Pence spokesman says document showing FEC ‘filing’ is fake: Know More

The announcement that former Vice President Mike Pence intends to run for president in 2024 sent political Twitter into a frenzy on Monday night. Pence announced his intention to run for president. Pence made public his plan to run for president via the social media platform Twitter. Because of a filing that was completed with the Federal Election Commission, the information has now been made available to the general public.

Aside from the fact that he wasn’t the one who did it in the first place, that seems to be a plausible explanation.

After observant reporters found an online application by a “Mike Richard Pence,” a spokesman for the former governor of Indiana, Devin O’Malley, stated on Twitter that “Former Vice President Mike Pence did not apply to run for President today.” This statement was made in response to the discovery of the application by the reporters. Following the discovery by reporters of the application that was submitted by “Mike Richard Pence,” O’Malley issued the statement that can be found here.

In addition, the file included information regarding a political organisation known as “Mike Pence for President,” which listed its address as a post office box in Anderson, Indiana, which is located to the north of Indianapolis. The file was found in the office of the Vice President of the United States.

In response to a question from a Twitter user about the name of the person who most likely turned in the papers, O’Malley replied the user, “I guess someone pranked you.” O’Malley remarked this in response to the fact that it was not clear who submitted the paperwork, and he was referring to the fact that it.

The Federal Election Commission supplied the statement that it “cannot comment on specific files” in response to a request for comment that was submitted by The Post. O’Malley forwarded the request to the FEC so that it might be considered.

Articles relating to the investigation were released into the public domain on Monday by the Washington Times and the British news organisation Sky News.

Pence gave hints during an interview he gave to ABC News in November, suggesting that he was thinking about mounting a run for the White House in 2024. The interview was conducted in November. In addition to that, he added that during the upcoming Christmas season he would be having a conversation about the prospect with his family. Pence also revealed that he was considering a bid for the White House in the year 2024 and that he was open to the concept of doing so if the opportunity presented itself.

“Former Vice President Mike Pence did not file to run for President today,” O’Malley wrote

Former Vice President Mike Pence did not file to run for President today. https://t.co/DV7PjhTD6X — Devin O'Malley (@devin_omalley) December 26, 2022

The document, which was turned in on Monday, has information that is related to a primary campaign committee called “Mike Pence for President,” as well as a post office box that is located in Pence’s home state of Indiana.

He has stated that he will make a decision after discussing the possibility of a campaign with his family during the course of the upcoming holiday season in order to determine whether or not he will run for president of the United States in 2024.

The former vice president has admitted that he is considering running for president of the United States in 2024. He has said that he will settle on a choice after investigating the prospect of launching a campaign over the course of the subsequent Christmas season. He plans to do so.

“ I didn’t have it on my Bingo card for ANY of the days between Christmas and New Year considering Pence has been saying that if there was an announcement to be made, it would made in 2023!” O’Malley wrote

Read More:

Former US VP Mike Pence Statement Over This

He has admitted that he is contemplating a run for president in 2024, but he has stated that he would make his choice after addressing the topic with his family during the upcoming Christmas season. The former vice president has admitted that he is considering a run for president in 2024. Between the years 2009 and 2017, he served as Vice President of the United States of America. He held the position of Vice President of the United States from the years 2001 to 2009, during which time he was in office.

According to a spokeswoman for the commission, the Federal Elections Commission (FEC) has a verification process in place to authenticate files once they have been filed. The official, however, declined to comment on the specific submission that was made.

Final Words

It has been rumoured that Pence, along with a number of other Republicans, is considering running against Trump in the contest for the presidency in 2024. Pence’s name has been mentioned in connection with this rumour. At this point, Donald Trump is the only major Republican candidate to officially enter the race.

Following the attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021, Pence severed connections with his former running mate. Pence has claimed that there will be better options than Trump in the Republican primary. Pence has made this declaration in spite of the fact that he has not yet presented his candidature in an official capacity.