Patients at LAC+USC Medical Center need your help authenticating their identities.

Officials in charge of public health are requesting the assistance of the general public in locating an unnamed patient who is now being treated at the Los Angeles County + USC Medical Center.

Despite the fact that no one is aware of the man’s identity, the hospital claims that he has been a patient there for the past four days.

Four-Day Hospitalised Man.

It is estimated that the patient is between 35 and 45 years old, is 5 feet 9 inches tall, and has a body mass index of 175 pounds. According to the officials, he has a medium frame, eyes that are greenish-brown, and brown hair.

On his right arm are three black tattoos that look like a lion, two demons, and one of each.

Hospital social workers Cristol Perez and Brian Dillon are requesting that anyone who may have information on the man call them at the following numbers: 323-409-4317 or -323-409-3134.

The LAC+USC Medical Center is seeking the assistance of the general public in identifying a patient who has been admitted to the facility since September 27. The man’s age ranges from 60 to 65 years old, he stands 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 119 pounds, and has a lean frame with a medium stature. His hair is short and grey, and his eyes are brown.