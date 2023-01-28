Northland Anniversary Day 2023: Celebrating Northland And Its Rich History

Northland Anniversary Day is a public holiday celebrated on the Monday before or after January 29th in the region of New Zealand known as Northland. This celebration is held annually on February 6 to honor William Hobson, a Royal Navy commander from the United Kingdom who arrived in the Auckland area in 1840.

Two years later, on January 29, 1842, Hobson, by then the area’s governor, declared it to be the second anniversary of the colony and a day off for government employees.

Northland’s History

In the year 1837, Governor Bourke sent William Hobson to New Zealand for the very first time. Hobson would go on to become the first governor of the country. After delivering a positive report upon his return to England in December 1838, Hobson was recommended for the position of consul in New Zealand.

On February 14, 1839, two months and a lot of contemplation later, he eventually gave an affirmative response to her proposal. His mission was to establish a British colony in New Zealand, and Lord Normanby gave him precise orders to accomplish this.

In order to begin his responsibilities as Lieutenant Governor, he set sail for Sydney to have a meeting with Governor Gipps, his equivalent in New Zealand. On January 29, 1840, he arrived in the Bay of Islands, and on the following day, he landed without incident.

While the Treaty of Waitangi was still being drafted, he read his proclamation of appointment on January 30 and scheduled a meeting for February 5. This took place while the Treaty of Waitangi was being negotiated. Waitangi was the location of the meeting that was supposed to take place between Hobson and the Maori leaders, and it happened on the appointed day.

It is stated that forty chiefs signed the treaty that ceded control of their territory to the British in exchange for protection for their land and property. Three months later, Hobson firmly cemented British control over New Zealand, with Auckland serving as the nation’s capital.

May of 1841 was the month in which New Zealand was formally elevated from its previous status as a protectorate of New South Wales to that of a Crown Colony. As a direct consequence of this development, Hobson was promoted to the roles of governor and commander-in-chief.

The year 1842 marked the beginning of the tradition of celebrating Northland Anniversary Day. On January 26, it was reported in the New Zealand Government Gazette that “His Excellency the Governor has been pleased to decree that Saturday, the 29th instant, being the second anniversary of the Colony, that day be held as a general holiday, on which occasion the public offices will be closed.”

This news was published in response to the fact that “Saturday, the 29th instant, being the second anniversary of the colony,” would be observed as a holiday. However, the date has been shifted to the Monday that immediately precedes January 29.

What You Need To Know About William Hobson

On September 26, 1792, in Waterford, Ireland, the future Governor Hobson was born.

Hobson, the doting father, married Eliza Elliott and started a family with her.

On August 25, 1803, Hobson enlisted in the Royal Navy, where he served until he was promoted to commander in 1824.

In 1841, Hobson was appointed governor of New Zealand and then promoted to commander-in-chief.

He passed away on September 10, 1842, at the age of 49.

Celebrate The North Island’s Birthday

Ah, Kaipara ! Happy Anniversary Day Northland. 😎 pic.twitter.com/JqXJl9G8YH — Dr Jason Smith, Northland (@drjakesmith) January 27, 2020

Celebrate With Us As We Reach This Milestone

The arrival of William Hobson in New Zealand marked the start of a new era for the island nation. Join the Kiwis in their celebration of Northland Day and send your best wishes their way.

Come See This Gorgeous County For Yourself!

To say that New Zealand is a stunningly beautiful and richly rewarding place would be an understatement. Consider going there for your next holiday.

Start Digging!

Get as much information as possible about this stunning country. Once you have learned more about Northland Anniversary Day, you can teach others about it.

Northland Day’s Value

Initiated By The Treaty Of Waitangi

The Treaty of Waitangi was ratified by the Maori tribes after Hobson’s negotiations. This foundational text is critical to understanding New Zealand’s past.

Duty Calls

While still in the Navy, Hobson was given the position of consul. Yes, he was originally hesitant since he was anticipating a promotion in the Navy. But what really matters is that he heeded the call to duty and gave up his naval ambitions.

New Zealand Is A Peaceful Country

While New Zealand was rocked by a number of bloody civil wars in the nineteenth century, the country is now relatively peaceful.This should serve as a reminder that we shouldn’t give up on pursuing peace, no matter how difficult things get.

