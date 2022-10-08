Persona 5 Royal Getting Released Again. in 2022

You could be upset when developers re-release games with ever-more content. Even while it may appear to some as a money grab, they will continue to sell it as long as people are willing to buy it. Persona 5 Royal 1 More Edition is available for the most ardent fans.

You might have purchased Persona 5 at launch. Perhaps you also purchased Persona 5 Royal when it was released. Can you resist purchasing it once more? This time, it has a ton of pretty amazing extras, and you can pre-order it.

For the Nintendo Switch, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S, the 1 More Edition is accessible. It includes an exclusive steel bookcase, an Arcana Tarot Card Deck, three Phantom Thieves art prints, Akechi’s briefcase bag, and a Grimoire art frame and stands.

Additionally, the game includes more than 40 DLC items that have been made available over the years. The physical things are all neatly wrapped in a Treasure Chest Box.

The aptly called “1 More Edition” Limited Edition has been revealed by Atlus in full. In Persona 5, the 1 More series staple allows the player to continue if they hit an enemy with a weakness or a boss with an environmental attack. Or is it just a suggestion that you might want “just one more” Persona 5 special edition?

Whatever the case may be, it’s worth taking a closer look since it just might win your heart. One of the many extras included in the 1 More Edition is a treasure chest to keep everything in.

Everything Expected In The New Package

Riches Chest Box: A collector’s box for your belongings or the treasure of your palace.

A plastic art frame named Le Grimoire was modeled after Justine’s Le Grimoire clipboard from the Velvet Room.

Phantom Thieves Art Reproductions are a collection of glossy 5″x7″ prints of Persona 5 Royal characters designed to be framed.

Akechi’s Briefcase Bag is a 15″ bag with a logo on the front that is a duplicate of the boy detective Akechi’s iconic briefcase.

A 24-card tarot deck based on the in-game arcana called the Arcana Tarot Card Deck.

SteelBook® game case with artwork from Persona 5 Royal. Persona 5 Royal SteelBook® Case.

Persona 5 Royal physical game, which contains more than 40 pieces of previously published DLC.

Recommended Requirements:

Otherwise, they risk purchasing a copy of Persona 5 Royal just to discover that their PCs are unable to run it. The game’s minimal and suggested requirements are listed below, according to the creators:

Minimum

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i7-4790, 3.4 GHz | AMD Ryzen 5 1500X, 3.5 GHz

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 650 Ti, 2 GB | AMD Radeon R7 360, 2 GB

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 41 GB of available space

Additional Notes: Low 720p @ 60 FPS. Requires a CPU that supports the AVX and SSE4.2 instruction set.

Recommended

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i7-4790, 3.4 GHz | AMD Ryzen 5 1500X 3.5 GHz

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 760, 2 GB | AMD Radeon HD 7870, 2 GB

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 41 GB of available space

Additional Notes: High 1080p

Cost

The 1 More Edition will cost $119.99 and be delivered through the Atlus store at some point in November. So, go to the website right away if you want to take this treasure home with you!

And just in case you need more convincing that a mainstream Persona game is coming to the Switch, Nintendo has revealed a brand-new video.

Release Date

This information is made public at the same time that the game is added to Steam. If nothing goes wrong, Persona 5 Royal will come out on October 21, 2022. Fans can already find out when the game will be out on Steam.

At the moment, the only thing gamers can do is add it to their Steam wishlist because there is no official price. The game can still be pre-ordered, and the prices for consoles have been made public.

The game’s base edition, which costs $59.99, comes with all 40 DLCs that have been made available so far. Also, the “1 More” game has a special physical version that can be bought from the Atlus shop for $119.99. This is the collector’s edition.

On current-gen consoles and PCs, we don’t yet know how well the game will run. Fans now have high hopes because Persona 5 Royal will be released on better hardware that will let users make it even better.

Conclusion

2019 saw the PlayStation 4 release of Persona 5 Royal. There is now some clarity regarding the long-rumored formal announcement of the game’s PC release.

Let’s examine all the pertinent information available to anyone interested in purchasing the PC version as well as any potential costs for console users.

Persona 5 Royal was a huge success for the series since Atlus was able to honor the earlier games. The RPG improves upon past games’ triumphs and provides intense gameplay delight.

It is safe to say that this is a must-play for PC players, regardless of the genres they are inclined to, without giving away any potential spoilers.

