Paul Wesley of The Vampire Diaries and Ines de Ramon petition for divorce due to "irreconcilable disagreements."

Paul Wesley has filed for divorce from his wife, Ines de Ramon, over five months after his spokesperson revealed that he and Ines were no longer together.

Wesley reportedly submitted the petition for the dissolution of his marriage to the Los Angeles County Superior Court on Friday, according to the legal records that were retrieved. Wesley stated that they had “irreconcilable conflicts” as the basis for the breakup of their marriage.

The wedding took place on August 25, 2018, yet the date of the couple’s divorce is stated as “TBD.” The Vampire Diaries actor is 40 years old, and the jewellery industry executive is 30 years old.

It was confirmed by Wesley’s representative back in September that “the choice to separate is mutual and occurred five months ago.” This would place the date of their breakup at around April 2022.

In any event, all indications point to an amicable divorce, given that they did not have any children and that Wesley did not check any boxes under spousal or domestic partner maintenance.

In addition, they did not have any property in common. Wesley stated that with regard to their separate property, “all such assets and debts, if any, as are ascertained and discovered according to proof at the time of trial or as disposed of pursuant to a written stipulation of the parties.”

This was in reference to the possibility that there may be assets and debts.

They will figure it out later on, or they already have it figured out, depending on the context.

It will be Wesley’s second time going through the divorce process. He was previously wed to Torrey Devitto, one of his co-stars on the show The Vampire Diaries. They got married in 2011, but they divorced the following year in 2013.

It was in November of last year when de Ramon and Brad Pitt were sighted together at a Bono performance in Los Angeles alongside Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber that romance speculations began to circulate regarding the two of them.

In addition, Sean Penn and Vivi Nevo were seen hanging out with the quartet backstage. Informed by a source at the time that Pitt and de Ramon were not romantically involved and that their connection consisted solely of platonic friendship.

Then the holidays arrived, and a reliable source said, “Just recently, Brad and Ines had started dating. Ines is having a good time hanging out with Brad, and he is having a good time getting to know her more “one person says.

“It is still early, but they are getting used to each other and seem to like where this is going. They appear to be enjoying each other’s company very much.”

Since then, they have been delighting in one other’s company and having a wonderful time. After spending the holidays together in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, a source said in January that the couple are “enthusiastic about where things are headed” as a result of their time spent together there.

