The Brand New Legal Drama Series: Is There Going To Be A Second Season Of ‘Partner Track’?

Starring Arden Cho, Alexandra Turshen, Dominic Sherwood, Bradley Gibson, and Rob Heaps, Partner Track is a courtroom drama based on the same-titled book by Helen Wan. Partner Track has drawn a sizable audience and gained significant traction since its launch on August 26th, 2022.

Partner Track, a drama series being produced by Netflix and scheduled to debut in August 2022, is based on the same-titled book by Helen Wan.

The plot centres on a young attorney played by Arden Cho (Teen Wolf, Chicago Med), who will soon become the first woman of colour to hold the position of partner in a storied, long-established law firm.

In 10 episodes, some of which seem a little pointless, we see Ingrid’s personal and professional lives entwined with a few bumps in the road. Her obsession with finding a partner practically dominates her life.

Partner Track Season 2 On Netflix?

Since the debut of the series on August 26, Netflix has not provided any official word regarding the possibility of a second season of Partner Track. Netflix has not yet decided whether or not to continue airing the show, and the streaming service will most likely take into consideration how well it performed in its debut month before making a final decision.

According to a recent interview conducted by Deadline with Netflix’s Head of Drama, Jinny Howe, it has been revealed that the show Partner Track “appears on track to get a second season.” This development took place before any viewership data were available, which indicates that the streamer appears to have faith in the new series.

Partner Track Season 2 Cast

Arden Cho (Indrid Yung), Bradley Gibson (Tyler Robinson), Alexandra Turshen (Rachel Friedman), Rob Heaps (Nick Laren), Matthew Rauch (Marty Adler), Nolan Gerard Funk (Dan Fallon), Dominic Sherwood (Jeff Murphy), and Roby Attal make up the majority of the Season 1 cast, though it’s unknown who might return for a second season (Justin).

She’s not the conventional quiet, submissive Asian girl that people might imagine, Cho noted when asked what makes her character unique to The Hollywood Reporter. She is quite brash. I believe that many women in these competitive environments try to bury their feminine sides in order to gain respect, but if Ingrid wants to wear pink, she will.

Partner Track Season 2 Plot

Granted that Netflix has not yet given the go-ahead for a sequel, not much is known about season 2. However, the conclusion does provide room for further investigation.

With the shocking admission, much to no one’s surprise, that Jeff betrayed Ingrid. While Tyler and Valdo’s new business and Rachel’s writing gig appear to be beginning a new chapter in their lives, Ingrid may very well try to get retribution.

Considering how the first season finishes, the unexpected cliffhanger begs for a second. Even though Ingrid and Jeff finally get together after an exciting game of will they or won’t they, Ingrid learns of Jeff’s betrayal in the season’s climax.

We’ll have to wait and watch what transpires once Ingrid learns the truth and hopefully confronts her lover about deceitfully snatching her partner. Expect this to be the main storyline if this one is revived; there will probably be another 8-10 episodes to savour.

Partner Track Season 1 Recap

Ingrid, Tyler, and Rachel successfully remove Ted Lassiter as CEO of SunCorp in the dying moments of Partner Track’s Season 1 finale by getting Wujay to the shareholders meeting in time. Franklin Min, Zi-Xin “Z” Min’s father, is appointed vice chairman, and Z takes over as the new CEO of SunCorp.

Murphy declares his love for Ingrid after the significant victory, but Marty lashes out at her for the act and threatens to ruin her career. When Z intervenes to stop him, he warns that SunCorp will stop doing business with his company if Ingrid isn’t chosen as their romantic partner.

Marty wants to harm Ingrid’s reputation by revealing that she was recently released on bond; whereas Z is unconcerned, Ingrid is. When Marty is asked how he learned about her arrest, he replies that Murphy told him.

We have some questions after watching Ingrid and Murphy exchange serious looks across the room as the series comes to a close. There would be many new storylines to investigate in the event that Partner Track made a Season 2 return.

We would witness Ingrid, Rachel, and Tyler start new chapters in their lives: Tyler would begin a new job with a new man in his life, Rachel would work out her relationship with Justin and pursue playwriting, and Ingrid would return to the firm and work with Z.

We’d probably also look into Ingrid and Murphy’s connection and determine whether or not Murphy is really the serpent that the finale of Season 1 suggests he is.

