OnePlus 11’s Full Specs Revealed: Received TENAA Certification Know More About Most Anticipated Smartphone

The OnePlus 11 is expected to be released by the company in February of 2023 according to their current plans. Up to this point, the smartphone has been successful in passing a few certification websites, each of which confirmed a few important facts. The gadget was able to pass AnTuTu and Geekbench, which revealed the operating system, the amount of random access memory, and the chipset. Now, the phone has been spotted on TENAA, verifying all of the information that was previously listed on its spec sheet. You may be be interested in reading: OnePlus 11 Receives 3C Certification; 100W Fast Charging Support Is Anticipated

The OnePlus 11 will be released in the luxury market and will be powered by the most recent Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset when it first goes on sale. Out of the box, it will boot on the Android 13 operating system.

The OnePlus 11 has been seen on Chinese certification site TENAA, where its full specs have been revealed.

The OnePlus 11 has been certified by TENAA, and the certification reveals practically everything about the device, from the display to the battery. The model number of this phone is PHB110, and it will come with a punch-hole panel that is 6.7 inches in diameter. Also Read more about the OnePlus 11 launch here: A new leak provides additional details regarding the potential design of the upcoming flagship device.

The display will have an AMOLED panel with a resolution of 3216 x 1440p, making it a screen capable of displaying 2K content. In addition to having 10-bit colours, it will also include a fingerprint scanner integrated directly into the display. The dimensions of the phone are as follows: 163.1 by 74.1 by 8.53 millimetres. It will be 205 grammes in weight.

The device will contain a triple camera setup consisting of a main lens with a resolution of 50 MP, an ultra-wide lens with a resolution of 48 MP, and a telephoto lens with a resolution of 32 MP. It will have a 16-megapixel camera lens on the front for snapping selfies. Because the hardware supports it, it is likely that the phone will be able to shoot videos in 8K resolution.

The memory (RAM) will range from 12 to 16 gigabytes, and the storage capacity will be either 256 or 512 gigabytes. The processor will be a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 octa-core microprocessor. It will enable 100W rapid charging and come equipped with a typical dual-cell battery that has a capacity of 5,000mAh (2,435mAh rated x 2).

Read More: iQOO 11 Is Now Launching on December 8 (Know The Value)

The mobile device will come pre-installed with Android 13 and ColorOS 13, the latter of which will be available in China. OxygenOS skin will be used in various regions of the world. It will feature Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and dual-SIM 5G networks, among other connectivity options.

OnePlus 11 Price In India

On February 7, 2023, OnePlus will introduce the OnePlus 11 and the OnePlus 11R.

The OnePlus 11 price in India might be anywhere between 55,000 and 65,000, but the OnePlus 11R price could be anywhere between 48,000 and 52,000. Carbon Black and Lake Blue are two possible colour options for the OnePlus 11 smartphone, which will also be available in the market.

OnePlus 11 first official look is here. Black & Green colour options this time too. #OnePlus11 pic.twitter.com/MFRI5jHqh1 — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) December 23, 2022

Read more: When Is Xiaomi 14 And 14 Pro Going To Be Released? Know Its Features And Specifications

Final Words

On February 7th, the OnePlus 11 will be made available for purchase in India. The forthcoming flagship smartphone from OnePlus has already been uncovered on the Geekbench database, even if the launch is not yet scheduled. Additionally, the smartphone has been awarded certifications from Bluetooth SIG and 3C. Now, we have discovered that the impending OnePlus 11 can be found with the model number PHB110 on the website for TENAA certification.