NVidia RTX 4000 Release Date: Nvidia’s Upcoming RTX 4000 Series Is The Company’s Third Generation Of Ray Tracing GPUs

GeForce RTX 3000 GPUs are expected to be replaced by Nvidia RTX 4000 graphics cards later this year, and as the launch date approaches, more details regarding the highly anticipated parts are becoming available. The third generation of Nvidia’s ray tracing GPUs will be called the RTX 4000 series. At Gamescom on August 20, 2018, Nvidia unveiled the RTX 2000 series, its first consumer-grade real-time ray tracing graphics card.

The gaming GPU market underwent a fresh revolution thanks to this Turing architecture-based GPU. The RTX 4000 processors, according to the Green Team, would be more potent than the RTX 3000 chips from the previous generation. But only time will tell if they can compete with some of the best GPUs, including the RTX 3090, RTX 3080, and RTX 2080 Ti.

NVidia RTX 4000 Release Date And Price

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs are scheduled to launch in 2022, according to a pay-walled piece provided by Twitter user Retired Engineer. The RTX 4000 cards may launch in September 2022, according to well-known leaker Greymon55, who posted this information. The costliest RTX 4000, though, may be the only one we see this year, according to a recent leak.

Rumours suggest that the problem of restocking might be solved with the next-generation cards. In order to avoid the issues, it had with RTX 3000 GPUs, Nvidia is supposedly spending a lot of money on the production of the RTX 4000 series. Nvidia is paying chip maker TSMC approximately $10 billion, according to a report in Hardware Times, to guarantee it has reserved enough capacity to meet demand. However, it is debatable if that staggering figure will be adequate to guarantee a consistent supply.

The next-generation GeForce RTX GPUs may be further along in development than we had anticipated based on the information in these leaks. The current Nvidia GeForce GPUs, which are Ampere-based, were released two years after their Turing-based counterparts. Nvidia may be aiming for a cadence of releasing a new GPU architecture each year if the GeForce RTX 40 series is ready to go on sale in 2022.

Regarding the cost of the RTX 4000 GPU, there are no rumours. The RTX 2070 and RTX 3070 each had a $499 basic pricing when they were first released, as noted by PC Games. Given how wafer prices have increased, a possible RTX 4070 will very certainly cost more money. 5nm chips will cost more to produce, according to reports.

The cost of even the most affordable RTX 4000 could be greater than in the past due to these variables and the excessive prices Nvidia is paying to secure semiconductors. At MSRP, that is. Buying an RTX 4000 series card could be very expensive if scalpers get their hands on them, which is definitely going to happen.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4000: Outlook

The possibility of new Nvidia cards is reason enough to get excited if you enjoy playing PC games. But if the RTX 4000 GPUs are as hard to find as the RTX 30 series cards, then none of these matters. After all, it doesn’t appear like the worldwide chip scarcity will get better this year. And while shortages are partially a result of the COVID-19 pandemic’s combination of increased demand and significantly impacted supply chains, the GeForce RTX GPUs’ efficiency at cryptocurrency mining makes them especially alluring to buyers who aren’t interested in testing their ray tracing capabilities on the best PC games.

Nvidia has so far failed to significantly reduce the capacity of GeForce RTX GPUs to mine cryptocurrencies, and their attempts have been quite ineffective. The GeForce RTX 40 might be just as challenging to locate as GeForce RTX 30 cards are at the moment, assuming the corporation doesn’t have any further sleights of hand and the price of coins fluctuates. We should hear something formal sooner rather than later if the next-generation Nvidia GPUs do indeed ship in September as reports claim. Keep checking back for updates as we’ll update this hub with any and all relevant information about the RTX 4000 cards.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4000 Specifications

The RTX 4000 Series graphics cards are anticipated to be built on the TSMC 5nm production node, which should result in improved performance over the RTX 3000 series’ use of an 8nm process node. Faster performance is achieved by Nvidia by packing more transistors onto the GPU on a smaller process node.

Ray tracing and DLSS, which continue to be crucial capabilities for GeForce graphics cards, are set to receive a lot of attention from Nvidia in the next years. Yet again, Nvidia hasn’t officially revealed any precise information regarding the RTX 4000 graphics cards. The number of CUDA Cores appears to have grown overall, and the memory capacities of the RTX 4080 and RTX 4070 have increased as well, though they still use the same GDDR6X and GDDR6 standards.

The leak describes an increase in graphics card power, just as earlier rumours have claimed. The RTX 4090 will use an additional 100W of power, according to leaker @kopite7kim, and the RTX 4080 and RTX 4070 will also experience significant power usage hikes. This could make consumers migrate to AMD RDNA 3 GPUs, which have been predicted to be more power-efficient, which will be an issue for individuals who are already concerned about their growing energy expenses.

