information regarding the release date, the gameplay, the new features, and the leaks, you should be prepared for the game’s announcement. Later this year, keep an eye out for the release of Need For Speed Unbound!
