On Wednesday, a U.S. Marshal in Charlotte arrested a man wanted in connection with a murder in the Bronx

On Wednesday, U.S. Marshals in Charlotte, North Carolina, detained a 20-year-old male in connection with the January shooting death of a minor in New York.

The United States Marshals Service (USMS) New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Team and the USMS Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force worked together to apprehend Jamir Scarbro. Scarbro was apprehended by the police in an east Charlotte residence on Mossborough Court.

On January 19, police in New York City were looking for a man named Scarbro in connection with the killing of a 15-year-old named Josue Lopez-Ortega. After exiting a Police Athletic League facility, the Bronx teen tragically lost his life.

Lopez-Ortega died in the Bronx and, according to WPIX, his organs helped save the lives of eight people.

Scarbro is currently being held in the Mecklenburg County Prison without bond pending extradition hearings.

