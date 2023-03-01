Office Suspends Prosecutor after Prosecutor Claims Child Molester Pretended to be Trans to Harm Girls once more.

According to law enforcement sources, Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón has suspended the lawyer who represented a 26-year-old trans woman accused of sexually abusing children who claimed to be a woman only after DNA evidence connected her to a cold case incident.

Hannah Tubbs, a convicted child molester who is now accused of using a rock to beat a man to death in the woods in Kern County, is accused of misgendering and “deadnaming” Shea Sanna, who served as the main prosecutor for a portion of the case.

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said he would have handled Hannah Tubbs’ case differently.

Sources claim that Sanna previously claimed that Tubbs attempted to utilise gender identity to trick the court system as evidenced by jailhouse phone calls, which caused others in Gascón’s office to feel uneasy and ultimately resulted in the suspension.

Under her previous name, James Tubbs, Tubbs has a significant criminal past in California and Idaho. After being detained in connection with a 2014 child molestation case in which she admitted to assaulting a 10-year-old girl in a Denny’s toilet stall, she allegedly started identifying as female.

Due to the fact that the offence was committed before she turned 18, Gascón then tried to have the adult ex-con placed in a juvenile facility.

“When you come to court, make sure you address me as her.”

— Hannah Tubbs in jailhouse phone call with her father

The adult victim of Tubbs criticised Gascón last year, claiming that the small sentence was unjust and had robbed her of any sense of justice.

She said, “I’ve also heard that my attacker now uses she/them pronouns. Since he obviously didn’t act like a lady on January 1, 2014, I think it would be unfair to additionally try him as one.

Judge Mario Barrera said several times at the hearing he was limited to sentencing Hannah Tubbs to two years.

Once Kern County prosecutors filed criminal charges, including murder and robbery, in connection with the 2019 death of Michael Clark, Tubbs’ lenient sentence in LA was shortened. There, where jail records indicate the name as James Tubbs and court records list Hannah Tubbs, she is being detained on a $1 million bond. There will be another hearing in March.

Explicit jailhouse audio of Tubbs saying it was horrible to attack a young child but gloating at the minimal penalty were obtained.

“I’ve also heard that my attacker goes by she/them pronouns now. I see it also unfair to try him as a woman as well, seeing how he clearly didn’t act like one on January 1st of 2014.”

— Tubbs’ victim

According to Gascón’s permissive regulations for juvenile offenders, she bragged that nothing would happen to her after she pled guilty and joked that she wouldn’t have to return to prison or register as a sex offender. Also, she said things about the victim that are too graphic to print.

Deputy District Attorney Shea Sanna at the Hannah Tubbs hearing in California.

In one of the calls, Tubbs instructs her father to begin referring to them as women.

They will now place me with other trannies who have experienced cases similar to mine or with another trannies who have cases similar to mine, says Tubbs. Thus, be careful to address me as her when you appear in court.

The other individual responds, “There are some b—-es in there, too,” as she then declares that if she is sentenced to prison, she will undergo sex change surgery in order to enter the women’s facility.

Moreover, that Tubbs was charged with sexually assaulting a four-year-old girl at a California library in August 2013 while the kid’s mother was “only a few aisles over” looking at books.

To the accusations brought by Kern County, Tubbs has entered a not guilty plea.

