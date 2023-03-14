One-Punch Man Season 3 Release Date Speculation, Plot, Cast, and What We Know!

When will One Punch Man season 3 be available? It has been a while since we last witnessed Saitama use his lone right hook to defeat a monster and save the show. The Elder Centipede didn’t know what hit it, leaving us all to wonder what’s next.

That’s a valid question considering how the anime series has developed and intensified around the extraordinary skills of its eponymous protagonist.

Would a One-Punch Man persona ever appear who is capable of withstanding more than one blow from Saitama? Genos keeps becoming stronger and stronger. Was he ever capable of betraying his master? So many inquiries!

One-Punch Man, an immensely popular animated series from the 2010s, was based on the Yusuke Murata manga.

The Netflix anime has so far included two seasons of terrifying dangers to planet Earth that were defeated by Saitama delivering an intense knuckle sandwich, along with some interpersonal conflict for good measure.

Is there a follow-up planned? When can you watch it if there is? You’ve found the perfect site since we have gathered all the information you require about One-Punch Man season 3.

One Punch Man will return soon with Season 3

One Punch Man’s third season will undoubtedly return shortly, much to the relief of its fanbase. The anime’s first two seasons are currently available for streaming on Crunchyroll and Netflix.

Season 3 of OPM will presumably be made available on the aforementioned streaming services once it is released, despite the fact that neither a release date nor any streaming information are available.

It’s likely that Crunchyroll will provide season 3 as well because it has the rights to distribute the anime internationally. Just wait for the official sources’ statement, which we believe will come shortly.

On August 18, 2022, multiple reliable sources posted online that the producers of One Punch Man’s third season had made an official announcement. The animation for this season will reportedly be handled by MAPPA studios, and interest has increased tenfold with its recent confirmation for the next Attack on Titan season.

One-Punch Man season 3 trailer speculation

With One-Punch Man season 3, there hasn’t even been a teaser, let alone a complete trailer. It’s impossible to predict with any degree of accuracy when we would obtain a clip given how little information we eventually possess.

Having saying that, there hasn’t been a complete lack of Saitama action. Yusuke Murata, an original manga artist, published a self-written, self-drawn, and self-animated short in September 2019. Even though it’s not much, it’s something!

What might happen in the One-Punch Man season 3 plot?

Although the third season of One-Punch Man has not yet been announced, we may make an educated prediction based on the manga. Saitama defeats Elder Centipede, a Dragon-level member of the Monster Association, at the conclusion of season 2. This gave the arc a logical endpoint.

The manga continues the plot with Garou, a highly skilled hero hunter and one of the best anime villains of recent years, and goes into deeper detail about the Monster Association. Everything basically leads up to a battle between heroes and monsters, featuring formidable foes like Royal Ripper, Evil Natural Water, and Fuhrer Ugly.

Saitama and Genos continue to take a backseat while the political scene surrounding their antics changes. The only thing you can count on, though, are more fierce battles. That is, until Saitama delivers a strong right hook.

What happened in season 2?

There were 12 episodes in all during the second season, which aired from April 9 to July 2, 2019. The main adversaries of the second season were the monster hunter Garou and the Monster Association, who threatened humanity with a foretold catastrophe. Saitama and the Hero Association, however, have managed to avert the menace for the time being.

Nonetheless, Garou managed to hold his position against the Heroes thanks to assistance from the Monster Association, a partnership that might prove disastrous. We’ll have to wait until season 3 to learn what will happen with this new alliance between the heroes’ two most deadly foes. As a result, One Punch Man’s third season will begin with the Monster Association manga arc.

Here is how the anime series One Punch Man is summarized on the official website of Crunchyroll:

Saitama started out being a hero just for fun. After three years of “special” training, he became so powerful that he can defeat opponents with a single punch. Now, alongside Genos, his faithful cyborg disciple, Saitama is ready to begin his official duties as a professional hero working with the Hero Association.

It continues:

However, the frequency of monster appearances is surging and it increasingly appears as if the Great Seer Madame Shibabawa’s prediction about the Earth’s doom is coming true. In the midst of this crisis, the “hero hunter” Garou makes his own appearance.

One-Punch Man season 3 cast speculation

Undoubtedly, Saitama and his apprentice Genos will play a significant role in One-Punch Man’s upcoming season. Other from those two, we anticipate the return of all of our favourite One-Punch Man characters.

At the organization’s higher echelons, expect to see heroes like Atomic Samurai, Child Emperor, Metal Knight, and Zombieman among many others. Other than the ones mentioned above, it’s unclear what will happen to monsters because Saitama killed most of them, but we do know that Garou and Orochi will both be a big focus.

Where will One-Punch Man season 3 be available?

One-Punch Man season 3 will be available to stream on Crunchyroll based on prior seasons. Netflix has the first season, but Crunchyroll has the second, indicating that this will be the home moving forward.

