Nintendo Direct September 2022 Announcements Date

On September 13, Nintendo held its most recent Nintendo Direct presentation. It was jam-packed with announcements from both first-party and third-party developers.

What we did get was impressive, but it didn’t include any information about the long-awaited Metroid Prime remaster. Or ports of games like The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess or Wind Waker.

There will soon be new entries in the Fire Emblem and Pikmin series, one of the best-loved Kirby games. And a complete sequel to Octopath Traveler.

As if that weren’t enough, today sees the release of Radiant Silvergun for Switch. And the service’s online storefront will soon host classic N64 games like GoldenEye and Pokemon Stadium. Along with a slew of other games and demos sure to please retro fans.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s new release date and title were the biggest pieces of information. It was nice to see some gameplay from the upcoming sequel to Breath of the Wild. We’re sure that die-hard fans will spend weeks dissecting every frame.

Although the 40-minute live stream primarily highlighted Nintendo’s winter games lineup, it did unveil the sequel’s official name: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Announcements From The September 2022 Nintendo Direct

Fire Emblem Engage was unveiled, Pikmin 4 was announced for 2023. New Octopath Traveler and Kirby games are in the works, Goldeneye 007 is coming to Nintendo Switch Online.

There was a lot to take in during those forty minutes, so we compiled all the trailers, announcements, and gameplay videos in one convenient location.

Fire Emblem Engage

Fire Emblem Engage, the latest tactical RPG installment in the series, is a bit of a multiverse collision game. Unveiled at the start of the Nintendo Direct, it takes place in a world where the Fell Dragon has returned after a thousand years of peace.

As the leader of the charge, the Divine Dragon can “Engage” with legendary figures like March and other heroes from Fire Emblem’s past to unleash devastating combos. On January 20th, 2023, Fire Emblem Engage will be released alongside a Divine Edition that includes an artbook.

The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom was the highlight of the Nintendo Direct, and it was worth waiting forty minutes for. In this sequel to Breath of the Wild, Link will be able to skydive from massive floating structures and glide on a winglike vehicle.

There are still many unanswered questions about the game, but they will all be answered in 2019. More than six years after its predecessor, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom arrives for Nintendo Switch on May 12, 2023.

More N64 Games

Need more Nintendo 64 titles for your Switch? Don’t worry; lots more are on the way this year and in 2023.

Nintendo announced that the following games would be available to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pass subscribers: Mario Party, Mario Party 2, Mario Party 3, Pilotwings 64, Pokemon Stadium, Pokemon Stadium 2, 1080 Snowboarding, and Excitebike 64.

2022 will see the release of the first two Mario Party games and Pilotwings, with the rest of the aforementioned titles following in 2021. Although no release date has been set, GoldenEye will also feature online play.

Octopath Traveler 2

Octopath Traveler, released in 2018, by Square Enix for the Nintendo Switch, was the first in a series of HD-2D games, and a sequel is planned for 2019.

There are eight new playable characters in Octopath Traveler 2, each with its own unique storyline that unfolds in different parts of Solistia. Day and night mean different things for the characters’ actions, and the world seems slightly more advanced thanks to the presence of trains and other technology.

You can choose from the same nine character classes as the original game: Dancer, Warrior, Merchant, Scholar, Thief, Cleric, Hunter, and Apothecary. The sequel to Octopath Traveler will launch for the Nintendo Switch on February 23, 2023.

Theatrhythm Final Bar Line

With Theatrhythm Final Bar Line, the fan-favorite spin-off series returns with what promises to be one of the most ambitious games in the entire franchise. With 385 tracks spanning the entire Final Fantasy series, this collection gives you a new perspective on the series’ games.

The game’s single-player mode allows for local two-player games and competitive matches with up to four players. And an additional ninety songs from SaGa, Nier, Octopath, and Live. The release date for Nintendo Switch version is February 16, 2023.

Bayonetta 3

Launching on October 28, Bayonetta 3 received new gameplay footage during a recent Nintendo Direct. The game’s narrative then moves forward, with the heroic witch battling bioweapons. The weapons are created by humans which threaten to exterminate all life on Earth.

Along with Luka and Jeanne, she now has a new ally in Viola to help her accomplish her mission.

Pikmin 4

We’re getting Pikmin 4 because Shigeru Miyamoto is a huge fan. The game was revealed in a brief teaser shown during the Nintendo Direct, which did not include any actual gameplay but did show the game’s new Pikmin-level perspective.

During the presentation, Miyamoto stated that the Switch’s streamlined controls would allow players to better focus on the game’s strategic elements. In 2023, you can expect it.

Resident Evil

The latest Resident Evil game will be available to stream on the Nintendo Switch. The new game, Resident Evil Village Cloud, is identical to the versions released for other consoles and PC. A demo is now available for download from the eShop.

In addition, it will be compatible with the upcoming Winters’ Expansion DLC, which, among other things, will add more story content and a third-person mode on December 2.

Later this year, players can pick up Resident Evil 7 on the cloud. As well as the remastered versions of Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3, and the upcoming Village.

Crisis Core Final Fantasy VII: Reunion

The Crisis Center was previously announced. The release date for Final Fantasy VII: Reunion was announced during the Nintendo Direct. This updated and improved port of the PSP game will be available for purchase on December 13. But with an updated combat system and visuals that can hold their own against the recent Final Fantasy VII remake.

Kirby’s Return To Dream Land Deluxe

The upcoming Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe overhauls the original Wii game by adding new features. Like the Mecha Copy ability and expanding the number of minigames available in the game. No doubt you’ll be tapping your toes to that tune, and you won’t have to wait. Pre-orders for Kirby’s R.T.D.L. Deluxe, which is scheduled for release on February 23, 2023, can be placed now.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

You can download the newest batch of tracks for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’s Booster Course Pass. Out of the total of eight courses available in Wave 3. We see Merry Mountain from Mario Kart Tour and Peach Gardens from Mario Kart DS.

