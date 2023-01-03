On I-95 In Miami-Dade A Woman In Maserati Shot By Gunman: Know More

The victim, a woman, was shot multiple times by someone in another vehicle early Sunday morning on Interstate 95 in Miami-Dade County, according to authorities.

Officials with the Florida Highway Patrol said that the woman was driving a white Maserati northbound on I-95 near Northwest 119th Street when a white sedan pulled up and someone inside opened fire.

More than 30 bullet holes were found in the Maserati, and the female driver was shot multiple times in the left side of her body, according to reports.

The other car kept going on I-95 while the woman got off at Northwest 119th Street.

Her injuries weren’t life-threatening, so she was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center. Her true identity remained concealed.

The incident is still being looked into