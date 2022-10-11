NFS Unbound Release Date: Focus On A Story-Driven, Single-Player Game That Centres On Illegal Street Racing

Criterion Games, the studio behind Burnout and the electronic arts Need for Speed (NFS) series, is currently working on it. While avoiding the local law enforcement in police pursuits, the players are charged with competing in a variety of races, with the series’ primary focus being on illicit street racing.

One of EA’s longest-running series that isn’t associated with EA Sports is this one. The Need for Speed, the series’ debut game, was released in 1994.

In a brand-new teaser, EA officially unveiled Need for Speed Unbound and provided a December release date. The game appears to feature anime elements, which unquestionably distinguishes it from the previous iteration.

NFS Unbound Release Date

It would appear that the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X|S will be the only consoles to receive Need for Speed Unbound at launch, with a release for the PC following not too much behind. There has been some discussion over the possible release date of December 2, 2022.

Therefore, we will have to hold tight for a while longer. Fans who pre-order Need for Speed Unbound on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, or PC will be able to start playing the game four days earlier than everyone else.

Early access will also be available for those who have an EA Play Pro membership on November 29 for those who wish to have a head start. Additionally, Need For Speed Unbound will be available in two different editions: the Standard Edition and the Palace Edition.

@NeedforSpeed will have 2 different Game Edition: The Standard & Palace Edition.



– The Standard edition gives you a good bit of few items & and will be playable December 2nd 2022



– The Palace Edition will obtain more than Standard w/ Early Release Date: November 29th #NFS pic.twitter.com/bcwR9lavVx — R4SPEED (@R4SPEEDOfficial) October 6, 2022

According to Grubb’s podcast, the highly anticipated racing video game Need for Speed Unbound will reportedly be shown off the week after next and will be made available in 2018. (December). The impatient fans of Need For Speed have been teased on the newly renamed official Need For Speed Twitter account, which Electronic Arts has been using as a way to toy with them.

NFS Unbound Gameplay

It would appear that Need for Speed Unbound has a lot to offer, including the possibility to compete in a style competition with A$AP Rocky. The latest instalment in the series features an appearance that stands out from previous entries due to its innovative incorporation of real-world vehicles and street art.

The following is an excerpt from the official announcement for the Need for Speed Unbound story: “Step into the world of Lakeshore City when a heist at a family auto-shop tears two friends apart and marks the ascent from novice to top racer on a drive to win the ultimate street race and return the precious car that was stolen.”

Once again, a significant focus of the action in Need for Speed Unbound will be on unauthorised street racing. The player will begin the game in the imaginary city of Lakeshore, which is based on the real-world city of Lakeshore, at a place called The Grand, which is the largest and most dangerous illicit racing competition in the city.

The player will begin their journey as an inexperienced race car driver and will have to complete a number of different competitions and challenges in order to earn enough fame to advance.

NFS Unbound Cars

The confirmed car list for NFS Unbound has been published by EA in a blog entry on their website. 143 automobiles are available for fans to purchase, personalize, and race in the brand-new open world at launch. Racing fans will be spoiled for choice with over 30+ brands to pick from:

Acura NSX 2017

Acura RSX-S 2004

Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio 2016

Aston Martin DB5 1964

Aston Martin DB11 Volante 2018

Aston Martin DB11 2017

Aston Martin Vulcan 2016

BMW M3 2006

BMW M3 Evolution II 1988

BMW X6 M 2016

BMW M3 2010

BMW M5 2018

BMW Z4 M40i 2019

BMW M4 Coupe 2018

BMW M2 Competition 2019

BMW M1 1981

BMW i8 Coupe 2018

BMW M4 GTS 2016

BMW M3 Convertible 2010

BMW M4 Convertible 2017

BMW i8 Roadster 2018

Bugatti Chiron Sport 2017

Buick Grand National GNX 1987

Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 2020

Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Convertible 2020

Chevrolet C10 Stepside Pickup 1965

Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport 2017

Chevrolet Camaro Z28 2014

Chevrolet Corvette Z06 2013

Chevrolet Camaro SS 1967

Chevrolet Bel Air 1955

Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 2019

Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 2017

Dodge Challenger SRT8 2014

Dodge Charger R/T 1969

Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat 2019

Ferrari LaFerrari 2016

Ferrari Testarossa Coupé 1984

Ferrari 488 GTB 2016

Ferrari F40 1988

Ferrari 458 Italia 2009

Ferrari 488 Pista 2019

Ferrari FXX-K Evo 2018

Ferrari 458 Spider 2011

Ford F-150 Raptor 2017

Ford Mustang GT 2015

Ford GT 2017

Ford Mustang BOSS 302 1969

Ford Mustang 1965

Ford Mustang Foxbody 1990

Ford Crown Victoria 2008

Ford Focus RS 2016

Ford Mustang GT Convertible 2019

Honda Civic Type-R 2000

Honda Civic Type-R 2015

Honda NSX Type-R 1992

Honda S2000 Ultimate Edition 2009

Infiniti Q60S 2017

Jaguar F-Type R Coupe 2016

Jaguar F-Type R Convertible 2019

Koenigsegg Regera 2016

Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 2021

Lamborghini Huracán LP580-2 2018

Lamborghini Aventador S 2018

Lamborghini Countach 25th Anniversary 1989

Lamborghini Murciélago SV 2010

Lamborghini Urus 2018

Lamborghini Huracán Performante 2018

Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Coupe 2019

Lamborghini Diablo SV 1995

Lamborghini Huracán LP580-2 Spyder 2018

Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster 2018

Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster 2019

Lamborghini Aventador LP750-4 SV Roadster 2018

Lamborghini Huracán Performante Spyder 2018

Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR 2015

Land Rover Defender 110 Double Cab Pickup 2015

Lotus Exige S 2006

Lotus Emira 2021

Mazda RX-7 Spirit R 2002

Mazda MX5 1996

Mazda RX-8 Spirit R (R3) 2011

Mazda MX5 2015

McLaren P1 2014

McLaren F1 1993

McLaren 570S 2015

McLaren 570S Spider 2018

McLaren 600LT 2018

McLaren P1 GTR 2015

Mercedes-Benz 190E 2.5-16 1988

Mercedes-AMG C 63 Coupe 2018

Mercedes-AMG G 63 2017

Mercedes-AMG GT S 2019

Mercedes-AMG A 45 2016

Mercedes-AMG GT R 2017

Mercedes-AMG GT S Roadster 2019

Mercedes-AMG C 63 Cabriolet 2018

Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series 2021

Mercury Cougar 1967

MINI John Cooper Works Countryman 2017

Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution IX 2007

Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X 2008

Mitsubishi Eclipse GSX 1999

NISSAN GT-R Premium 2017

NISSAN Skyline GT-R V·Spec 1999

NISSAN 370Z Heritage Edition 2019

NISSAN Silvia K’s 1998

NISSAN Z Prototype 2022

NISSAN Silvia Spec-R Aero 2002

NISSAN Skyline GT-R V·Spec 1993

NISSAN 350Z 2008

NISSAN Skyline 2000 GT-R 1971

NISSAN Fairlady 240ZG 1971

NISSAN 180SX Type X 1996

NISSAN 370Z Nismo 2015

NISSAN GT-R Nismo 2017

Pagani Huayra BC 2017

Plymouth Cuda 1970

Polestar Polestar 1 2020

Pontiac Firebird 1977

Porsche 911 GT3 RS 2019

Porsche 911 Carrera RSR 2.8 1973

Porsche 918 Spyder 2015

Porsche 718 Cayman GTS 2018

Porsche 911 Carrera S 1997

Porsche 911 GT2 RS 2018

Porsche Panamera Turbo 2017

Porsche 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series 2018

Porsche Boxster 718 Spyder 2020

Porsche 911 Carrera GTS 2018

Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet Exclusive 2018

Porsche 911 Targa 4 GTS 2018

Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Convertible 2018

Porsche Cayman GT4 2015

SRT Viper GTS 2014

SUBARU Impreza WRX STI 2006

SUBARU BRZ Premium 2014

SUBARU Impreza WRX STI 2010

Volkswagen Beetle 1963

Volkswagen Golf GTI 1976

Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport 2016

Volvo 242DL 1975

Volvo Amazon P130 1970

NFS Unbound Leaks

Need for Speed Unbound’s logo and gameplay videos have both been made available. The Need For Speed logo in this logo, which we won’t link to, has a green “Unbound” tag next to it.

This blends seamlessly with what we’ve seen in the game, notably the animated, cartoon-like effects on vehicles. A more gritty, organic atmosphere is suggested by the game’s focus on grimy urban settings as opposed to the glossy, futuristic skyscrapers of Need for Speed Heat.

Additionally, through a retail listing, the game’s first gameplay images that reveal how it affects automobiles were leaked (via Gematsu). A controversial design decision is the highly stylized character art, which is also shown to us.

While some may not, some people will find it enjoyable. The Grand, the ultimate street racing competition, will be the subject of the game’s weekly qualifying rounds, which will take place in Lakeshore, according to the game’s official description.

A toolkit of “energetic images and sound effects” will also be made available, as will meetups where you can show off your possessions, limited edition gear, and more. This will help you understand the rules of the game better.

But this is all just speculation until we see the finished article. With this information regarding the release date, the gameplay, the new features, and the leaks, you should be prepared for the game’s announcement. Later this year, keep an eye out for the release of Need For Speed Unbound!

