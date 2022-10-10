Patrick Bateman Costume: Halloween Cosplay

Christian Bale’s portrayal of Patrick Bateman in American Psycho is legendary as a cinematic anti-hero. With just a few articles of clothing and some props from the film American Psycho, you can easily create your own Patrick Bateman costume.

Naturally, the accessories are not necessary if your only goal is to dress like Patrick Bateman. Patrick Bateman exemplifies the typical member of the working class. He enjoys his job on Wall Street, music, and tidy spaces.

You wouldn’t think Patrick was anything but a businessman based on first impressions alone. But few people know that he also has a shadowy side. Patrick Bateman is a psychotic serial killer when he’s not working as a stockbroker on Wall Street.

The plot of the film centers on his inability to focus on anything but his own material desires and the people around him. When you consider everything he can do, his mind is terrifying. Hallucinations are a known symptom of Bateman’s mental illness, which adds a layer of mystery to the tale.

Patrick Bateman’s Background

In the thriller American Psycho, Christian Bale portrays the title character, Patrick Bateman. He’s a Wall Street broker known for his lavish lifestyle.

Most people believe Bateman spends all of his time at Pierce & Pierce, but Patrick actually has a secret life. He frequents ritzy establishments like bars and restaurants, where he picks up prostitutes who often become his victims.

Patrick is obsessed with squeaky clean environments, lots of cash, and great tunes. He has a tendency to have hallucinations, which put him in a bad place. Instead, he gives little thought to his job on Wall Street and instead focuses on becoming a serial killer.

He doesn’t recognize human beings for what they are but rather treats them as manipulable resources. He is extremely impolite and crude, and he has no friends. What he thinks will win over the hearts and minds of the public will likely have the opposite effect.

Here’s a list of items required to dress up like Bateman:

1. Giorgio Cerruti Single Breasted 3-Button Black Pinstripe Suit

A pinstripe suit is a necessary component of any Patrick Bateman costume because Patrick Bateman adores his 80s pinstripe suits.

Patrick Bateman favors dark pinstripe suits, which appear to be tailored to his slim frame.

Look as dashing as Patrick Bateman in a dark pinstriped suit. Don’t try to modernize it; instead, stay true to the 1980s aesthetic.

2. Trump Spread Collar Twill Shirt In Blue

Patrick Bateman favors 80s-inspired shirts. He favors slim-cut striped shirts or those with contrasting collars.

You can wear a shirt with stripes or, for instance, a blue shirt with white trim.

3. Red Silk Necktie With Navy Blue Polka Dots

Patrick Bateman is yet another man who is rarely seen without a tie on his neck. He uses a double Windsor knot to secure his necktie.

Again, opt for an 80s look when selecting a necktie for your Patrick Bateman, but this time try to pick one with a pattern rather than a solid color.

4. Clip Suspenders In Dark Red

Clip suspenders, an essential component of any Patrick Bateman costume, are worn by Bateman to keep his pants in place.

If you want to look like Patrick Bateman in American Psycho, you should wear a black suit with a blue shirt and dark red clip suspenders.

5. Rolex Jubilee Two-Tone Bracelet Watch

Patrick Bateman has amassed a substantial fortune due to his successful career. He enjoys the finer things in life and is always decked out in designer duds.

Patrick Bateman appears to be sporting a Rolex on his wrist.

You can find inexpensive wristwatches that look very similar to a Rolex, which will work well with this cosplay costume if you don’t want to spend thousands of dollars. Patrick Bateman is a popular character in many different media.

6. Friday The 13th Jason Voorhees Axe

Obtaining an axe is the first step in completing your Patrick Bateman costume.

In the American Psycho scene where Patrick Bateman uses an axe, he does so while listening to Huey Lewis and the News on a shiny chrome axe head.

While any axe would suffice for this Patrick Bateman costume, I recommend picking up one that has a wooden handle and a chrome head.

7. Tingley Clear Rain Coat

Patrick Bateman uses an axe in the scene from American Psycho while wearing a transparent raincoat over his suit and clothes. This protects his fine garments from the inevitable blood spillage that will occur if he does not wear them.

It’s easy to find a cheap clear raincoat to use as part of your Patrick Bateman costume, and it’ll make a huge difference in how your costume turns out. Especially if you splash some fake blood on it.

8. Fake Blood

If you want to look like serial killer Patrick Bateman, you’ll need to pick up a supply of fake blood. Grab some fake blood from the store and splatter it all over your transparent raincoat.

If you want to look like you stepped out of the American Psycho with an axe to your head, you should really splatter the fake blood on your face, too.

9. Fore! By Huey Lewis And The News

The scene in American Psycho where Patrick Bateman uses an axe to the tune of Fore! by Huey Lewis and the News is one of the most memorable and iconic scenes from the film.

In order to complete your Patrick Bateman look, a copy of Huey Lewis and the News’s Fore! album on CD is a must.

Patrick Bateman Costumes For Cosplay

Patrick Bateman has a reputation for being avaricious. He has an insatiable appetite for both the finer and more mundane aspects of life. Totally self-absorbed, he doesn’t give a hoot about anyone but himself.

He only wears the finest, most expensive brands because he believes that this is the only guarantee of longevity and style. He needs to present himself as a successful financier from Wall Street. The term “yuppie,” referring to a young man with a good salary, is frequently used to describe him.

A well-pressed suit is essential for this look. Be the picture of an approachable businessman. There’s no need to interact with Bateman’s “other” side to get a sense of his unsettling character. Keep your wardrobe in pristine condition, but splatter on some fake blood to make people question the nice young man you seem to be.

