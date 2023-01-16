 Nick Kyrgios Unexpectedly Pulls Out Of Australian Open 

The Australian Open withdrawal of Nick Kyrgios due to a knee injury has left him “devastated,” but he knows he made the correct choice. The decision was reached by Kyrgios and his support group on the first day of the Australian Open after an MRI revealed a cyst brought on by a minor rupture in his lateral meniscus.

The 27-year-old “began to describe soreness” in his knee a fortnight ago, according to his physiotherapist Will Maher, who said it was “difficult” to pinpoint when the injury was sustained.

Although Kyrgios received medical attention for the injury, he chose not to compete in the Australian Open because he lacked confidence in his ability to last the whole of the competition.

For an arthroscopic operation, he will travel back to Canberra at the end of the week. A hurriedly planned press conference at Melbourne Park was where Kyrgios made his withdrawal announcement.

Who Is Nick Kyrgios?

Sports, whether basketball or tennis, have always been important to Nick. Before moving his subject of interest, literally, this athlete represented his nation, Australia, in a number of basketball championships.

At the juvenile age of 14, he switched from basketball to tennis, where he received a full scholarship within two years. Kyrgio won the inaugural ITF junior tour crown in Fiji in 2010. As he continued on his remarkable journey, the young player participated in the 2011 Australian Open.

In 2012, Nick won two junior grand slam doubles titles, proving that he was born to play tennis. In addition, he received the junior world No. 3 ranking. Nick’s success didn’t end there, though; in the Traralgon Finals, he defeated Wayne Montgomery and rose to the top spot.

As evidence, Nick entered the Australian Open the same year, advanced to the finals, and defeated Thanasi Kokkinakis. He won the junior grand slam only once, in this match. At the end of 2012, when he advanced to the semifinals of the Sacramento Challenger, Kyrgios was ranked 182.

Tim Smyczek defeated Nick, which is unfortunate. The career of this Australian tennis player was up and down, but in 2014, he was given the opportunity to compete as a wild card in the Wimbledon competition.

To the amazement of most, he defeated Rafael Nadal to get to the Wimbledon quarterfinals. In 2016, Nick made a huge impression by making it all the way to the ATP World Tour Masters 1000 semifinals.

Nick, who finished the tournament, became the second-youngest player, behind Marin Cilic, to break into the world’s top 20. In September 2013, this person participated in the Davis Cup, a famous tennis competition.

One of the highlights of his career was when he was set to compete in the Olympics in 2016 but regretfully withdrew owing to disagreements with the Australian Olympic Committee.

Nick Kyrgios Pulls Out Of Australian Open

After his “brutal” withdrawal from the Australian Open at the last minute on the eve of his home grand slam, a distraught Nick Kyrgios has already set his sights on recuperating from his unfortunate knee injury in time to improve his stellar 2022 season.

On Monday afternoon, the day before he was scheduled to play his first-round match against Roman Safiullin, Kyrgios unexpectedly held a media conference with his physiotherapist and shared the bad news while expressing a “combination of emotions.”

The world No. 21 withdrew from Australia’s United Cup campaign late last month and the second Adelaide International warm-up match, leaving him very little time to prepare.

Kyrgios declared, “Obviously, I’m sad.” It’s my home tournament, and I’ve made some wonderful memories here, including winning the doubles championship last year and possibly playing my best tennis ever. Being one of the favourites heading into this competition is hard.

“It always comes back to the US Open, the final grand slam I played. After the quarterfinals defeat, I was quite hard on myself and convinced that I could go on to win. As soon as I left the court after playing Khachanov, I immediately began to think about the Australian Open. I’ve always just wanted to be prepared for the Australian Open by doing everything perfectly, training properly, and checking off all the boxes.”

According to Maher, Kyrgios “didn’t pull up great” after his exhibition match against Novak Djokovic on Friday and has been in pain for the past week.

To determine whether he could compete at the highest level, Maher remarked, “We used the match, the charity tournament against Novak.” Although he didn’t pull up well, he nevertheless made an effort to give himself the best chance to train the following days. But it became evident after each session that he was growing increasingly upset.

I believe that withdrawing him was a wise choice because, at this point, he needs to be mentally confident that he can play seven matches, go the distance, and possibly seven three-hour matches. For him, simply entering the court wasn’t sufficient.

Police will look into the incident in which Nick Kyrgios was seen riding an e-scooter without a helmet before the Australian Open. Nick Kyrgios is being pursued by Victoria police for not wearing a helmet while riding an electric scooter. Because of the current circumstances, we wished to keep him from becoming hurt or from aggravating his current injury.

At the end of this week, the 27-year-old will travel back to Canberra for arthroscopic surgery to remove the cyst and “clean up” his meniscus. He will then take the month of February off to recover, with plans to return in time for Indian Wells in March.

Kyrgios added, “Obviously, this coming back is just poor timing, but that’s life – but injury is a part of the sport.” “I suppose I can get some motivation from someone like Thanasi [Kokkinakis], who has endured a number of injuries and recovered.

“I have no doubts that I will regain my previous level of tennis performance and be at full vigour. I can only move forward at this point, take care of my responsibilities, and then return. As a result of Ajla Tomljanovi’s weekend injury withdrawal, Australia will be missing its top-ranked men’s and women’s singles players.

