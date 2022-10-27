The Onyx BOOX Launched The Coolest E- Paper Tablet: Reading Books Have Never Been This Easy!

Over the past few years, the e-Ink or e-Paper market has been expanding steadily. One of the best instances that successfully altered consumers’ perceptions of e-Ink tablets is the Amazon Kindle.

The Onyx BOOX Tab Ultra might aid in e-Paper technology entering the realm of computers. Let’s examine the technical details, attributes, cost, and accessibility of the svelte e-Paper tablet that converts into an Android laptop with a magnetic keyboard cover.

Since the launch of the Amazon Kindle in 2007 and continuing through the present, the e-Paper market has seen consistent development. E-products Ink’s have dominated the market despite the fact that many vendors are trying to establish themselves in the technology needed in this area.

The Onyx BOOX Tab Ultra Release Date And Price

Beginning on October 27th, you will be able to place a pre-order for the ONYX BOOX Tab Ultra, which has a price tag of $600. The company is also introducing simultaneously the Leaf 2 7-inch e-reader for the price of $200 and the Nova Air 2 7.8-inch e-Paper tablet with support for styluses for $400.

They were one of the first vendors to bring out colour e-readers, and ONYX’s decision to equip an e-reader or digital notebook with a rear camera is yet another interesting play from the company. ONYX has a history of not being afraid to try out innovative ideas on the e-Paper front, and this latest move is no exception.

In the face of intensifying competition, ONYX has developed new products that both broaden the market segment it intends to serve and strengthen the company’s position as one of the most successful sellers of e-ink products on the market.

The Onyx BOOX Tab Ultra Specifications

Since 2006, Onyx has been active in the e-reader market, during which time the company has provided some interesting eBook readers. The Onyx BOOX Tab Ultra has recently been released by the firm.

The company has established a new product category, which they have dubbed “e-Paper Tablet PCs,” with the release of this product. Although it is available for purchase by anyone, the Onyx BOOX Tab Ultra does not give off the impression of being a consumer-grade product.

The BOOX Tab gives off the impression that it is intended toward professionals and has the hardware for certain use cases. Display size of the Onyx BOOX Tab Ultra measures in at 10.3 inches and is of the e-Ink Carta HD variety. It features a density of 227 PPI and a resolution of 1404 by 1072 pixels.

In comparison to the characteristics of a typical tablet, these may not seem very outstanding; nonetheless, it is important to keep in mind that this particular product has an e-Ink screen. It is possible to use the tablet in conjunction with a keyboard case that incorporates a magnetic holder.

Within the BOOX Tab Ultra, Onyx installed a Qualcomm octa-core CPU 662 processor and combined it with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage space. In addition to this, the tablet has a dedicated SD card slot that can hold up to 2 terabytes of flash storage.

This should be more than enough for eBooks. A big 6300mAh battery is included in the Onyx BOOX Tab Ultra, which also features a USB-C connector that can be used for charging and syncing data. The dimensions of the unit are 225 by 184 by 6.7 millimetres, and it has a weight of 480 grammes. When compared to other tablets of a similar standard, this one is, of course, quite a little lighter in weight.

The Onyx BOOX Tab Ultra Details

The company’s proprietary fast refresh algorithm is used in the ONYX BOOX Tab Ultra, the company’s first e-reader model, and it is implemented utilising a separate hardware module on the board.

It has been used on the company’s Mira range of E-Ink monitors, and its incorporation into the e-reader is intended to enhance the user experience with web content.

Due to the low refresh rate, scrolling in particular has been a weakness of E-Ink tablets. For further investigation, a hands-on examination of the actual improvements offered by the ONYX “BSR” (BOOX Super Refresh) algorithm is required.

Reading books does not require quick refreshing and may be done in the “HD Mode,” but typing requires the “Balance Mode,” which the system supports in four different ways. There is a “Fast Mode” for web browsing and a “Ultrafast Mode” for standard Android apps.

NoteX2 Launched By The Onyx BOOX

The big boys will then follow, beginning with the NoteX2. It has a 10.3-inch, 227 PPI, 1872 x 1404 resolution display, and a 2.0GHz, quad-core Qualcomm processor is located on the opposite side.

There is 4 gigabytes of memory and 64 GB of storage already installed, with a maximum further storage expansion of 512 GB available. A 3700 mAh battery powers the tablet, which runs Android 11.

The NoteX2 has a USB Type-C connection and supports both 2.4G and 5G Dual band Wi-Fi. A microphone and two speakers are also included on board. Taking notes, sketching, or writing on the display is possible with the included BooxPen Plus. The device costs 2499 Yuan and weighs 395 grammes.

Leaf2 Launched By The Onyx BOOX

The Leaf2, the smallest of the bunch with a 7-inch E Ink Carta 1200 panel and a 300 PPI 1680 x 1264 resolution, is at the beginning of the series.

With 2 gigabytes of memory and 64 gigabytes of native storage, the e-reader is among the best in its class. Furthermore, an additional 512 GB of external storage can be added. A Qualcomm CPU running at 2.0 GHz serves as the device’s brain.

A 2000 mAh battery powers the device and should last for several days before needing to be recharged. It has 2.4G and 5G Wi-Fi connectivity and runs Android 11. Additional features include a USB Type-C interface, an inbuilt microphone, and capability for one speaker for audio output.

The Leaf2 is also very simple to grip and use, weighing only 180 grammes. Additionally, a set of buttons that perform the functions of Power and Page Turn are accessible. Priced at 1479 Yuan, the e-reader.

