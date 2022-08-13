Peter Frampton Net Worth 2022: How Much Money Did He Make From His Solo Albums?

Peter Kenneth Frampton is the best guitarist, singer, songwriter, and producer that England has ever produced. He has history with the bands Humble Pie and the Herd. After his ‘group’ career ended, Frampton released a slew of albums, including the platinum-selling Frampton Comes Alive!

The album spawned multiple top 40 hits in the United States and sold over 8 million copies there. The songs “Breaking All the Rules,” “Show Me the Way,” “Baby, I Love Your Way,” “Do You Feel Like We Do,” and “I’m in You” made him famous and are still played frequently on classic rock radio. Frampton voiced his own character on an episode of The Simpsons. Shows like “Family Guy” and “Madam Secretary” are among the many others on television. He has made a name for himself as a guitar player, especially when utilizing a talk box.

Early Life And Biography Of Peter Frampton

Celebrated Name: Peter Frampton Real Name/Full Name: Peter Kenneth Frampton Gender: Male Age: 72 years old Birth Date: 22 April 1950 Birth Place: Beckenham, Kent, UK Nationality: British Height: 1.72 m Weight: 72 kg Sexual Orientation: Straight Marital Status: Married Wife/Spouse (Name): Mary Lovett(m. 1972- 1976),Barbara Gold(m. 1983-1993), Tina Elfers (m. 1996-2011) Children/Kids (Son and Daughter): Yes (Jade, Julian, Mia) Dating/Girlfriend (Name): NA Is Peter Frampton Gay?: No Profession: Singer

Owen and Peggy Frampton welcomed their son, Peter Kenneth, to the world in Beckenham, Kent, United Kingdom. His dad, Owen, taught art at Bromley Technical High School, where young Frampton enrolled. His interest in music began when he was seven years old.

In time, he manages to educate himself on the guitar and piano. At age eight, he began studying classical music with a private instructor. He was profoundly influenced by the music of Cliff Richard and the Shadows, as well as American rockers Buddy Holly and Eddie Cochran, and then the Ventures, Jimi Hendrix, and the Beatles. His father was the one who first played him recordings by Belgian gypsy jazz guitarist Django Reinhardt.

Personal Life Of Peter Frampton

Frampton has gone through three marriages and is the father of three kids. In 1972, he wed Mary Lovett, but by 1976, they were already divorced. In 1978, Penelope J. “Penny” McCall filed a palimony suit against her ex-husband. In 1983, Frampton wed Barbara Gold, with whom he would go on to have children Jade and Julian. He married Tina Alfers, his third wife, on January 13, 1996; the couple went on to have two daughters, actress Mia Frampton and stepdaughter Tiffany Wiest. In Los Angeles, California, on June 22, 2011, he divorced Elfers.

Age, Height, And Weight Of Peter Frampton

Peter Frampton was born on the 22nd of April 1950, making him 72 years old as of today, which is the 13th of August 2022. His weight is 72 kilograms, which corresponds to his height of 1.72 meters.

Career Of Peter Frampton

Frampton used to be a member of the band The Little Ravens. Frampton and a three-year-old David Bowie formed a band named the Little Ravens and performed at Bromley Technical School. He started out with the Trubeats when he was 14 and then moved on to Bill Wyman of the Rolling Stones’ band’s side project, the Preachers.

In 1966, he joined The Herd and became a popular young vocalist. Frampton was dubbed “The Face of 1968” by popular teen publication Rave. At age 18, he formed Humble Pie in 1969 with Small Faces’ Steve Marriott. It wasn’t until 1972 that he released his first album, Wind Of Change, which included Ringo Starr and Billy Preston. Somethin’s Happenin’ was his follow-up album.

Frampton Comes Alive was released in early January, with its first week in the charts occurring on February 14 at position 191. The album spent 97 weeks on the chart, 55 of which were in the top 40, and 10 of those at the very top. It was the best-selling album of 1976 and the fourteenth best-selling record of 1977, outselling even Fleetwood Mac’s Fleetwood Mac.

Following the success of Frampton Comes Alive!, he was featured on the cover of Rolling Stone. On August 24, 1979, he was honored for his achievements in the recording industry with a star at 6819 Hollywood Boulevard on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Awards & Achievements Of Peter Frampton

His 1976 album, Frampton Came Alive, was nominated for Album of the Year at the 19th GRAMMY ANNUAL AWARDS. In 2000, his song “OFF THE HOOK” was nominated for “Best Rock Instrumental Performance” at the 43rd Annual GRAMMY AWARDS. At the 49th Annual GRAMMY AWARDS in 2006, his tune BLACK HOLE SUN was once again nominated for best rock instrumental performance, and he won for best pop instrumental album with FINGERPRINTS.

Net Worth & Salary Of Peter Frampton In 2022

Most of Peter Frampton’s salary comes from his live performances with his band. A respected musician and guitarist, whose estimated fortune as of August 2022 is $35 million.

When it comes to singing, mass production, and songwriting, Peter Frampton is just like every other British celebrity you’ve heard of. The number of his film roles and studio albums is above 13. There were three different marriages for him. His career was revolutionized by the success of his album “Frampton Comes Alive!.” Oprah Winfrey admitted that he is her favorite musician when he appeared on her show.

FAQs – People Also Ask

How much money did Peter Frampton make from his solo albums?

Despite his best efforts, Frampton’s first three solo albums didn’t fare as well as he had hoped. However, 1976’s “Frampton Comes Alive!” double-live album altered everything. According to The Richest, his profits began at $500,000 in 1975, but after the publication of his live record in 1976, they skyrocketed to almost $8 million.

What happened to Peter Frampton of Humble Pie?

