Patricia Southern Charm Net Worth 2022: Who Is The Richest ‘Southern Charm’ Cast Member?

Patricia Altschul was already a well-known socialite in Charleston and New York before she became widely known thanks to the Bravo reality show Southern Charm. After her husband died in 200, she began volunteering and working for various Manhattan-based nonprofits, such as the New York History Society and the Historic Hudson Valley.

You may be familiar with Patricia Altschul, but do you know her age, height, and wealth in the year 2022? We have included information about Patricia Altschul’s short biography-wiki, career, professional life, personal life, current net worth, age, height, weight, and more in case you were curious. Let’s get going if you’re ready.

Early Life And Biography Of Patricia

Celebrated Name: Patricia Altschul Real Name/Full Name: Patricia Altschul Gender: Female Age: 81 years old Birth Date: April 16, 1941 Birth Place: Jacksonville, Florida, United States Nationality: American Height: Not Known Weight: Not Known Sexual Orientation: Straight Marital Status: Widowed Husband/Spouse (Name): Arthur Altschul (m. 1996–2002), Edward Stitt Fleming (m. 1989–1995), L. Hayes Smith (m. 1962–1979) Children/Kids (Son and Daughter): Yes. Whitney Sudler-Smith Dating/Boyfriend (Name): N/A Is Patricia Altschul Lesbian?: No Profession: Socialite, art collector, actress

American socialite and art collector Patricia Altschul stars as a main character on the reality show Southern Charm. Patricia Altschul is the former spouse of Arthur G. Altschul, a prominent art collector and philanthropist who worked at Goldman Sachs. Mrs. Altschul’s leadership roles in the non-profit sector include serving as president or trustee of the New York Historical Society and the Historic Hudson Valley Foundation (the Rockefeller Family properties).

It was in 2012 that Altschul was honored as the Police Athletic League of New York City’s Woman of the Year. For her work on the historic Isaac Jenkins Mikell House in Charleston, South Carolina, she was honored with a Carolopolis Award from the Preservation Society of Charleston in 2013.

Personal Life Of Patricia

Patricia’s birthplace is the United States, specifically Jacksonville, Florida. She was born to Walter Pettus Dey and Francis Pearl Sudler Dey. She and her family settled in Richmond, Virginia when she was young.

She started out at Marymount School and later transferred to Olney Friends School as she matured. Later, in 194, she graduated from George Washington University with a Bachelor of Arts in Magna Cum Laude. Subsequently, she earned her master’s degree in Art History and Archaeology.

When it comes to Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, Patricia doesn’t hold back. The number of people who follow her on Instagram is over 448k, and the number who follow her on Twitter is close to 138k. More than 23 thousand people follow her on Facebook, making it clear that she is a popular figure in the social media community.

Age, Height, And Weight Of Patricia

Patricia Altschul was born on April 16, 1941, which means that she is 81 years old as of the 9th of September 2022, the current date. There is not the slightest bit of information that pertains to her height and weight at all.

Career Of Patricia

During the time that she was a resident of Manhattan, Altschul worked with a number of different charitable organizations, some of the most notable of which were the New York Historical Society and the Historic Hudson Valley.

Although Altschul enjoys being in front of the cameras, at one point in the past, she came dangerously close to avoiding appearing on the show. She only agreed to be a part of the arrangement because her child convinced her that the contribution she would be making would be insignificant.

Awards & Achievements Of Patricia

In 2012, she was honored as the Woman of the Year by the New York Police Athletic League. The following year, the Preservation Society of Charleston recognized her for her work restoring a notable house in the area and presented her with an award.

Read More :

1. Alex Rodriguez Net Worth: Is Alex Rodriguez Dating Kathryne Padgett?

2. Savannah Chrisley Net Worth: How Much Is Savannah Grace Worth On Tiktok?

Net Worth & Salary Of Patricia Altschul In 2022

Celebrity Net Worth estimates Patricia Altschul to be worth $25 million as of September 2022. Altschul receives the vast majority of her wealth from her spouse, although she still earns a respectable sum for her role as a season regular on Southern Charm. The amount of money that Altschul earns from her guest spots on the show is unclear.

Her wealth is expected to grow steadily over the years. One thing about her is that she is a woman who knows how to make money.

Patricia has established herself as a respected socialite and leader in a number of fields. Even after her husband’s death in 2002, she has survived and thrived in multiple marriages. Based on her track record in the companies she has worked for, she is a powerful lady with a strong will to achieve her goals. The world would not be the same without her.

FAQs – People Also Ask

Who is the richest ‘Southern Charm’ cast member?

Patricia Altschul has more money than anyone else in the cast. The star of Southern Charm is reportedly worth a staggering $20 million. Her recent success is due in large part to the show, although she has always been blessed. Patricia’s husband, Wall Street tycoon Arthur Altschul, was an important figure in the financial industry.

How old is Patricia from Southern charm now?

She became famous early on and has maintained her status as a wealthy celebrity ever since, thanks in large part to her Southern charm. In Southern Charm, how old is Patricia? A 2022 birthday for the Southern Charm star would make her 81 years old. She was born in Jacksonville, Florida, in 1941.

To Know More, Visit Our Website: thewhistlernews.com