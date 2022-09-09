Off White Air Force 1 Green Release Date: Virgil Abloh’s First Nike Collaboration

Virgil Abloh had numerous footwear concepts in the cannon with Nike (NYSE:NKE +1.16%) and Off-WhiteTM until he unexpectedly passed away in November of 2021.

You may anticipate his remaining collaborations to begin trickling out sometime around the Summer, given that the late designer’s wife and his staff have come to an agreement to continue giving his offerings additional drops to the public after he passed away.

One of these editions is the Off-WhiteTM x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Green,” which has recently emerged in the form of comprehensive on-foot imagery. The shoe was designed by Off-WhiteTM and Nike.

It has been speculated that this upcoming instalment will be a continuation of the extremely limited editions that the streetwear legend published in conjunction with his other shows at ComplexCon MoMA, MCA, and ICA.

It largely maintains the same design cadence as the previous iteration, since the uppers are created with smooth leathers that color-match up with the complete sole unit.

Nearly every component is covered in a bright green tint, and the only points of contrast are the metallic silver Swooshes and the traditional Helvetica “AIR” branding that appears on the lateral midsoles and Beaverton text hits that appear on the medial wall of the shoe.

Additional touches of green can be seen in the form of the neon tabs that hang from the Nike checks as well as the branded zip ties.

There is no confirmation on this release as of yet; however, the Rumour mill suggests that these could be launched in alignment with the “Figures of Speech” exhibition that will open at the Brooklyn Museum during the Summer of 2022.

Also Read: Michelin CrossClimate 2 Review: What Makes These Tyres Great For Your Car

Off-White Nike Air Force 1 Low Green Release Date

New Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Low colourway. Posted by Tremaine Emory, Virgil Ablohs close friend. Thoughts 🚧 pic.twitter.com/yJbEtBJE18 — Ovrnundr (@Ovrnundr) March 2, 2022

In conjunction with the inauguration of Virgil Abloh’s “Figures of Speech” exhibition at the Brooklyn Museum (BKM) in July of 2022, the Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Light Green Spark” might likely drop during the summer of 2022.

Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 “Light Green Spark”

Color: Light Green Spark/Silver-Light Green Spark

Style Code: DX1419-300

Release Date: 2022

Price: $160 USD

Read More: What is the 2023 Honda CR-V release date?

Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Mid “Pine Green”

The Air Force 1 Mid project that Off-White and Nike are working on together will be released soon after their Blazer Low collaboration does. Although these are already known to be releasing in white and black colorways, a third colorway has recently been disclosed for them.

The upper of this shoe is constructed out of pine green leather, and the Swoosh on the shoe is made out of white leather. An additional conspicuous feature is the candle emblem and “OFF” branding that is stitched on the heels of the shoe.

The emblem that Virgil Abloh chose to utilize for the Canary Yellow website as well as for a variety of products is a candle. Although it has been updated with a leather upper and a new logo, the over lace system, “melting” midsole, and outsole spikes remain the same as on the other two colors of the Air Force 1 Mid.

A picture of the Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Mid that had been leaked was one of the last things Virgil Abloh did before his untimely death.

He also explained that the Off-White x Nike shoes “are a mere by-product of trying to define a larger idea of why shoes are technically meaningful, emotional, and relevant. etc.” before he passed away.

Take a look at the Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Mid in green below to get a better look. There is no release information as of yet, but the other two colorways are anticipated to be available on SNKRS and at select shops in the month of June.

On the basis of the candle emblem, we are able to form the hypothesis that these will be released solely on the website of Canary Yellow.

Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Mid “Pine Green”

Color: Pine Green/White-White

Style Code: DR0500-300

Release Date: 2022

To Know More, Visit Our Website: thewhistlernews.com