Only Murders In The Building Season 3: Where to watch it, Plot, Spoiler Alert!

The third season of Only Murders in the Building is now being filmed, so be ready to visit The Arconia again.

With plot twists, turns, and some very stunning cliffhangers, the clever mystery series starring Martin Short, Steve Martin, and Selena Gomez has gripped viewers since the first episode.

There will be more murder and mystery to unravel in the third season, which will air on Disney Plus at the same time as the US. Thankfully, this will allow us Australians to follow the action in real-time. You can sign up for Disney Plus here if you haven’t already.

Let’s refresh your memory before we go into the ins and outs of the third season. The first season follows a group of neighbours in the luxury Arconia building in New York City who started an audio podcast called Only Murders In The Building after becoming overly enamoured with murder-related podcasts.

The satisfaction of solving that murder was short-lived, though, as Maybel (played by Selena Gomez), a key witness in another homicide at the iconic apartment building, soon became a top suspect.

What took place at the end of Season 2?

We finally discovered who killed Bunny Folger before the conclusion of season two, and we were stunned. It turns out that the murderer was Poppy White, a.k.a. Becky Butler, a.k.a. Cinda Canning’s assistant, despite some fairly plausible red herrings.

This entire revelation took place at the “Killer Reveal Party” hosted by our favourite trio, which was fantastic and perfectly wrapped up. The last. Or so we believed.

The show cut to Oliver directing a Broadway play starring Charles and Ben Glenroy, who were played by Paul Rudd, as the end came closer.

On opening night, Joy, Lucy, Mabel, and Oliver watch in horror as Ben delivers his monologue before tragically falling and dying on stage. it’s over (for real this time).

Who will be in the Only Murders in the Building season 3 cast?

A lot of famous people have been guests at the Arconia, including Sting, Tina Fey, Amy Schumer, Shirley MacLaine, Cara Delevingne, and many more. We expect the roster full of stars to get better each year. But, in the end, it is a murder mystery. So far, everything points to the usual suspects:

Selena Gomez as Mabel Mora

Charles-Haden Savage is played by Steve Martin.

Oliver Putnam Da’Vine is played by Martin Short.

Detective Williams is played by Joy Randolph.

In the season 2 finale, Paul Rudd made a cameo as Ben Glenroy, the star of Oliver’s play. It was a very big deal. Even though his curtain call came quickly (he was poisoned onstage), we can expect this mystery to continue into season 3 of Only Murders in the Building.

While we wonder if Paul will come back as a series regular or a quick guest star, the show’s co-creator, John Hoffman, told Variety that he’s “clearly someone we want to know more about and see in our upcoming season 3, as he is a clear source of many upcoming questions and, as always with our show, many twists yet to come!”

What do we know about Season 3?

It’s reasonable to assume that the focus of the upcoming season will be Ben Glenroy’s murder or death as a result of the season two’s dramatic conclusion.

Although there isn’t much else we know about the season, a few clandestine Instagram photographs did show us another intriguing development. The show would feature Meryl Streep!

As they announced that filming had begun, cast photos revealed Martin Short, Steve Martin, and Selena Gomez looking extremely friendly while they worked with Meryl Streep and Paul Rudd.

When will Only Murders In The Building start its third season?

As filming only just commenced, don’t expect season three soon. But watch this space!

Where can you watch Only Murders In The Building?

Since the Walt Disney Company owns a big chunk of Hulu, it makes sense that Disney+ is behind some of the best original Hulu shows, such as How I Met Your Father and The Kardashians.

Only Murders in the Building’s first two seasons are now available to stream on Disney+. With a month-to-month or yearly subscription, you can watch it live or whenever you want on Disney+.

Conclusion

Hulu is the only place to see the first two seasons of OMITB, and monthly subscriptions start at just $6.99. You may watch it by logging into the Hulu website or using the Hulu mobile app. On Disney+, followers who are located in the United Kingdom, Canada, and other participating countries can watch.

