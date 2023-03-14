Noragami Season 3 – About the Famous Anime What We Know So Far!

The Noragami anime series, which debuted in 2014 and will be followed by Noragami Aragoto in the following year, is an intriguing and dramatic supernatural narrative that incorporates a number of aspects from Japanese Shinto mythology and iconography.

Noragami became one of the best-selling manga series in Japan in the first half of 2014 thanks to these components, excellent characterization, and a masterfully designed central dynamic between the two main characters, high schooler Hiyori Iki and a forgotten God of Calamity known as Yato.

The show was well-received when it first aired, and after two seasons were immediately published, Noragami quickly rose to the top of lists of the best anime shows of the decade of the 2010s.

But, for some reason, despite this success and a manga that is still published today, Noragami has not returned for its eagerly awaited third season.

Here are the reasons Noragami, which is based on the events in the original manga written and illustrated by the female mangaka team Adachitoka, must return for a third season.

How Can We Figure Out If There Will Be Noragami Season 3?

Examining the state of the source material and the anime’s financial performance is the most dependable technique to determine whether Noragami Season 3 will air.

In 95% of the cases, this information can be used to determine whether there are any intentions to continue an anime series and to determine the most likely release date.

The same data was also examined for Noragami, so read this post to find out if there will be a season 3 or even a season 4 of Noragami.

You will know whether Noragami season 3 will be announced in 2023 and when season 3 will be released after reading this post.

Let’s begin with the original source.

“Noragami” is a popular action/drama manga created by a female duo under the collective pen name, Adachitoka. Originally published in 2011 through manga publisher Kodonsha (via Anime News Network), “Noragami” quickly became one of Japan’s most popular series.

In 2014, the series received the first season of its anime adaptation, developed by Studio BONES (“FullMetal Alchemist: Brotherhood,” “My Hero Academia”), followed by a second season, subtitled “Aragoto,” the next year.

The series follows Yato, a down-and-out minor deity building up his follower count by completing menial tasks at five yen a pop. The god becomes associated with Hiyori, a high school girl whose soul often slips away from her body, and he promises to help cure her.

He also establishes a bond with Yukine, a lost spirit (shinki/Regalia) who Yato adopts to use as a weapon in combat. In time, the three become somewhat of a family unit as they get tangled in a mess of godly issues as a result of Yato’s past.

Both seasons of “Noragami” were reviewed quite positively by critics, and the series managed to establish a loyal fanbase during its runtime. Six years after “Noragami: Aragoto’s” conclusion, however, fans are still hungry for more.

While not officially canceled, the show has been stuck in hiatus for some time, and not much is known about its release date, cast, and plot. Still, there is plenty more source material for the show to adapt. With that in mind, here is what we know so far.

When will Noragami Season 3 release?

Regrettably, no information on a third season of “Noragami” has been released by either Studio BONES or any of the show’s distributors (namely, Funimation). Even the existence of third season plans for BONES is unclear.

One of the most well-known studios in the business, it consistently has a number of projects split throughout its numerous teams, including the most current “Godzilla: Singular Point.”

Without some form of announcement or trailer, it would be impossible to tell how far away from a release date we are for “Noragami” Season 3, assuming BONES is even planning to make it.

However, we know that the “Noragami” manga is miles ahead of its animated counterpart in terms of growth, so BONES will have an abundance of source material to pull from if they ever decide to move forward with the series.

Fans will have to live off of such manga until then because that is the only way they will soon get access to the rest of the plot.

Who is in the cast for Noragami Season 3?

Fans of “Noragami” know what to expect from the voice cast if a third season is ever given to the series. Hiroshi Kamiya is still scheduled to play Yato in the show’s third season, barring a significant development that affects the cast (via Myanimelist).

Yato’s friends Hiyori and Yukine will also continue to be portrayed by actors Maaya uchida and Yuki Kaji, respectively.

If “Noragami” Season 3 ever happens, the primary three, which in the English dub is played by actors like Jason Liebrecht, Bryn Appril, and Micha Solusod, will probably also not change. Sadly, the publishing date for the English translation relative to the original is uncertain.

English fans may have to wait longer than everyone else for season 3 because episodes of English dubs typically release weeks after their original counterparts.

What is the story of Noragami Season 3?

As was already mentioned, BONES has a wealth of “Noragami” Season 3 source material to choose from.

The anime barely touches on around 10 of the manga’s 23 current volumes, leaving many more secrets unrevealed.

Naturally, this implies that viewers will have the opportunity to learn more about the mysterious world of deities and Yato’s troubling background as a God of Calamity (via Noragami Wiki).

Hiyori and the others also need to discover a treatment for her easily lost soul. Hiyori’s illness has occasionally taken a back seat as the crew has previously had to resolve problems between themselves and other deities from Yato’s past.

It’s safe to conclude, nevertheless, that “Noragami’s” plot wouldn’t end without addressing one of the key problems that served as the story’s catalyst.

With all of this taken into consideration, character interaction and development—two of the anime’s strongest suit—have a lot more room to grow. Fans will undoubtedly be anticipating the drama that will erupt after “Noragami” recovers, if it ever does.

Where We Left Off From Season 1

Nomenclature is one of the most significant components or ideas of Noragami. Names are very significant.

A god gives a spirit a new name when they transform it into their sacred weapon, known as a Regalia. As a result, gods’ names are equally significant, and when a people forget a god’s name, they stop existing.

In order to maintain some level of control over his fleeting existence while he works towards creating a shrine, the series’ central god, Yato, goes out of his way to grant people’s wishes and carry out menial tasks for them for the meagre sum of 5 yen per assignment.

This would immortalise the forgotten god in people’s minds due to there being a concrete site of worship for the forgotten god. We learn more about Yato’s past and the meaning of his name in the novel Noragami Aragoto.

Yato is overcome with emotion as Hiyori builds him a mock shrine in his real name, causing him to cry. The relationship between gods, their Regalias, and their pasts were made the main focus of this second season of Noragami.

The growth of Noragami Aragoto was more satisfying and thematically complex than that of the first season since it was significantly darker than the first season. Examples of these components are the investigation into Izanami, the Goddess of the Underworld, and the Corruption of Bishamon-ten.

Fans naturally anticipated the adaptation of the following chapter of the story as a result, but that never happened, and almost eight years later, the Noragami anime is now only a memory.

Conclusion

With the adaptation of volume 10, where the anime ends, the manga has advanced across 12 volumes, covering material such as the appearance of Yato’s father, Nora’s revenge scheme, Yato’s first heavenly council, and the divine matchmaking that will pair every mortal in Japan.

The passage of eight years since Noragami Aragoto is a very strange thing for fans to deal with because of this and the success of the first two seasons, as well as the fact that Noragami Aragoto was merely the starting point to what would become the series’ most significant developments and character arcs.

Noragami is long past the point when a third season is overdue owing to the importance of the arcs that come after, but all fans can do is read the manga and hope that Bones will be interested in continuing the story.

