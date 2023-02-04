Commonly known as “Meal Monday,” Oatmeal Monday is celebrated annually on the second Monday of February, which falls on February 6 this year. This event is recognized as a throwback to traditional Scottish craftsmanship.

University students in the 17th century had to rely on the food they brought from home to prepare their meals, as there were no instant noodles or delivery services available at the time.

Oatmeal Monday began as a monthly tradition of people getting together to make oatmeal and eat it for breakfast. Do you feel stressed about the next week? Relax and enjoy a hearty helping of oatmeal Monday with your loved ones.

Oatmeal Monday: A Look Back In Time

The origins of the Scottish holiday known as “Oatmeal Monday” can be traced back to the 17th century. Before modern conveniences, students at Scotland’s first university had to lug their own firewood and groceries to class.

Since there was no dining hall or staff to provide ready-made meals, students were left to prepare their own. Fast and easy foods like porridge and soup provided the bulk of their nutrition.

After a week or two, the school realized they were running low on supplies and scheduled a long weekend off to give students a chance to restock. This phenomenon resulted in the Monday following these weekends being known as “Oatmeal Monday,” since students had returned to university with new supplies.

On “Oatmeal Mondays,” members of the community got together to eat a meal together and celebrate the harvest that had gone off without a hitch. This took place outside. At the beginning of the 18th century, it was usual practice to have long weekends.

Throughout the entirety of the 19th century, both Aberdeen and Glasgow remained committed to their Oatmeal Monday traditions. Even though there was a greater variety and quantity of food available, the celebration was still based on the tradition of students working together to prepare a meal.

The day is observed on the first Monday of each month across all of Scotland’s educational institutions. The Oatmeal Monday tradition was given a formal start in 1896 by the University of Edinburgh, which declared the second Monday in February to be Oatmeal Monday.

The occurrence, which used to take place every month, is now only celebrated once a year. Every year, on the second Monday of February, we gather around a bowl of porridge and give thanks for the blessings that have come our way during the preceding month.

Facts About Oats

The skin benefits of oats are well documented. They do a great job of hydrating your skin and maintaining its natural pH level.

Dietary oatmeal is highly effective for reducing body fat. The low calorie count and high nutrient density of this dish make it a great option for dieters.

Oats are a nutrition-dense food. Oatmeal is a great way to start the day because of the protein and fiber it provides, as well as the other minerals, antioxidants, and enzymes it provides.

They’re great to use as tools for making things. The ratio of flour to water in this recipe yields homemade clay.

Benefits include a reduction in heart problems. Recent, high-quality research shows that oats reduce cholesterol and LDL, both of which are risk factors for cardiovascular disease.

Oats are suggested as a staple food. Oats are one of the best grain options for maintaining a healthy digestive system and keeping you full for hours.

Energize Your Morning With These Apple Pie Oats Recipes

Apple Pie Oats

oats, 1/2 cup

A Measure of Cinnamon: One Tablespoon

Nutmeg, 1/4 teaspoon

-1 apple

0 ounces of sugary cereal and 1 glass of milk

One tablespoon of natural sweetener, like brown or coconut sugar

A single Graham cracker is subtracted.

Plus or minus 2 tablespoons of nut butter

Directions

Dice the apple and add it to the pot along with the milk, cinnamon, sugar, and nutmeg. Bring to a boil.

Add the oats to the milk once it has begun to cook.

Then, for the next five minutes, simmer on low heat, stirring occasionally. Turn off the heat when the oats have thickened to your liking.

Serve four with Graham crackers and nut butter.

Peaches And Cream Oats

1/2 cup instant oats

a half teaspoon of cinnamon

0 ounces of sugary cereal and 1 glass of milk

1 ounce of peaches

1 teaspoon honey

Two Tablespoons of Plain Yogurt

Directions

Put the milk and cinnamon in a pot and heat them up over high heat.

Then, once the water is at a simmer, stir in the oats and roughly half of the peaches.

After the oats have thickened to your liking, turn the heat down and simmer the peaches until they are tender and cooked through.

Top with the remaining fresh peaches, honey, and vanilla yogurt.