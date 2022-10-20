Something Is Not Right Between The Comedian, James Corden And The “Star Trek” Actor, Patrick Stewart!

At the Glamour Awards on Tuesday, Sir Patrick Stewart and comedian James Corden got into an odd on-stage altercation. The Late Late Show on CBS is about to lose James Corden as its host. Since taking over for the departing Craig Ferguson in 2015, the British comedian has hosted the late-night chat show.

Sir Patrick criticised the event’s host Corden for having his hands in his pockets while standing, saying, “From where I was sitting, I could see your gut.” In response, Corden “My stomach was visible. I can already see you dying.”

The argument between the two continued while prize winners accepted their honours and made comments about it. When the performance was over, Corden said: “It really let me down, to be honest. Although I’m positive he’s gone, you should still ask him about it.”

Avatar actress Zoe Saldana received the film actress of the year award from Sir Patrick. She told Corden as she accepted her prize, “I admire your belly but I’d like to see Sir Patrick Stewart die on stage any day.”

I feel horrible for folks who haven’t seen my tummy, Corden continued after that. The Gavin and Stacey star removed his T-shirt to show his stomach, drawing thunderous cheers. He mentioned Sir Patrick and said: “Okay, could you kindly send for a taxi right away. A senior citizen is returning home.” The verbal scuffle was discussed by several celebrities.

Also Read: G4TV Gets Cancelled Due To Poor Viewership!

Who Is Patrick Stewart?

Alfred Steward, a Sergeant Major in the British Army, and Gladys Stewart, a weaver, welcomed Patrick Stewart into the world on July 13, 1940. Geoffrey and Trevor, two of his siblings who are older than he is, are also his siblings.

Patrick Stewart is a successful actor who has established a reputation through his performances on Broadway, sitcoms, and the theatre. Though he demonstrated his acting prowess in movies and television series, where he spent the majority of his career, he always had a great lot of affection for Shakespeare.

He was tenacious in his quest of acting success, and the ridicule he endured from others due to his baldness did not deter him. He appeared in seven seasons of “Star Trek: The Next Generation” as “Captain Jean-Luc Picard.”

His later portrayal of “Professor Charles Xavier” in the “X-Men” propelled him to fame and success. In addition to winning numerous other honours, he is a talented actor who has taken on a variety of roles and received the Emmy Award.

He has been awarded “Officer of the Order of the British Empire,” Queen Elizabeth II’s highest accolade for an actor. He serves as the patron of the UK-based charity “Refuge,” which supports battered women.

Stewart became well-known in the voice acting industry thanks to his clear and powerful voice, particularly when he voiced the video game’s “Emperor Uriel Septim VII” in “The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion.”

Read More: Haikyuu Season 5: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Everything You Need To Know

Who Is James Corden?

On August 22, 1978, James Kimberley Corden was born in Hillingdon, London, England. English actor, comedian, singer, and TV personality James Kimberley Corden is well-known.

James Corden appeared in ‘Boyz Unlimited,’ ‘Teachers,’ ‘Hollyoaks,’ ‘Little Britain,’ ‘Dalziel and Pascoe,’ ‘Whatever Happened to Harold Smith’ (1999), and ‘Curse of the Gods’ (2002). Average success in 2000’s iTV drama ‘Fat Friends’

2007’s “Gavin & Stacey” was co-produced and starred by him. Australia, New Zealand, Sweden, and the Netherlands screened it. It was praised and nominated. Since then, he’s been in “The History Boys,” “Started for 10,” and “How to Lose Friends and Alienate People” (2008). ‘Lesbian Vampire Killers’ was a flop.

He began hosting ‘A League of Their Own’ in May 2010. Rob Letterman’s ‘Gulliver’s Travels’ aired the same year. Popularity: ‘Animals United’ featured his voice. 2011’s ‘One Man, Two Guvnors’ starred him. “Begin Again,” “Into the Woods,” and “Kill Your Friends” followed (2015). In 2015, he started ‘The Late Late Show with James Corden’

James Corden narrates. He played ‘Soldier Vernkot’ in ‘Planet 51’ 2016: ‘Norm of the North’ and ‘Trolls’ In 2018’s ‘Peter Rabbit’ and ‘Smallfoot,’ he voiced Peter and Percy. He sang “Biggie” in 2020’s “Trolls World Tour.” James Corden’s first TV series was ‘Fat Friends.’ Kal Mellor’s series examines slimming club members’ weight struggles. Average and praised. James Corden’s ‘Gavin & Stacey’ is notable.

Christine Gernon directed Corden-Jones’ show. Matthew Home, Joanna Page, Ruth Jones star. World-famous. It was broadcast internationally. BAFTA and BCA awarded it. Corden’s show won 4 awards. 2013’s ‘The Wrong Mans’ stars James Corden. Jim Field Smith directed Corden/Baynton.

Baynton, Corden, Solemani, Basden, Cawley, Uppal. The show won an RTSE. Corden featured in ‘Into the Woods’ Streep, Blunt, Kendrick, and Pine starred. In this film, a childless couple breaks a curse. The film won three Oscars. There were four awards. His best-known film is “Kill Your Friends.” Hoult, King, Roberts, and Piddock starred.

What Happened Between James Corden And Sir Patrick Stewart?

Awarded annually by Glamour Magazine, the Glamour Awards “celebrate remarkable and inspirational women from a variety of disciplines, including entertainment, business, sports, music, science, medicine, education, and politics.”

The 2010 event was held in June in London’s West End at Berkeley Square. The event, which James Corden hosted, took place during the height of his comedic fame in the UK. That evening, Sir Patrick Stewart was also present and in charge of introducing the Film of the Year category. He began his monologue by criticizing Corden for his body language during the incident as he moved forward to perform the duty.

“James here is who I want to talk to. I believe it to be James.” Sir Patrick taunted, immediately preparing for an embarrassing exchange. The Star Trek icon was approached by Corden in a boxing-style stare-down as he continued with his criticism, visibly hurt to the ego.

The acclaimed actor urged the audience, “Don’t stand at the back of the stage with your hands in your pockets, gazing around as though you wish you were somewhere else but here, while the presenters are up here, and when the award recipients are collecting their prizes.”

At first, it seemed as though James Corden would accept the advice with a smile, but he eventually couldn’t help but make a subtle jab at Sir Patrick Stewart as well.

.@SirPatStew literally doesn't give an eff. pic.twitter.com/w5ZnAqDmNN — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) September 8, 2021

“Oh, sir, how wrong you could not be more. You could not be more mistaken. Genuinely. Then he continued, “But when you come up and present an award, just f***ing get on with it! And if it looked like that, I’m really sorry!” So here we go!” Corden likely believed he had the upper hand against his new foe, Sir Patrick, but the latter opted to step things up.

He claimed that during the course of the evening, he could see the comedian’s stomach from his position in the back of the room. Even advising him, “If you fancy the Jonas brothers, hide your tummy,” he went to great lengths.

The argument continued for a little longer, during which Corden referred to Sir Patrick as “an old guy” and said, “We can all see you dying right now.” The conflict between Sir Patrick Stewart and James Corden at the 2010 Glamour Awards presentation appeared to be quite real, and following events have confirmed that it was not faked at all.

A few months following the incident, Corden made an appearance on The Rob Brydon Show on BBC, when he was asked to predict the outcome of a battle between William Shatner and Patrick Stewart, the two Star Trek captains. The comedian was far more polite, calling them both “great actresses.” He did convey his shock at Sir Patrick’s behavior toward him during the awards ceremony.

For More Trending & Entertainment Related News, Do Visit: TheWhistlerNews.com